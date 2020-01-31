Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Jan. 31, 2020 01:06PM EST

Watch the 2020 Prix de Lausanne Live Streamed All Week

Competitors at last year's Prix. Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne.

The weather is gloomy and winter shows no signs of ending anytime soon, but this week there's a small glimmer that might help bunheads make it through: The 2020 Prix de Lausanne, running February 2–9. This year's Prix welcomes 77 young hopefuls (including 10 Americans) to Montreaux, Switzerland, and a free live stream will be available daily.

The stream will run nearly six hours each day, with ballet world luminaries covering coaching sessions and classes; interviews with candidates, teachers, choreographers and jury members; and the selections and finals in their entirety. The daily coverage and selections will be narrated by Emma Sandall (a 1994 prizewinner) and Jason Beechey, and the finals will be presented by Deborah Bull (a 1980 prizewinner). For the third year, the Prix is also offering a stream for the Chinese public, narrated by 1994 prizewinner Chi Cao and available on Tencent's website.

You can find a detailed schedule for the week here, and watch the live stream on the Prix's website. Too busy during the day to watch? Catch replays on the competition's YouTube page.

