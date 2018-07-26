Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
Jul. 26, 2018 03:47PM EST

Meet the 2018 Princess Grace Award Winners

Pennsylvania Ballet's Sydney Dolan in rehearsal for The Nutcracker. Photo by Arian Molina Soca, Courtesy PAB.

Each year, the Princess Grace Foundation, honoring the legacy of Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco, offers awards to distinguished artists spanning the fields of theater, film and, of course, dance. The 2018 winners were just announced and include nine dancers and choreographers, five of whom—Sydney Dolan, Catherine Hurlin, David Adrian Freeland, Dana Genshaft and Claudia Schreier—hail from the ballet world. In addition to this list, choreographer Kyle Abraham received a Statue Award, recognizing his success since winning the Princess Grace Award in 2010. We can't wait to see Abraham's first-ever work for a ballet company at New York City Ballet's fashion gala this fall.

We've included more info on the ballet-affiliated winners below. Dance awards outside of the ballet realm go to Juilliard School student Matthew Gilmore, New York University student Aliza Russell, Abraham.in.Motion dancer Marcella Lewis and Gibney Dance Company member Shamel Pitts. You can read more about all of the awardees here.

Sydney Dolan: Dance Fellowship 2018, Chris Hellman Dance Award

Sydney Dolan in Balanchine's "Rubies." Photo by Arian Molina Soca, Courtesy PAB.

Sydney Dolan is a corps de ballet dancer with Pennsylvania Ballet. She's steadily climbed the company ranks since joining PBII in 2016. Though the 2018/2019 season is her first in the corps, she's already danced the Pas de Trois in Angel Corella's Swan Lake, the Lilac Fairy in The Sleeping Beauty, Dew Drop in George Balanchine's The Nutcracker and the Tall Girl in Balanchine's "Rubies."

Catherine Hurlin: Dance Fellowship 2018, Barbara & John Lehman Dance Award

Catherine Hurlin (center) with Dunan Lyle and Roman Zhurbin in Alexei Ratmansky's Whipped Cream. Photo by Doug Gifford, Courtesy ABT.

This has been a big summer for American Ballet Theatre's Catherline Hurlin; last month, she was promoted to soloist. Since joining ABT as an apprentice in 2013, Hurlin has shone in a number of featured roles including Young Clara in Alexei Ratmansky's The Nutcracker and the hilarious Mademoiselle Marianne Chartreuse in Ratmansky's Whipped Cream—both of which she originated.

David Adrian Freeland: Dance Fellowship 2018

David Adrian Freeland with Jacquelin Harris in Katarzyna Skarpetowska's Cuore Sott'olio for Ailey II. Photo by Eduardo Patino, Courtesy AAADT.

L.A. Dance Project member David Adrian Freeland danced with The Metropolitan Opera and Missouri Ballet Theatre before joining the California-based contemporary company in 2016. While with L.A. Dance Project he's danced in works by founder Benjamin Millepied and Justin Peck as well as modern classics by Martha Graham, Merce Cunningham and many others.

Dana Genshaft: Choreography Fellowship 2018

Dana Genshaft in San Francisco Ballet's production of Alexei Ratmansky's Foreign Lands. Photo by Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.

Former San Francisco Ballet soloist Dana Genshaft began choreographing in 2014, creating work for companies such as the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company and SFDanceworks as well as movement for dance films and music videos. Her work often tends towards the interdisciplinary: Most recently she partnered with musician Thomas Lauderdale to develop a ballet based on a 1929 children's novel. She has been commissioned to create for The Washington Ballet's spring 2019 season.

Claudia Schreier: Choreography Fellowship 2018

Claudia Schreier in rehearsal with students at Ballet Academy East. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy Schreier.

Claudia Schreier earned her B.A. from Harvard University before making a name for herself as a choreographer. She's been commissioned to make work for the Vail Dance Festival, Joffrey Winning Works, the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company, Dance Theatre of Harlem and more. In 2017 her troupe, Claudia Schreier & Company, made its Joyce Theater Debut. You can follow her experience in this documentary.

Viral Videos

Exclusive Film Release: Watch Los Angeles Ballet's Magnus Christofferson in "The Dancer"

Film still courtesy Silva.

It goes without saying: We love dance films. Particularly when their creation is inspired by dancers themselves. When former Royal Danish Ballet soloist Magnus Christofferson, currently with Los Angeles Ballet, approached filmmaker Jason Silva with an idea in mind, Silva knew this project was meant to be. They brought in Los Angeles Ballet principal Tigran Sargsyan to choreograph. The trio's dream-like, atmospheric collaboration, titled The Dancer, is set to a sweeping score by Ludovico Enaudi and focuses in on one dancer's experience, a bit reminiscent of Sergei Polunin in the now viral video "Take Me to Church."

