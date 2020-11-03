BalletMet company member Rachael Parini

Jennifer Zmuda, Courtesy BalletMet

BalletMet Dancer Rachael Parini's Road from Company Life to College and Back

Chava Pearl Lansky
Nov 03, 2020

Many young dancers see the choice to attend college or pursue a career as clear-cut, but Rachael Parini's unusual course has proved that's not the case. At 32, her career has been full of restarts. But looking back, the BalletMet dancer wouldn't change a single thing about the winding path she's taken.

Growing up in Snellville, Georgia, Parini says her parents insisted that pursuing ballet was contingent on doing well in school. Though she took AP classes and was named a National Merit Scholar, for her senior year Parini attended The Rock School for Dance Education and spent her weekends auditioning in New York City. But at the end of the year she was left without a contract, and fell back on her plan B: attending Florida State University.

Rachael Parini, wearing a white tutu, does a large split sissone with her legs in second, her left leg higher than her right to create a diagonal. She crosses her left arm in front of her torso and lifts her right arm up to the side past her shoulder.

Jennifer Zmuda, Courtesy BalletMet

By her second semester, it was clear that Parini's heart wasn't in school. Realizing that she missed ballet, she made the type of bold decision that has since characterized her career. She returned to The Rock, and after a year of intense training was offered a spot with American Repertory Ballet. "ARB was small enough that I was given the chance to jump straight into soloist roles," says Parini. After two blissful years, a company shake-up led her to Nashville Ballet's second company, where she spent a season struggling with an injury and a growing sense of disillusionment. "It made me realize how short a ballet career is," she says. "I decided to quit for good."

Wearing a white dance dress, pink tights and pointe shoes, Rachael Parini does a first arabesque on her right leg and looks out to the audience. Two dancers in flower costumes are behind her and face each other in arabesque.

Parini as Clara in Ballet Met's Nutcracker

Kristie Latham, Courtesy BalletMet

Parini returned to FSU and threw herself into her studies. Though she continued to take class and teach, ballet took a definite backseat. She declared a major in political science, with minors in international affairs and Italian. "It was so nice to have my passion for learning rekindled," says Parini. With the newfound goal of becoming a foreign service officer, Parini landed a summer internship at the Department of Homeland Security. "I was living in Washington, DC, doing data analytics and working next to agents who were doing investigations all over the world," she says. "I never thought I'd be in that position."

But as Parini neared graduation, she was bitten by the "ballet bug" again while dancing Sugarplum for a local Nutcracker. Though she'd already committed to a summer immersion program in Italy, she changed course. "I decided I would audition one more time, before I left it all behind me." Parini was offered a traineeship with The Washington Ballet, spent her summer in accelerated college courses in order to graduate early and says that she never looked back.

During the coronavirus shutdown, Parini has focused her attention on creating @chocolateandtulle, an Instagram account aimed at providing a sense of community for dancers of color.

Though she was 25 and had a BA, Parini started at the bottom of TWB's ladder. "It was humbling," she says. "But I was on cloud nine just to be dancing again." After three years, Parini was offered an apprenticeship at BalletMet. "It was a lateral move, but I was so drawn to [artistic director] Edwaard Liang's style and intensity, and I made the jump." And nearly five years later, she couldn't be more grateful. Moving to Columbus, Ohio, felt like fate; during her first day in the city, Parini bumped into a man in her apartment building who later became her husband.

At BalletMet, Parini's career has taken off. She's shone in a wide range of ballets, from Liang's Giselle (dancing the role of Moyna) to Val Caniparoli's Lambarena to George Balanchine's Serenade, Square Dance and "Rubies." When thinking about life after performing, Parini no longer feels the passion for government that was kindled in college. "I don't want to step away from art again," she says. But Parini's unconventional path has given her an invaluable sense of resilience and open-mindedness. "It requires a lot of humility and a little bit of fearlessness to start over so many times," she reflects. "Once I saw that ballet isn't the be-all and end-all, I realized that there were a million different things I could be doing. We do ourselves a disservice by only seeing ourselves in one way."

balletmet rachael parini @chocolateandtulle

Latest Posts

Getty Images

Tips for Developing a Growth Mindset, and Why It Can Help You Become a Happier Dancer

"I was told when I was a young teenager that I had the worst pirouette my teacher had ever seen," remembers New York City Ballet principal Lauren Lovette. The statement was made lightheartedly, and Lovette laughed at the time. "The whole class laughed, and I knew it was a bad pirouette," she says, "but it still hurt." These moments can quickly consume a dancer's inner monologue, and Lovette could have concluded that she just isn't a good turner, but she didn't. Instead she told herself, "It may be the worst pirouette that my teacher has ever seen, but it is my pirouette and I am working on it. It will get better."

Ballet dancers tend to see things in black and white. "I am good at jumping and bad at adagio," for instance, or "I will be successful when I get accepted by x, y or z program or company." This kind of rigid thinking is what mental health professionals often call a "fixed" mindset, and it could be hurting your development as a dancer and a person, as well as your mental well-being.

The good news is that a "growth" mindset—belief that your abilities will improve with time and effort—is a skill you can develop. By looking for opportunities for growth, rather than defining things as permanently good or bad, you will likely dance better and be happier doing it.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
growth mindset fixed mindset ballet and mental health lauren lovette terry hyde sara hickman
Yan Revazov, Courtesy Staatsballett Berlin

How Staatsballett Berlin Pulled Off "Giselle" in the Age of Coronavirus

It's 8:24 am on a Tuesday. Even though morning class isn't for another hour and a half, Daniil Simkin is already at Staatsballett Berlin's studios; tests for the coronavirus, a biweekly requirement to dance with his partner, Iana Salenko, need to be submitted before 8:30 am—an inconvenient time, if you ask him. "It's annoying, but I'm just really grateful to be performing again," he says. "You do what you have to do."

Staatsballett Berlin has been back onstage since August. Return has been slow and steady, with dancers first performing solos or pas de deux (composed of people who already live together) in galas. From October 28–30, the company presented an adapted version of Patrice Bart's Giselle, its first full-length production since March. (Due to a surge of coronavirus cases in Germany, November performances have been cancelled.) Pointe took a virtual behind-the-scenes tour to learn what goes into mounting a ballet during a pandemic, including safety precautions, adjustments to choreography, and what it feels like to be back onstage.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
giselle staatsballett berlin giselle daniil simkin iana salenko patrice bart coronavirus covis-19 raffaella renzi staatsballett berlin
staatsballett berlin
Karolina Kuras, Courtesy English National Ballet (2)

English National Ballet Preps Future Dance Leaders With Its New Mentorship Program

English National Ballet first soloist James Streeter has practically grown up with the company. Since completing his training at the English National Ballet School, he went on to join the main company in 2004, rising up the ranks to first soloist in 2018. He's danced his favorite roles, including Tybalt in Romeo & Juliet and Albrecht in Akram Khan's Giselle. He even met his wife while dancing with the company, ENB lead principal Erina Takahashi. What's left to do when you've accomplished so much as an artist? For Streeter, it meant learning more about the business side of the company. In November 2019, Streeter was named the first mentee of ENB's Dance Leaders of the Future mentorship program. The program offers ENB's dancers the opportunity to develop leadership skills and gain a greater understanding of the running of an arts organization.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
english national ballet james streeter tamara rojo dance leaders of the future
english national ballet

Editors' Picks