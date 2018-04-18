Powered by RebelMouse
Amy Brandt
3h

What's It Like to Dance in Antarctica? This Royal New Zealand Ballet Dancer Experienced It Firsthand to Call Attention to Climate Change

Photo by Jacob Bryant, Courtesy Random Acts

"When you turn up at someone's door saying, 'I would like to make the first dance in Antarctica,' they often call you crazy."

So says Kiwi choreographer and former ballet dancer Corey Baker. Luckily, his persistence paid off. On Sunday, April 22 (that's Earth Day, everybody), Baker, who now directs the U.K.–based Corey Baker Dance, is releasing his short film "Antarctica: The First Dance." Commissioned by Random Acts for Channel 4 and The Space (UK), the four-minute film stars Royal New Zealand Ballet dancer Madeleine Graham—who performed in unimaginably frigid conditions to promote Baker's very important message. "I wanted to highlight Antarctica's epic landscape and vast beauty, but at the same time show that it is under threat," he says. "Climate change impact is real and immediate. By showing up-close the beauty of this incredible place, people can feel closer to something that may otherwise seem abstract and unconnected."


The film, which will debut on Random Acts' Facebook page at 11 am BST, took about three years of planning, says Baker, who worked closely with government agency Antarctica New Zealand. He approached RNZB to audition dancers, describing the conditions they would have to endure. "Half the company was clearly turned off from that and didn't apply," he says. Not Graham. "Very few people get to go to the icy continent," she says, "so to go there for my job is pretty remarkable and something I'll cherish."

To prepare, Graham and Baker spent time creating together on various surfaces—in the studio, outdoors and even at an ice rink. They also spent a day in the "snow room" at Christchurch's International Antarctica Centre. But the actual choreography had to wait to be done on site. "There was nothing that could really prepare us," Graham admits. "The Antarctica Centre was the closest we got to the conditions we could expect, and we learned very quickly that the movement we anticipated to perform may not work as well as previously thought."

After some initial delays, the choreographer, dancer and crew spent seven days filming on the icy continent. Because it was summer there, they experienced 24-hour daylight.

"The conditions were very hard and strenuous on Maddy, mainly because there were no rehearsals—she couldn't go away and refine," says Baker. "The conditions were the opposite of what a dancer needs to thrive: little sleep, 24-hour light, unstable ground and temperatures in double digits below zero."

Graham would warm up at the Scott Base Gym at New Zealand's Antarctic base before putting on several layers of thermals underneath her clothing. She worked with a variety of shoes with different grips, depending on what type of surface was underfoot. The team would travel to a new location each day, where Graham's duties included more than simply dancing on ice—she also had to abseil down crevasses, climb icefalls on a rope and slide down ski-fields. "We made sure that I was only exposed to the cold when needed and rehearsed it through with correct camera angles and lots of layers prior," says Graham. She also took plenty of breaks to get warm again, she says, "especially for my hands, as they were often exposed for close-up camera shots."

Despite the conditions, Baker notes that being so disconnected from the rest of the world was an "amazing" experience. Graham agrees: "I've never felt so alive. I came back with a completely new outlook on life."

After all their hard work, Earth Day seems like the perfect opportunity to promote their message on climate change. Bonus: you can watch the film on Pointe's Facebook page on Sunday starting at 8:30 am EST!

6 Slipper Superheroes

Thinkstock

From the latest launches to forever favorites, these stretch-canvas flats will (comfortably) keep you on your toes:


Bloch Inc. Infinity

1

Bloch combined the top features from two of their best-selling shoes to create this arch-enhancing slipper. An elastic top line (instead of draw- string) allows the shoe to mold to your foot, and a ridge-less outsole helps with balances and turns by giving the toes more room to spread out.

1
Ballet Stars

EunWon Lee's Risk & Reward: From Stardom in South Korea To A New Life At The Washington Ballet

Photographed by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

This is Pointe's April/May 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

If you are a dance lover in South Korea, EunWon Lee is a household name. The delicate ballerina and former principal at the Korean National Ballet danced every major classical role to critical acclaim, including Odette/Odile, Giselle, Kitri, Nikiya and Gamzatti. Then, at the peak of her career, Lee left it all behind.

In 2016, she moved to Washington, DC, to join The Washington Ballet. The company of 26 is unranked, making Lee simply a dancer—not a soloist, not a principal and not a star, like she was back home.

"I try to challenge myself, and always I had the urge to widen my experience and continue to improve," she says one blustery winter day after company class, still glowing from the exertion of honing, stretching and strengthening. "When I had a chance to work with Julie Kent, I didn't hesitate."

