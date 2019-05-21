Powered by RebelMouse
News
Margaret Fuhrer for Dance Spirit
May. 21, 2019 01:00PM EST

There’s a New School of American Ballet Docuseries in the Works

School of American Ballet students. Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy SAB.

Do you have a "Strictly Ballet"–sized hole in your heart? Good news: There's an upcoming docuseries, "On Pointe," that just might fill it.

The School of American Ballet is teaming up with Imagine Documentaries and DCTV for the project. Though it's not yet clear where "On Pointe" will air, we do know that it'll follow talented SAB students preparing for professional ballet careers—much as Teen Vogue's popular "Strictly Ballet" web series did back in the day. But "On Pointe" marks the first time documentary filmmakers have been allowed access to the school, and it sounds like it'll paint an even more complete picture of the dancers' lives inside and outside the studio.

"I am in awe of the tremendous talent and commitment of the young student dancers and instructors at the prestigious School of American Ballet," producer Ron Howard said. (Same!)

We'll let you know more about the series as we hear it. In the meantime, find out what the alums of "Strictly Ballet" are up to now—at New York City Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet, Miami City Ballet, and beyond.

Related Articles Around the Web
Related Articles From Your Site
    school of american ballet on pointe dance docuseries imagine documentaries dctv
    The Conversation
    Ballet Stars

    National Ballet of Canada Principal Heather Ogden Keeps Her Dance Bag Fully Stocked

    National Ballet of Canada's Heather Ogden. Karolina Kuras.

    After 20 years with the National Ballet of Canada, principal Heather Ogden has her dance bag essentials down to a science. "My bag is usually pretty heavy," she says. "I always like to be prepared." And as a mother of two, organization is key. Ogden keeps her Lululemon bag in order by storing like items in small pouches. "When you need something, you don't want to take forever," she says. "I like to be able to see everything easily."

    Keep reading... Show less
    Ballet Stars

    Get To Know 2019 YAGP Grand Prix Award Winner, 18-Year-Old Gabriel Figueredo

    Gabriel Figueredo dancing Chroma by Wayne McGregor at YAGP's 2019 Gala. VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP.

    If you don't recognize Gabriel Figueredo's name yet, it's only a matter of time. Not only did the 18-year-old win the Grand Prix Award at the 2019 Youth America Grand Prix New York Finals, but he took second place at the 2019 Prix de Lausanne. For Figueredo, returning to YAGP this year was like a comeback tour; He won the Youth Grand Prix Award in 2013. The Brazilian-born dancer is long and lithe, but exhibits careful control while onstage. His extreme flexibility and extension are matched by a penchant for turning; his Instagram account is filled with videos from the studio.

    Keep reading... Show less
    News

    ABT Celebrates Alexei Ratmansky’s 10th Anniversary With a World Premiere

    Alexei Ratmansky in rehearsal for Harlequinade with ABT's Blaine Hoven and Christine Shevchenko. Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT.

    This year marks Alexei Ratmansky's 10th anniversary as artist in residence of American Ballet Theatre.

    Keep reading... Show less
    Ballet Stars

    Celebrate Margot Fonteyn's 100th Birthday With 50 Rarely-Seen Photos From Our Archives

    Still of Fonteyn from the 1972 film I Am a Dancer. Photo courtesy DM Archives

    On May 18, 1919, Margot "Peggy" Hookham was born. She would grow up to become Dame Margot Fonteyn, England's homegrown prima ballerina. She joined the Sadler's Wells School in 1934 and was performing principal roles with the precursor to The Royal Ballet the next year. Fonteyn was a company-defining figure, dancing Aurora for the re-opening of the Royal Opera House after World War II, creating numerous roles with Sir Frederick Ashton and forging a legendary partnership with Rudolf Nureyev.

    Keep reading... Show less