While many moments in the film are deeply emotive, we particularly love 2:50, when Christofferson leaps off the stage as if it can't contain his energy any longer, expanding our view of the space. For someone alternating between dancing on carpet and concrete, we're pretty impressed by his many virtuosic jumps and turns (though we don't recommend trying that at home.)

Ballet Stars

#TBT: Martine van Hamel in “Giselle” (1977)

Martine van Hamel as Myrtha in "Giselle," via YouTube

The story of Giselle has emotional power in the way it blurs the lines between good and evil. Myrtha, Queen of the Wilis, is often considered the villainess, but her character is far more complex than the bad guys in most ballets. A wounded spirit determined to protect her companions the only way she knows how, Myrtha is ethereal, yet ruthless. Every ballerina must meet the challenge of the role in her own way. Martine van Hamel, a former American Ballet Theatre principal, brings the opposing forces of Myrtha's nature into harmonious balance in this 1977 clip.


Studio to Street

BalletNext's Violetta Komyshan on Her Style Essentials From the Studio to the Red Carpet

Photo by Quinn Wharton

Though she's more at home in a leotard and tights, BalletNext's Violetta Komyshan is no stranger to red carpet glamour. Often attending award shows alongside her boyfriend, actor Ansel Elgort, Komyshan prefers to style herself. "I love dressing up," the New York City-based dancer says. "If you're going to the Oscars or a red carpet event, you need to be wearing the right thing to feel confident and secure—but I think that's true no matter where you're going."

In her day-to-day, Komyshan sticks to easy-to-wear dresses and fitted jeans from trendy brands like Revolve and Nasty Gal. But no matter what, she's never without a backpack. "My mom gave me a little black Prada backpack when I was younger, and I've been obsessed ever since," she says. "I never know if I'm going to want to take a class at Steps later or go to the gym, so backpacks let me carry everything I could need throughout the day."

Ballet Stars

Jennifer Grace: Tulsa Ballet's Rising Soloist Is True To Her Name

Photographed for Pointe by Jayme Thornton

This is Pointe's August/September 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

On a slushy March morning in New York City, Tulsa Ballet's Jennifer Grace took warm-up class onstage at The Joyce Theater, gearing up for the company's second day on tour. Even in a relaxed atmosphere, Grace epitomizes her name. In adagio, her arms move as if through warmed honey, swaying richly though never late. As she piqués into an attitude pirouette, her leg soars high, scooping air like a wing.

Grace feels quite at home in roles like Cinderella's Fairy Godmother; Glinda, in Edwaard Liang's Dorothy and the Prince of Oz; and the Lilac Fairy, in The Sleeping Beauty. "I fairy-godmother a lot," she jokes. It's no wonder. Her stature (at 5' 5", she's one of the tallest women in the company) and singing movement quality cast a commanding aura. "Honestly, it's one of my favorite things," she says of dancing regal, feminine roles. "I get to move scenery around and make love stories come true."

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Careers

Space to Grow: These 5 Dancers Share How They Stretched Themselves During Their Second Company Years

Miranda Silveira was a member of San Francisco Ballet's Trainee Program before making her way into the company. Here she's pictured in rehearsal for Balanchine's Serenade. Photo by Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.

Receiving a second company or trainee contract can help bridge the gap from student to professional. Whether you make it into the main company afterwards or move on to another one, these years, if danced to the fullest, can be valuable to your life and career.

Trending

Summer Intensive Throwback: 7 Pros Share Their Favorite Memories (and Photos!)

Boston Ballet principal Lia Cirio at age 15 in class at the Central Pennsylvania Youth Ballet summer intensive. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy Cirio.

It's hard to believe that summer intensive season is almost over! We hope you're learning, growing, having fun and making memories at your intensives this year.

Today, we're sharing seven dancers' favorite summer intensive memories.

Isabella Boylston, American Ballet Theatre

Photo Courtesy Boylston.

Summer Intensive: American Ballet Theatre

Age: 17

Perseverance

"I was 17 (although I looked about 14) and attended the ABT Summer Intensive. I was particularly excited to be there because the year before that I hadn't been accepted."

Outside the Studio...

"My mom, my best friend Lauren Post and I sublet a tiny one bedroom on the Upper West Side and had a blast exploring the city."

Dreams Come True

"That summer I was invited to join the ABT Studio Company—a dream come true!"
News

Onstage This Week: ABT Makes Its Vail Dance Fest Debut, Companies Celebrate National Dance Day, and More!

