Students of International City School of Ballet in Marietta, Georgia. Karl Hoffman Photography, Courtesy International City Ballet

A Ballet Student’s Guide to Researching Pre-Professional Training Programs

Haley Hilton
May 11, 2021

Many dancers have goals of taking their training to the next level by attending full-time pre-professional programs next fall. But it's hard to get to know the organizations without physically experiencing them first. Even when the world isn't practicing social distancing, visiting a school or attending its summer program isn't always possible. So, what can students and their families do to research programs and know what might work best for them? Who do you reach out to, and what are the questions you and your parents should be asking?

Here, pre-professional-program leaders share some practical advice for taking the next step in your dance training.

What exactly do you want?

Before you start asking questions, think about the answers you're looking for. "Know what you want out of a program, so that when you do your research, you can be sure you're getting your boxes checked," says Georné Aucoin, artistic director of International City School of Ballet in Marietta, Georgia.

Raymond Rodriguez, director of The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, urges students to consider whether or not they can or want to relocate, as well as their family's budget. Think about what style of ballet you are interested in studying, too. "Russian? Balanchine? Generalized American? Only you and your family can determine your needs," says Rodriguez.

Runqiao Du, ballet artistic director of the Kirov Academy of Washington, DC, agrees, and says he even asks prospective students to list three reasons they want to attend. "Oftentimes they will tell me it's because they want to dance, or potentially tour with a company," says Du. "That's not a good enough reason. A pre-professional program is like going to graduate school. Nobody would go to graduate school without researching if the program is a good fit for them personally. It's up to dancers to know what they're looking for."

In front of large studio windows, 10 ballet students\u2014five girls and five boys\u2014stand in a staggered line and pose with their right leg in tendu derriere in effac\u00e9. They all lift their right arm up high and look up towards their hand while their left arm is held low.

Conservatory students at The Joffrey Academy of Dance

Cheryl Mann, Courtesy Joffrey Ballet

What questions should you be asking?

There are so many details associated with choosing a pre-professional program that it can be overwhelming to know what to ask. Here are some starting points.

Day-to-day class structure: According to Aucoin, it's important to inquire about how many students will be in each class, the daily and weekly schedule (ask for their current schedule to get a general idea of hours), and how the program balances technique class with rehearsals.

Rodriguez also recommends asking about the curriculum. "How versatile is their training?" Rodriguez asks. "Is it strictly ballet classes, pointe, variations and pas de deux? Or will you get contemporary, modern and jazz, as well?"

A good program should have professional company vigor, says Du. "In a company, class is 90 minutes, followed by five or six hours of rehearsal," he says. "Your mind and body need to be prepared to do that by the time you join a company, so choose a school that has hours that will train you to be ready."

Nondance logistics: Tuition and housing should be among your first questions. "Inquire about the financial cost of the program up front to see if it's possible for your family," Aucoin says. If you're coming from out of town, ask if they provide living arrangements (and how far away these offerings are from the school), or to offer recommendations if they don't. "At our school, we typically make suggestions [to stay with] families who might be willing to host," she says.

You also want to research the program's approach to academics, to see if it matches your personal goals. Some offer academics on campus or are associated with a nearby high school, while others offer options for remote learning. "Is there a culture of taking education seriously, or is it lower down on their priority list?" asks Aucoin. She adds that she's even had parents ask if her faculty monitors their students' nondance education (they do not), as well as their stance on having a dance/life balance (they think it's very important.)

A redheaded teenage ballerina in a light purple tutu does a d\u00e9velopp\u00e9 ecart\u00e9 derriere with her right leg and stands on pointe. Her male partner, in white tights and a light purple tunic, holds her left hand to the side and her right hand high above her head.

Students of the Kirov Academy of Washington, DC

Courtesy Kirov Academy

School-to-company statistics: If your goal is to eventually join the school's affiliated company, ask about how many dancers typically feed into it each year. "If the answer is only one or two students, you may be better off training elsewhere," Rodriguez says. "For example, half of Joffrey has come from the intensive and the academy, and it's only 11 years old at this point."

If the program isn't connected to a company, ask about the opportunities alumni have landed since graduating. Does the school regularly place dancers into companies, and do they appear to have strong connections with the ones you're most interested in?

Faculty backgrounds: Research the program's artistic staff, including the director, ballet masters and teachers. Look online for speeches or classes your presumptive teachers have previously given to see if they resonate. "Most directors have a real history," says Rodriguez. "Is his or her artistic career something intriguing to you? Do you think participating in an environment led by someone with their experience will help you grow?"

