Introducing San Jose Dance Theatre, the Bay Area's Newest Professional Company

Chava Lansky
Jun 26, 2020

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, good news in the ballet world is more welcome now than ever. Last month, California–based dance school San Jose Ballet Theatre announced that it would be launching a professional ballet company, as well as a trainee program and a new pre-professional training division. This is good news for San Jose, which saw Silicon Valley Ballet shut down in 2016. Earlier this week, the company shared its vision for its first season. Directed by Linda Hurkmans, the company will be comprised of six members and six trainees.

Hurkmans, who danced professionally with The Royal Danish Ballet, Ballet West, Norwegian National Ballet and others, took over SJDT in 2014. The school has been a local staple since its inception in 1965 and has a long tradition of putting on full-length productions, including an annual Nutcracker. The company's 2020/21 season, titled In Motion, will feature Nutcracker, a new full length version of Sleeping Beauty directed by Hurkmans, and Innovations, a contemporary production including new works by Michael Pappalardo and local emerging choreographers.

SJDT will maintain a strong focus on community development, and the dancers will also be responsible for teaching in the school. The school's new pre-professional program is designed to support the fledgling company, with the trainees acting as a bridge between the two. Both the one-year tuition-based pre-professional division and the one-to-two-year trainee scholarship program are open to high school graduates, and offer intensive training in technique, repertoire, pointe, pas de deux and more.

Though a shaky time for the industry, SJDT believes that this is the perfect opportunity to launch its new ventures, and stands prepared to use its resources to support dancers and choreographers. "We have worked very hard to get to this point," said Hurkmans in a statement. "We can see much potential for a leading company in San Jose, and I can't wait to work with all the dancers and creators that we have planned in the coming years."

An audition for the professional company, trainee program and pre-professional program is scheduled for July 19. There will be an online option available for dancers unable to attend in person due to shelter-in-place restrictions. Interested dancers can register here.

Onstage, I'm a Professional Dancer. Offstage, I've Been Racially Profiled by Law Enforcement.

Dance has allowed me to travel the world and live in three magical cities. Originally from Melbourne, Australia, I've danced with The Australian Ballet, Grand Rapids Ballet and Dance Theatre of Harlem, as well as the North American tour of Christopher Wheeldon's An American In Paris. Now I am a freelance artist based in New York City. But my travels have also opened my eyes to the work we still have to accomplish when it comes to the culture of racism. As recent events unfold in the news, the horrific images and stories of suffering have brought back memories of my own experience. During my career, I have had several encounters with police officers that have had a profound impact on me, the way I view the world and the concept of "white privilege."

As Summer Intensives Adjust to Social Distancing Restrictions, Here's How to Make the Most of It

No question, the novel coronavirus has turned ballet training upside down. But if you think you can't have a great summer intensive this year, think again. Over the past few months, ballet schools have learned how to deliver classes and workshops online, and some have created online and hybrid summer programs that offer unique learning opportunities along with technique training. Pointe checked in with 10 schools about how they're pulling it off, and how dancers can make the most of a virtual summer experience.

#TBT: Yuan Yuan Tan and José Martínez in "Swan Lake" (2002)

Yuan Yuan Tan and José Martínez both left their respective homes in China and Spain as teens to join top ballet companies. Tan was quickly made a principal at San Francisco Ballet and Martínez rose to étoile at the Paris Opéra Ballet, both becoming sought-after performers for galas and guesting around the world. In this clip from the 2002 World Ballet Stars Gala in South Korea, the pair dances the White Swan pas de deux from Swan Lake with singular elegance and magnetic stage presence.


Martínez, who went on to direct Spain's Compañia Nacional de Danza from 2011–2019, brings princely refinement to the role of Siegfried and supports Tan with effortless grace. Meanwhile Tan, who's now celebrating her 25th season with SFB, delves into the drama of Odette, fluttering off balance and luxuriating in her extreme range of motion. Her arms ripple like liquid, and her bourrées tremble to the yearning notes of the violin. While international jet-setting in ballet is on hold for now, this performance reminds us of the thrill of bringing world-class performers together to collaborate. Happy #ThrowbackThursday!