Health & Body

Get Sara Mearns' Pointe Advice at The School at Steps' Pointe Shoe Workshop

Because who doesn't want their feet to look as gorgeous as Sara's? (Photo by Christopher Lane)

Ah, the quest for the perfect, foot-flattering, technique-enhancing pointe shoe: It can feel like a never-ending saga. Still on the hunt for that ideal pair? Then you won't want to miss The School at Steps' annual Pointe Shoe Workshop and Fair, happening this Sunday, April 22nd, at 6:30 pm in NYC.

As always, the event—which is sponsored by Pointe—will feature an impressive panel of experts. This year's lineup includes orthopedist Dr. Andrew Price, professional fitter Mary Carpenter, master teacher Linda Gelinas, Pointe style editor Marissa DeSantis, and New York City Ballet star Sara Mearns (eee!).

Keep reading at dancespirit.com.

Ballet Stars

Tiler Peck Has Been Immortalized as a Sculpture—with Proceeds Going Towards Cancer Research

Photo Courtesy Elliott Arkin.

You can find Tiler Peck just about anywhere these days—onstage at New York City Ballet, in commercials, on "The Ellen Degeneres Show." And let's not forget starring in 2014's Little Dancer, a musical that followed the creation of Edgar Degas' famous sculpture, "Little Dancer Aged 14." Peck played Marie van Goethem, the young Paris Opéra Ballet School student who modeled for Degas. Now, she's reprising the role—er, her likeness is—for a good cause. Visual artist Elliott Arkin has created a series of limited edition sculptures of Peck as the Little Dancer. Proceeds will go to Dance Against Cancer, the annual benefit concert for the American Cancer Society produced by NYCB principal Daniel Ulbricht and Manhattan Youth Ballet programming director Erin Fogarty (both of whom lost a parent to the disease). Peck will also be part of the event's star-studded cast; all of the dancers donate their time, and most perform in memory of a loved one.

Ballet Careers

Avant Chamber Ballet Nurtures Women Choreographers

Michelle Thompson Ulerich. Photo by Anne Marie Bloodgood, Courtesy Avant Chamber Ballet.

Founded in 2012, Dallas-based Avant Chamber Ballet (ACB) has made a name for itself by presenting works by Christopher Wheeldon, George Balanchine and other major choreographers. Yet its Women's Choreography Project, now in its fourth year, makes ACB a company to watch in Texas and beyond. The Project's capstone is the annual choreography contest; the winner receives a stipend and the chance to set a new work on ACB's outstanding 18-member troupe. Nurturing the careers of women dancemakers is a central part of the company's mission. "As an independent choreographer, I found it almost impossible to get a professional commission," says ACB founder and artistic director Katie Cooper. "One of the reasons I started ACB was to make my own opportunities for creating new works."

News

Onstage This Week: YAGP Finals, San Francisco Ballet's Festival of New Works, and More

YAGP 2018 New York Finals Week. Photo by VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


Youth America Grand Prix

After months of semi-finals, the final round of YAGP 2018 is finally here! This week, 1,800 finalists from 30 countries (chosen from the over 10,000 who auditioned) are gathered in New York. On April 18, the competition culminates in the Final Round at the Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, where the most promising participants will compete for scholarships and contracts with ballet schools and companies around the world. April 19 marks YAGP's Stars of Today Meet the Stars of Tomorrow gala, featuring finalists from the competition alongside international ballet stars including Dutch National Ballet principal Sasha Mukhamedov, American Ballet Theatre's Isabella Boylston and Daniil Simkin, and New York City Ballet principal Daniel Ulbricht, among others. YAGP is live-streaming the finals all week—you can check it out on their website. Also, keep an eye on Pointe's social media channels tomorrow, April 17, for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the competition.

Competing in YAGP this week? Here's a good luck message from ABT's Stella Abrera.

News

Kyle Abraham and Emma Portner Are Choreographing for NYCB

Kyle Abraham's "Untitled America" for Ailey. Photo by Paul Kolnik.

Ever since New York City Ballet's interim leadership team took over from Peter Martins, we've been curious whether they'd get a chance to try their hand at programming. (It was unclear how much Martins had done before he retired.)

As it turns out, Martins left room for Justin Peck, Rebecca Krohn, Craig Hall and Jonathan Stafford to select two of the company's six commissions for the 2018-19 season. Their choicesKyle Abraham and Emma Portner—are surprising, and thrilling.

Neither choreographer has made work on a large ballet company before, though Abraham created a duet with Wendy Whelan for her "Restless Creature" series, among his other commissions for companies like Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and work for his own company. And though Portner has been a favorite in commercial circles for a few years now, the concert commissions have just recently started rolling in: This fall she'll be collaborating with Lil Buck and Dev Hynesfor a full-length work for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago, and working with Anne Plamondon on a Fall for Dance North piece.

Keep reading at dancemagazine.com.

Videos