Getting your questions answered

In 2021, your best method for gathering information will always be the company's website. For example, on the Frequently Asked Questions page of Joffrey Academy's website, you will find a downloadable Parent and Student Handbook that covers many of the questions mentioned above.

You can also discover the school's stylistic and technical tendencies on their Instagram and YouTube pages. Plus, during a time when in-person tours are rare, exploring a school's feed can give you a sense of their facilities. You may also want to use social media to seek out former students to get deeper insight. "Ask them what the pros and cons of their experience was," Du says.

A blonde teenage ballet student in a long white tutu and burgundy peasant bodice performs onstage in front of a blue backdrop. Holding her skirt, she brushes her left leg into an attitude derriere while in pli\u00e9 on her right leg, and looks to her right with a confident smile.

A student from International City School of Ballet

Karl Hoffman Photography, Courtesy International City School of Ballet

If you still have questions, Aucoin recommends emailing the school or requesting a phone conversation. "Sometimes, if there are a lot of inquiries, it's just easier to talk on the phone."

Of course, the best way to get to know a school is to visit in person, especially once travel restrictions are lifted and it's safer to take class with groups. Summer intensives are an ideal way to do that, but you could also try to schedule a visit during the school year. "In all honesty, it's the easiest way for students to get to know the program, and for us to get to know them, as well," says Aucoin.


Chisako Oga photographed for Pointe by Jayme Thornton

Chisako Oga Is Soaring to New Heights at Boston Ballet

Chisako Oga is a dancer on the move—in more ways than one. From childhood training in Texas, California and Japan to a San Francisco Ballet apprenticeship to her first professional post with Cincinnati Ballet, where she quickly rose to principal dancer, she has rarely stood still for long.

But now the 24-year-old ballerina is right where she wants to be, as one of the most promising soloists at Boston Ballet. In 2019, Oga left her principal contract to join the company as a second soloist, rising to soloist the following year. "I knew I would have to take a step down to join a company of a different caliber, and Boston Ballet is one of the best companies in the country," she says. "The repertoire—Kylián, Forysthe, all the full-length ballets—is so appealing to me."

And the company has offered her major opportunities from the start. She danced the title role in Giselle in her very first performances with Boston Ballet, transforming a playful innocent into a woman haunted by betrayal with dramatic conviction and technical aplomb. But she also is making her mark in contemporary work. The last ballet she performed onstage before the pandemic hit was William Forsythe's demanding In the middle, somewhat elevated, which she says was a dream to perform. "The style really clicked, felt really comfortable. Bill drew something new out of me every rehearsal. As hard as it was, it was so much fun."

"Chisako is a very natural mover, pliable and strong," says artistic director Mikko Nissinen. "Dancing seems to come very easy for her. Not many have that quality. She's like a diamond—I'm curious to see how much we can polish that talent."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, does a pench\u00e9 on pointe towards the camera with her arms held out to the side and her long hair flying. Smiling confidently, she wears a blue leotard and a black and white ombr\u00e9 tutu.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

A Life-Changing Opportunity

Oga began dancing at the age of 3. Born in Dallas, she and her family moved around to follow her father's job in IT. Before settling in Carlsbad, California, they landed in Japan for several years, where Oga began to take ballet very seriously. "I like the simplicity of ballet, the structure and the clear vocabulary," she says. "Dances that portray a story or have a message really drew me in. One of my favorite parts of a story ballet is diving into the role and becoming the character, putting it in my perspective."

In California, Oga studied with Victor and Tatiana Kasatsky and Maxim Tchernychev. Her teachers encouraged her to enter competitions, which she says broadened her outlook and fed her love of performing in front of an audience. Though highly motivated, she says she came to realize that winning medals wasn't everything. "Honestly, I feel like the times I got close and didn't place gave me perspective, made me realize being a dancer doesn't define you and helped me become the person and the dancer I am today."

At 15, Oga was a semifinalist at the Prix de Lausanne, resulting in a "life-changing" scholarship to the San Francisco Ballet School. There she trained with two of her most influential teachers, Tina LeBlanc and Patrick Armand. "She came in straightaway with strong basics," Armand recalls, "and working with her for two years, I realized how clever she is. She's super-smart, thoughtful, driven, always working."

