Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Amy Brandt
Jan. 23, 2019 03:50PM EST

San Francisco Ballet's Sasha De Sola is the Subject of a New Bilingual Children's Book

Photo by Karolina Kuras, courtesy Book Bank USA.

You know you've really made it when a children's book has been made about your life. While San Francisco Ballet principal Sasha De Sola has long inspired audiences young and old onstage, she is now the subject of On Tiptoes/De Puntitas, a bilingual book by Catalina V. Monterrubio with gorgeously illustrations by Gabriela García. Told in English and Spanish, On Tiptoes/De Puntitas ($24.90, available at Book Bank USA) is actually two stories that start at either end and meet in the middle. One follows De Sola, whose mother puts her in ballet to help her overcome her shyness; she later battles an injury and joins SFB through her hard work and dedication. The other story follows a fictional boy who falls in love with De Sola after seeing her perform. Inspired, he decides to become a dancer himself and overcomes bullying from his peers. The two stories converge when the dancers meet and perform a pas de deux.

De Sola, who was born in Florida of Venezuelan parents, grew up speaking Spanish. She played a central role in the book's creation, offering its creators guidance on both ballet life and its aesthetics. "I'd love to see a world where we collaborate more as artists," she said in an interview with Pointe last month. Below, she talks about how the process unfolded and what she hopes the book achieves.

Courtesy Book Bank USA

How did On Tiptoes/De Puntitas come about?

Kind of in a roundabout way—the author and publisher reached out to me to help inspire this book about ballet. I think they had seen me on social media; they're both of Mexican ascent but are based here in the Bay Area. Catalina was not familiar with the ballet world and she wanted a certain level of authenticity. I'm bilingual—my first language was Spanish—so we connected on that front.

What was the next step?

Catalina wanted to intimately know what it was like to be a professional dancer, and I was thrilled to bring that world to her. She came and watched class and rehearsals, and we met about 10 times to brainstorm. We talked about what it takes to get to this point and I shared photos of when I was young and current photos of me dancing.

We both wanted to have a non-traditional color scheme rather than typical ballet pinks. And one of our biggest goals with the book is to not only inspire kids who already study ballet, but also those who might not have much access to it. And having the double-sided story of the girl (me) and then the boy, and how they meet in the middle, was really appealing to me. Hopefully that way the child reader, whoever he or she is, can find someone to relate to.


Courtesy Book Bank USA

With the boy character, are you hoping to inspire more boys to be interested in ballet?

Absolutely. More than a story about becoming a professional dancer, the book is about encouraging kids to pursue what they're passionate about, even if it's not as accepted in their culture. Regardless of the hardships you face, if you do what you love you will have a fulfilled life.

Your story in the book deals with two main themes: how ballet helped you overcome your shyness and how you dealt with a devastating foot injury. How did you and the author decide on those two moments in your life?

Those were two pivotal moments that I felt really defined who I became as a dancer and as a human. With the shyness, ballet has always been a way to be fully present and free—I've never found another way to experience that outside of dancing. And the injury was pivotal because when I had dance taken away from me unexpectedly, I realized how truly passionate I am about it. Every day in this career is a gift, and I don't want to take anything for granted.


Courtesy Book Bank USA

You've done quite a few book signings at Bay Area schools and bookstores. How have the children reacted?

There have been some who are really shy—I tell them I was exactly like that and I totally understand! Then there are those who spontaneously start dancing and want to take ballet class, and others who used to take ballet and now want to do it again. It's a good feeling to think that you played a role in bringing them back to dance.

sasha de sola san francisco ballet on tiptoesde puntitas on tiptoes de puntitas garbiel garcía catalina v. monterrubio ballet books
The Conversation
popular

Take Your Dancing to New Heights With Colorado Ballet Academy’s Summer Intensive and Pre-Professional Division

Are you looking for inspiration to develop and grow as an artist, preparing you for a career as a dancer? The Raydean Acevedo Colorado Ballet Academy's (CBA) Summer Intensive and Pre-Professional Division receive rave reviews from students, teachers and directors. These programs offer aspiring dancers instruction and career guidance from internationally renowned master teachers and CBA's accomplished faculty. Training takes place in Colorado Ballet's eight state-of-the-art studios at The Armstrong Center for Dance.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Ask Amy: How Do I Make My Dancing More Expressive?

