If diamonds are a girl's best friend, it's safe to say that faux-diamond earrings are a dancer's best friend. A fixture onstage at just about every competition weekend, these blinged-out baubles are also the surest sign that recital season is upon us again. And what better way to get into the sparkly spirit than by drooling over these 5 diamonds in the rough? (Sorry not sorry!)

Capezio Performance Earrings (via capezio.com)

Four different blingtastic styles for just $15, people! It really doesn't get more versatile than that.





Dasha Designs Custom Swarovski Performance Earrings (via dashadesigns.net)

Trying to coordinate a team or group look ? Dasha Designs will let you choose the inner and outer stones' colors with a minimum order of 12 pieces.









14mm Simple Rivoli Earrings (via diysparkle.com)

If you think these amethyst studs are stunning, you should see the other 27 colors available from diysparkle.com.





FH2 Aurora Borealis Cluster Earrings (via fh2.ca)

No piercings? No problem—these screwback clip-ons will stay secure until the final bow. (Pro tip: All of FH2's earrings are available in both conventional and clip-on styles. Score!)





Shashi Whit Stud (via shashi.com)

Behold, the millennial-chic performance jewelry you'll want to rock at the cast party and beyond.