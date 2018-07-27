This Video of Sara Mearns Is All the Weekend Rehearsal Motivation You Need

New York City Ballet principal and all-around superhuman, Sara Mearns, has always been candid on social media. Whether she's had a poor performance or she's enjoying a day off at the beach with her dogs, she gives us a glimpse of the highs and the lows—which is one of the reasons why we love following her so much. Also on that list? Her killer workout routines.

Mearns may not be the only ballerina into cross-training, but we can always depend on her to document her gym time and the progress that comes along with it. Earlier this week, Mearns shared the below clip from her gym sesh, where she oh-so-casually practices her arabesque while holding an intimidatingly large weight behind her head.

Going from arabesque to a front knee lift and into a squat, Mearns makes it look as easy as if she were warming up with some pliés at the barre. Obviously, that's not quite the case, as Mearns has been using cross-training for quite some time.



But even through all of the hard work, Mearns showed that she can still have a little fun, playing Drake's "Started From The Bottom" while she completed her latest challenge (which seems appropriate since she worked her way up to the weighted exercise by practicing her arabesques on a Bosu ball, and then while holding hand weights, first).