Getty Images

I'm at the point in my training where my teachers say that I have the steps down, but my dancing needs something more exciting. They especially tell me to use my face more, but I'm having trouble figuring out how to do that without just plastering on a smile. —Hannah

Keep reading... Show less

Audition for the Summer Intensive Students Say Goes 'Above and Beyond'

Photo by Tzu Chia Huang

Register to audition for the chance to experience the ultimate setting for professional dance training. Experience professionalism, be the priority, and see the progression in just 6 weeks! Ballet Arizona's Summer Intensive begins June 10 and classes are held through July 19, 2019. The program culminates with a final full-length performance in the Dorrance Theatre. The School of Ballet Arizona is known for its outstanding, internationally-renowned faculty, a state-of-the-art facility which includes a 299-seat black box performance theatre, and small classes with personal attention, all accompanied with a challenging and complex curriculum.

Photo by Tzu Chia Huang

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Intern at Pointe This Summer!

Are you a total bunhead who loves to write? You might be the perfect fit for Pointe. We're seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about ballet and journalism.

Through March 1, we are accepting applications for a summer intern to assist our staff onsite in New York City from June to August. The internship includes an hourly stipend and requires a minimum two-day-a-week commitment. (We do not provide assistance securing housing.)

Keep reading... Show less
News

Cuban Prima Viengsay Valdés Named Deputy Artistic Director of Ballet Nacional de Cuba

Valdes and Alonso. Photo by Nancy Reyes, courtesy BNC

Alicia Alonso's famed ballet company in Cuba has a new leader: the beloved hometown prima ballerina Viengsay Valdés.

Ballet Nacional of Cuba just named Valdés deputy artistic director, which means she will immediately assume the daily responsibilities of running the company. Alonso, 98, will retain the title of general director, but in practice, Valdés will be the one making all the artistic decisions.

Keep reading... Show less

How Paris Opéra's Hugo Marchand Becomes Onegin (And Why the Role Inspired Him to Study Acting)

Hugo Marchand and Sae Eun Park in John Cranko's Onegin. Julien Benhamou, Courtesy Paris Opéra Ballet.

Onegin isn't a regular ballet character: He's neither good nor bad, but gray, in between. I started by reading Alexander Pushkin's verse poem, and I found it difficult. It portrays an emotional state that is very Russian: This existential melancholy in a man, Onegin, who is very educated, intelligent, but depressed. He's also very selfish, and hurts the people around him without even really realizing it.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Onstage This Week: NYCB and SFB Open Their Winter Seasons and More!

NYCB's Peter Walker will be back onstage in Agon this week. Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
Sponsored by Joffrey Ballet School

6 Reasons Joffrey Ballet School Intensives Are the Ultimate College Prep Experience

via joffreyballetschool.com

Summer is a great time to make new friends, broaden your horizons and get tons of dancing in at a summer intensive. As you get closer to college-age, it can also be a great time to get valuable information and extra training that can come in handy later when you're thinking about college auditions. With 19 summer programs running throughout the U.S. (plus a ballet intensive in Genoa, Italy, and a musical theater intensive in London), Joffrey Ballet School offers a wide variety of experiences that give you both top-notch dance training and a taste of what college life will be like:

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Careers

Trailblazing Women: Female Choreographers Shine at Victoria Morgan's Cincinnati Ballet

Victoria Morgan pushes dancers' boundaries in the studio. Jennifer Denham, Courtesy Cincinnati Ballet.

Victoria Morgan's normally bright smile is even brighter entering her 22nd season as Cincinnati Ballet's artistic director. That's because the 55-year-old company is in the best shape it has ever been: Attendance, ticket sales and the company's annual operating budget are at all-time highs. But the road to Cincinnati Ballet's current successes required an early revamp in Morgan's thinking about programming. When she took over leadership in 1997, the former San Francisco Ballet dancer had trouble accepting that the company simply didn't have the budget for her ideas about duplicating the repertoire she was used to.

Keep reading... Show less
Trending

Our 8 Favorite Ballet TED Talks

Michaela DePrince at her 2014 TEDx Amsterdam talk. Still via YouTube.

Earlier this month we learned that former comp star and current UC Berkeley student Miko Fogarty will be giving a TEDx talk in March about her path from ballet to college. This news got us thinking about some of our favorite ballet TED talks from years past. Check out our top eight now!