Catch Royal Winnipeg Ballet for free this week at Ballet in the Park. Photo by Daniel Crump, Courtesy RWB.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


American Ballet Theatre Makes Its Vail Debut

The Vail Dance Festival is best known for bringing together diverse performers to create outside-of-the-box collaborations. This summer, the festival's 30th anniversary, American Ballet Theatre gets added to that mix. July 28–29, 15 company members will dance the festival premieres of Alexei Ratmansky's Souvenir d'un lieu cher and Serenade after Plato's Symposium, as well as Jerome Robbins' Other Dances with New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck. ABT will also collaborate with tap choreographer Michelle Dorrance. She's creating a trio of new works for ABT this year, coproduced by Vail, the second of which she'll present at the festival. "It always broadens a dancer's perspective to cross-pollinate with their peers," says ABT artistic director Kevin McKenzie. "It gives them an opportunity for independent thinking and self-evaluation." For Vail artistic director Damian Woetzel, incorporating the company into the festival reminds him of the magical sense of camaraderie that he felt as an NYCB principal when running into ABT dancers after their respective Lincoln Center performances. "Vail builds on that," says Woetzel. "We bring dancers together to create our own special community." —Chava Lansky

Trending

Pad Your Pointe Shoes Like These 4 Pros

Thinkstock

Finding your pointe shoe match isn't the only component that affects your dancing. Smaller, but arguably just as mighty, is the padding that goes inside. Here's what four pros have found works for them.

Trending

Tiler Peck Hopes to Inspire Other Women to Take on Leadership Roles With "Ballet Now" Documentary

In 2017, Tiler Peck became the first woman to curate The Music Center's BalletNOW program. Photo courtesy of Vulcan Productions.

In case you've been living under a rock, we've been counting down the days until the July 20th release of Tiler Peck's documentary, Ballet Now, all summer. Officially available for streaming on Hulu, the documentary follows the New York City Ballet principal tackling a new role as the curator of The Music Center's BalletNOW program in Los Angeles, CA. The three-performance program featured an international cast of 24 dancers, 15 pieces across multiple dance genres and a live orchestra—all organized (and often danced) by Peck. Phew, we're exhausted just thinking about it.

As if that wasn't challenging on its own, Peck signed on to have the days leading up to opening night filmed. Produced by Paul G. Allen's Vulcan Productions, Emmy® Award-winning actress (and Peck's friend) Elisabeth Moss, and Stick Figure Studios, the team turned BalletNOW into a behind-the-scenes experience for everyone to enjoy. We caught up with Peck ahead of the documentary's release for the inside scoop on her curatorial debut, the filming process, and a few very stressful moments where she wondered how it would all come together.


Ballet Stars

Ingrid Silva's New Platform Gives Women From All Walks of Life a Chance to Share Their Stories

Ingrid Silva in Return with Dance Theatre of Harlem. Photo by Rachel Neville, Courtesy DTH.

Dance Theatre of Harlem's vivacious Ingrid Silva is extending her efforts beyond the borders of the dance world. Last winter she founded EmpowHerNY, a platform that allows women from all over the world to connect and support one another by sharing their day-to-day lives. We touched base with Silva to learn all about her new initiative.

How did you come up with the idea for EmpowHerNY?

It started last December when I met my partner, Helya Mohammadian. She is the founder of Slick Chicks, a line of underwear for women with disabilities. We met while walking our Frenchies and we became very close friends. We both wanted to do something that would make an impact by giving voices to women and helping them achieve their goals. One day we were sitting at a beer garden with our dogs, and came up with the name and created the Instagram, and then all of these people found our account. As women, we haven't had space to have our voices heard for so long, and finally now everyone is breaking their shell and speaking out, so I'm very proud to be part of this movement, giving a voice to other women.

Editors' List: The Goods

5 Rompers to Complete Your Après-Class Wardrobe

Via @joandjax on Instagram

Summertime...and the dressing is eeeeeeeeeeasy. When you're heading straight from the dance studio to the pool or beach, you don't want to be messing around with complicated cover-ups. That's where these 5 MVPs of the romper room come in, bringing their breezy style to your pre-class, post-rehearsal, and everything-in-between looks. Oh, and three out of the five are on sale right now. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and romper-ound! (Sorry, couldn't resist.)

The Soline, by Wear Moi

Via wearmoi.us

This oversized cap sleeve romper with a half zip in the front features four-way stretch and extra-comfy wide leg openings. You can get it now on Wear Moi's US website for less than half of its original price.
News

Paris Opéra Ballet Sues One of Its Own Dancers

The Paris Opéra Ballet has remained mostly silent in response to the dancers' calls for reform. Photo courtesy Zipporah Films

You'd think the Paris Opéra Ballet would be in damage-control mode after a leaked dancers' survey, in April, brought up worrying reports of harassment and mismanagement. But instead of addressing these issues internally, the French company is suing one of its own dancers in order to strip him of his union representative status and subsequently be free to fire him.

Dalloz Actualité, a French online magazine specializing in legal matters, elaborated on the lawsuit in an article published last week. The corps de ballet dancer taken to court, whom we'll call "S." to protect his identity, wasn't actually a member of the Commission for Artistic Expression, the elected group of dancers who put together the survey. He is described as a "geek" who provided technical support to ensure the validity of the results.

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

