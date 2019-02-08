The Prix de Lausanne Just Announced Its 2019 Finalists, and It Includes 4 From the U.S.

Earlier today, 74 young dancers from 19 countries had their chance to take the stage at the Beaulieu Theater in Lausanne, Switzerland to compete in the 2019 Prix de Lausanne. A panel of nine esteemed judges including Gillian Murphy and Carlos Acosta chose 21 dancers to advance to Saturday's Finals.
Check out the complete list of finalists below.
Julia Shugart
Rodrigo Buas, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: United States
Age: 16
Jihyun Choi
Rodrigo Buas, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: South Korea
Age: 16
Mackenzie Brown
Rodrigo Buas, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: United States
Age: 16
Parker Garrison
Rodrigo Buas, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: United States
Age: 15
João Vitor Da Silva
Rodrigo Buas, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Brazil
Age: 15
António Ferreira
Rodrigo Buas, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Portugal
Age: 15
Noah Benzie-Drayton
Rodrigo Buas, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Australia
Age: 16
Shunhei Fuchiyama
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Japan
Age: 16
Carl Becker
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Germany
Age: 16
Benjamin Davidoff
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Belgium
Age: 16
Hang Li
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: China
Age: 16
Yoon Jung Seo
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: South Korea
Age: 17
Victoria Wardell
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Canada
Age: 17
Sumina Sasaki
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Japan
Age: 18
Beatriz Kuperus
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: United States
Age: 18
Mio Sumiyama
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Japan
Age: 18
Achille De Groeve
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Belgium
Age: 17
Yu Wakizuka
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Japan
Age: 17
Shuailun Wu
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: China
Age: 17
Gabriel Figueredo
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Brazil
Age: 18
Alexandre Joaquim
Gregory Bartadon, Courtesy Prix de Lausanne
Country: Portugal
Age: 18
The Selections came after a week of class and coaching by some of the ballet world's most prestigious teachers and directors; you can catch up on the live stream here. The dancers will reprise their classical and contemporary variations for the Finals, which will take place Saturday, February 9, at 2:30 pm Central European Standard Time (8:30 AM EST or 5:30 AM PST). The winners will receive school scholarships or company apprenticeships to some of the world's best ballet institutions. Lucky for us, the Finals will be live streamed on ARTE Concert, YouTube, Facebook and the Prix de Lausanne website.
Congratulations to the 21 selected dancers, and stay tuned for more!