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

The Washington Ballet's Nardia Boodoo Mixes Bold Patterns and Bright Color Palettes In and Out of the Studio

Nardia Boodoo. xmbphotography by Mena Brunette.

Nardia Boodoo has the perfect remedy for the winter blues—a colorful wardrobe. The Washington Ballet company member favors a dressy athleisure style that's as comfortable as it is vibrant. "I love to play with bright sweaters because it's just fun when it gets cold and gloomy out," Boodoo says. In addition to her multicolored style staples, Boodoo counts high-waisted skinny jeans as another part of her off-duty uniform. "I love to pair my Madewell jeans with a long-sleeve crop, a jacket and my Reebok Classics," she says.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

What to Watch: Joffrey Ballet and Lyric Opera of Chicago in "Orphée et Eurydice" on PBS

Joffrey Ballet's Victoria Jaiani and Temur Suluashvili in "Orphée et Eurydice" with the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Photo courtesy "Great Performances."

You might say, "You just had to be there," about the Joffrey Ballet's 2017 world premiere of John Neumeier's reimagined Orphée et Eurydice with the Lyric Opera of Chicago. But on January 18, audiences from around the country will have a chance to witness this extraordinary collaboration up close, from the comfort of their living rooms, as PBS stations broadcast Orphée et Eurydice on "Great Performances".


Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

ABT Principal Stella Abrera Shares Her Best Agility Training Tips

Stella Abrera in Romeo and Juliet. John Grigaitis, Courtesy ABT.

This American Ballet Theatre principal has jump training down to a science.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Onstage This Week: ABT's "Harlequinade" Hits the West Coast, Matthew Bourne's "Cinderella," and More!

Patricia Delgado will dance in new choreography by Jamar Roberts at Guggenheim Works & Process' program The Choreography of Light. Erin Baiano, Courtesy Works & Process.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Carlos Acosta Takes on a New Role: Director of Birmingham Royal Ballet

Courtesy Birmingham Royal Ballet

Birmingham Royal Ballet announced today that international star Carlos Acosta will be taking over as director in January of 2020. Current BRB director David Bintley will be stepping down this summer, at the end of the company's 2019 season, after a 24-year tenure. "It is a tremendous honor and privilege to have been appointed to lead Birmingham Royal Ballet," Acosta said in a statement.

Since retiring from The Royal Ballet in 2015, Acosta has focused much of his attention on his native Cuba, where he's proven his directorial abilities at the helm of Acosta Danza, the contemporary company that he founded in 2016. In 2017 Acosta also opened his first Dance Academy through his foundation, which provides free training to students. We don't yet know how Acosta will balance his time between his projects in Cuba and his new role at BRB.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Making It Against the Odds: How Ballet Austin's Jaime Lynn Witts Went From Underdog to Leading Lady

Jaime Lynn Witts as Belle in Stephen Mills' Belle REDUX/A Tale of Beauty & The Beast. Anne Marie Bloodgood, Courtesy Ballet Austin.

Growing up, I was always the one who didn't have the right body or the right feet or even just the right look. I never had that encouragement in the studio that things were going to work out for me, but I was always determined.

I didn't train at a big ballet academy, but I do think I was lucky to be in the right place at the right time, with parents who always supported me. I started in dance with creative movement classes in my hometown of Doylestown, Pennsylvania. I had some really wonderful Russian and Ukrainian ballet teachers from a young age, but it was frustrating because I didn't have the things they were looking for. You grow up seeing those pictures and videos of classical ballerinas and you know what it's supposed to look like. To not have the right body or feet when you're younger is devastating.

Keep reading... Show less
Trending

Paris Opéra Ballet Revokes Sergei Polunin's Invitation to Guest Star

Aurelie Dupont explained she did not share Polunin's values. Photo via Instagram

Sergei Polunin, whose recent homophobic and sexist Instagram posts have sparked international outrage, will not be appearing with the Paris Opéra Ballet as previously announced.

POB artistic director Aurélie Dupont sent an internal email to company staff and dancers on Sunday, explaining that she did not share Polunin's values and that the Russian-based dancer would not be guesting with the company during the upcoming run of Rudolf Nureyev's Swan Lake in February.

Keep reading... Show less
Summer Intensive Survival

Should You Consider a Smaller Summer Program? Here Are the Big Benefits of Going Small

Francois Perron teaching class at the French Academie of Ballet. Rachel Neville, Courtesy French Academie of Ballet.

