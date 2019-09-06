Calling All Dancers Ages 15-18: Registration for the 2020 Prix de Lausanne is Now Open

Dancer ages 15-18, this one's for you. The Prix de Lausanne has just announced that registration is now open for the 2020 competition.
The international scholarship competition, famous for catapulting forward the careers of dancers like Misa Kuranaga, Diana Vishneva, Christopher Wheeldon and many more, is entering its 48th year. This year, the Prix de Lausanne will take place from February 2-9 at the Stravinski Auditorium in Montreux, Switzerland. Interested dancers can audition via video recording through September 29; instructions are available on the Prix's website. In late October, a jury of renowned ballet professionals will convene to select this year's candidates.
Young dancers based in South America have another option. This year, the Prix de Lausanne continues its tradition of a South American preselection, held in Goiania, Brazil from September 28-29. Applications for the preselection are open now through September 9. Up to two dancers could be selected, and invited to participate in the 2020 competition with an all-expenses paid trip.
We'll continue to keep you updated on all things Prix de Lausanne as the year goes on. But in the meantime, merde to all!