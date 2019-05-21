There’s a New School of American Ballet Docuseries in the Works

Do you have a "Strictly Ballet"–sized hole in your heart? Good news: There's an upcoming docuseries, "On Pointe," that just might fill it.
The School of American Ballet is teaming up with Imagine Documentaries and DCTV for the project. Though it's not yet clear where "On Pointe" will air, we do know that it'll follow talented SAB students preparing for professional ballet careers—much as Teen Vogue's popular "Strictly Ballet" web series did back in the day. But "On Pointe" marks the first time documentary filmmakers have been allowed access to the school, and it sounds like it'll paint an even more complete picture of the dancers' lives inside and outside the studio.
"I am in awe of the tremendous talent and commitment of the young student dancers and instructors at the prestigious School of American Ballet," producer Ron Howard said. (Same!)
We'll let you know more about the series as we hear it. In the meantime, find out what the alums of "Strictly Ballet" are up to now—at New York City Ballet, Los Angeles Ballet, Miami City Ballet, and beyond.