When Katie Spagnoletti was 16, she auditioned for several well-known, company-affiliated summer programs. Although she received some acceptances, the price tags and level of competition felt daunting. She decided to try the relatively smaller Saratoga Summer Dance Intensive instead, and when she walked into orientation her first day, she sensed she'd made the right choice. "Co-director Melinda Roy greeted me—and every other student—by name. It made me feel like the faculty was truly invested in me as a person and a dancer," says Spagnoletti, now a dancer at City Ballet of San Diego. "I had friends who'd gone to some of the big-name schools, so I'd heard about those experiences—and I knew mine was going to be unique."

When planning your summer, it's exciting to think about an intensive at a prestigious pre-professional school—maybe the one attached to your dream company or that all your friends are talking about. But is bigger always better? With a wealth of options for summer study, it's worth looking at the benefits of smaller schools. For many dancers, training in a close-knit atmosphere can outweigh the cachet of a big name.

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

NYCB's "Sleeping Beauty" Promo Video Is Absolutely Hilarious

Screenshot via YouTube

Every once in a while, the stars align, things fall precisely into place, and the perfect marketing campaign is born. Such is the case with New York City Ballet's new trailer for their upcoming run of The Sleeping Beauty.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

#TBT: Aurélie Dupont in “Don Quixote” (2002)

Photo captured via YouTube.

The ballet Don Quixote offers its principal ballerina the unique chance to play two different characters in one role: there's Kitri herself, a vivacious village girl, and then Dulcinea, Don Quixote's idealized love, who takes on the form of Kitri in his dream. The Paris Opéra Ballet's Aurélie Dupont, a former étoile and now the company's artistic director, creates distinct personas for each incarnation of her character. In this clip from a 2002 performance, Dupont dances Dulcinea's variation with serene precision, embodying the mystical beauty of Don Quixote's imagination.

Aurelie Dupont - Dulcinea www.youtube.com

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

Watch the 2019 YoungArts Dance Performance Live Stream Tonight (and Meet the Ballet Finalists)

YoungArts 2019 finalist Kali Kleiman in rehearsal Katherine Bollens, Courtesy YoungArts.

Let the ballet live streams continue! Last week we let you know that Youth American Grand Prix is streaming its regional semi-finals each weekend. Tonight, National YoungArts is sharing its finalists' dance performance.

The National YoungArts Foundation seeks out high school aged artists from around the country and gives them monetary awards, mentorship opportunities and the chance to participate in regional workshops. Artists span across 10 disciplines ranging from music to writing to visual art to dance. The finalists from each region are invited to the annual National YoungArts Week, an all-expenses-paid experience including master classes, workshops and performances with top artists (this year the dance faculty includes former New York City Ballet star Wendy Whelan). Nominations for the U.S. Presidential Scholars in the Arts will also be made from this group.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Save the Date: Miko Fogarty Is Giving a TED Talk

A photo from Miko Fogarty's 2015 cover shoot (Nathan Sayers)

Back in 2015, gorgeous ballerina Miko Fogarty was on top of the ballet world (and on the cover of Dance Spirit). After starring in the 2011 dance doc First Position, she'd racked up numerous competition titles, achieved social media stardom, and earned a contract with the Birmingham Royal Ballet.

Then, suddenly, she disappeared.

Well—not exactly. As she revealed last summer, Fogarty decided to switch gears, trading the ballet world for the world of academia. She's currently majoring in integrative biology at UC Berkeley. And now she's been tapped to give a TEDx talk about why, and how, she made the transition.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

What Do School Directors Look For At A Summer Intensive Audition?

We sat down with James K. Payne, School Director of The School of Pennsylvania Ballet, to hear his thoughts about students auditioning for summer intensives this winter. We think you'll be very interested in what he has to say.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Royal Danish Ballet's American Leading Ladies: Meet the Four Principals Taking Copenhagen by Storm

Christopher Duggan for Pointe

While dancing excerpts of August Bournonville's Napoli this summer at the Massachusetts-based Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival, the artists of the Royal Danish Ballet were in perfect sync. The dancers exuded pure cheer, from their buoyant, clear footwork to the precise angle of their épaulement. This seemed fitting for a national company where most members train in the Danish style from age 7 and feed in from the school. Yet three of the principals onstage—Amy Watson, J'aime Crandall and Holly Jean Dorger—are in fact American.

Keep reading... Show less

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox