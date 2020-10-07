Alexander Reneff-Olson (right) as Von Rothbart with San Francisco Ballet principal Yuan Yuan Tan in Swan Lake

Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB

2020 Stars of the Corps: San Francisco Ballet's Alexander Reneff-Olson

Claudia Bauer
Oct 07, 2020

Like all stellar corps dancers, San Francisco Ballet's Alexander Reneff-Olson is great at blending in. Despite an imposing 6' stature, he has a quiet, steady presence that makes him one of the crowd in the Sleeping Beauty polonaise, and just another wave in the sea of John Neumeier's The Little Mermaid. Yet the San Francisco native deploys a marvelously dramatic side in a growing repertoire that ranges from the wild theatricality of Arthur Pita's Björk Ballet to a towering—and never campy—Von Rothbart in Swan Lake.

A male ballet dancer, wearing a Puss-in-Boots costume, crouches in front of a female dancer in a cat-themed tutu and headpiece. They move their arms and hands as if they are scratching each other.

Reneff-Olson and Thamires Chuvas in Helgi Tomasson's The Sleeping Beauty

Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB

Reneff-Olson, 29, keeps his roles real by anchoring them in a backstory. "Leading up to a performance, you'll find me interacting with dancers, crew and staff in full costume, as the character," he says. "People sometimes think I've gone a little mad, but it really helps me to find who that character is." He brings the same thoughtfulness and commitment to his second career as a photographer and filmmaker. "These creative outlets allow me to share a piece of myself and how I see the world," he says. "Art is a vehicle for humanity's darkest and brightest moments, and I feel strongly that it's a necessity as we navigate these difficult times."

Complexions Contemporary Ballet's Tatiana Melendez Proves There's No One Way to Have a Ballet Career

This is Pointe's Fall 2020 cover story. Click here to purchase this issue.

Talk to anyone about rising contemporary ballerina Tatiana Melendez, and one word is bound to come up repeatedly: "Fierce." And fair enough, that's a perfectly apt way to describe the 20-year-old's stage presence, her technical prowess and her determination to succeed. But don't make the mistake of assuming that fierceness is Melendez's only (or even her most noteworthy) quality. At the core of her dancing is a beautiful versatility. She's just as much at ease when etching pure classical lines as she is when boldly throwing herself off-balance.

"Selfish choreographer that I am, I want Tatiana to stay with Complexions for all time," says her boss Dwight Rhoden, Complexions Contemporary Ballet's co-artistic director and resident choreographer. "She has a theatricality about her: When the music comes on, she gets swept away." Not too shabby for someone who thought just a few years ago that maybe ballet wasn't for her.

tatiana melendez
Health professionals discuss foot flexibility with a dancer at a health-care event run by Boston Dance Alliance last year. Courtesy Boston Dance Alliance.

Calling All Ballet Dancers: Join Boston Dance Alliance for a Month of Virtual Health Workshops

After many months distanced from the studio due to the coronavirus pandemic, dancers across the country are sorely missing their regular schedule of class, rehearsal and performance. But staying home also means that dancers have lost out on a bevy of health and wellness services crucial to keeping their bodies in top shape.

October 7–30 Boston Dance Alliance aims to fill that gap with Dancer Health Month, a series of online workshops, conversations and presentations by dance medicine experts. Though it's taking the place of BDA's annual, locally based Dancer Health Day, Dancer Health Month is open to dancers everywhere. With topics ranging from foot and hamstring care to injury prevention, participants will have access to all three weeks of programming for $15. "Boston Dance Alliance knows in-person dancing will come back," says BDA executive director Debra Cash. "We want to make sure people, too, can come back as strong and healthy as possible."

Click here to register, and check out the schedule of events below. All sessions are in Eastern time, and more topics will be added throughout the month.

Kate Lubar, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet

2020 Stars of the Corps: Tulsa Ballet's Maria Coelho

Tulsa Ballet's Maria Coelho dances with charm, personality and sparkling technique. A sharp turner, she possesses killer attack behind her sunny smile, making her a natural standout. As a first-year corps dancer last season, Coelho caught a big break, named second cast in the lead role of Rosalia in Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Vendetta, A Mafia Story. Unfortunately, the performances were postponed in March when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