She became a company apprentice in 2016. Then came the disappointing news—she was let go a few months later. Pushing 5' 2", she was simply too short for the company's needs, she was told. "It was really, really hard," says Oga. "I felt like I was on a good track, so to be let go was very shocking, especially since my height was not something I could improve or change."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere on her right leg with her arms in a loose high fifth position and her face looking over her left shoulder towards the camera. She wears a light blue tutu, pink tights and pointe shoes, and a rhinestone tiara and smiles regally with closed lips.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Moving On and Up

Ironically, Oga's height proved an advantage in auditioning for Cincinnati Ballet, which was looking for a talented partner for some of their shorter men. She joined the company in 2016, was quickly promoted to soloist, and became a principal dancer for the 2017–18 season, garnering major roles like Swanilda and Juliet during her three years with the company. "There were times I felt insignificant and insecure, like I don't deserve this," Oga says about these early opportunities. "But I was mostly thrilled to be put in those shoes."

She was also thriving in contemporary work, like choreographer-in-residence Jennifer Archibald's MYOHO. Archibald cites her warmth, playfulness and sensitivity, adding, "There's also a powerful presence about her, and I was amazed at how fast she was at picking up choreography, able to find the transitions quickly. She's definitely a special talent. Boston Ballet will give her more exposure on a national level."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere crois\u00e9 on her right leg, with her right arm out to the side and her left hand grazing her left shoulder. She smiles happily towards the camera, her black hair blowing in the breeze, and wears a blue leotard, black-and-white ombre tutu, and skin-colored pointe shoes.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

That was Oga's plan. She knew going in that Cincinnati was more stepping-stone than final destination. She had her sights on a bigger company with a broader repertoire, and Boston Ballet seemed ideal.

As she continues to spread her wings at the company, Oga has developed a seemingly effortless artistic partnership with one of Boston Ballet's most dynamic male principals, Derek Dunn, who Oga calls "a kind-hearted, open person, so supportive when I've been hard on myself. He's taught me to believe in myself and trust that I'm capable of doing whatever the choreography needs." The two have developed an easy bond in the studio she likens to "a good conversation, back and forth."

Dunn agrees. "I knew the first time we danced together we had a special connection," he says. "She really takes on the artistic side of a role, which makes the connection really strong when we're dancing onstage. It's like being in a different world."

He adds, "She came into the company and a lot was thrown at her, which could have been daunting. She handled it with such grace and confidence."

Derek Dunn, shirtless and in blue tights, lunges slightly on his right leg and holds Chisako Oga's hand as she balances on her left leg on pointe with her right leg flicking behind her. She wears a yellow halter-top leotard and they dance onstage in front of a bright orange backdrop.

Oga with Derek Dunn in Helen Pickett's Petal

Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet

Perspective in a Pandemic

The pair were heading into Boston Ballet's busy spring season when the pandemic hit. "It was really a bummer," Oga says. "I was really looking forward to Swan Lake, Bella Figura, some new world premieres. When we found out the whole season was canceled, it was hard news to take in."

But she quickly determined to make the most of her time out of the studio and physically rest her body. "All the performances take a toll. Of course, I did stretches and exercised, but we never give ourselves enough time to rest as dancers."

She also resumed college courses toward a second career. Oga is one of many Boston Ballet dancers taking advantage of a special partnership with Northeastern University to help them earn bachelor's degrees. Focusing on finance and accounting, Oga upped her classes in economics, algebra, business and marketing. She also joined Boston Ballet's Color Our Future Mentoring Program to raise awareness and support diversity, equity and inclusion. "I am trying to have my voice inspire the next generation," she says.

Wearing stretch jeans, a flowy white shirt, black leather jacket and black suede high-heeled boots, Chisako Oga sits in a white chair and stretches her left leg up with pointed toes. Her right leg hangs over the side of the chair and she tilts her head right with a huge, happy smile.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

One pandemic silver lining has been spending more time with her husband, Grand Rapids Ballet dancer James Cunningham. The two met at Cincinnati Ballet, dancing together in Adam Hougland's Cut to the Chase just after Oga's arrival, and got married shortly before her move to Boston. Cunningham took a position in Grand Rapids, so they've been navigating a long-distance marriage ever since. They spend a lot of time texting and on FaceTime, connecting in person during layoffs. "It's really hard," Oga admits, but adds, "We are both very passionate about the art form, so it's easy to support each other's goals."

Oga's best advice for young dancers? "Don't take any moment for granted," she says without hesitation. "It doesn't matter what rank you are, just do everything to the fullest—people will see the hard work you put in. Don't settle for anything less. Knowing [yourself] is also very important, not holding yourself to another's standards. No two paths are going to be the same."

And for the foreseeable future, Oga's path is to live life to the fullest, inside and outside ballet. "The pandemic put things in perspective. Dancing is my passion. I want to do it as long as I can, but it's only one portion of my life. I truly believe a healthy balance between social and work life is good for your mental health and helps me be a better dancer."

American Ballet Theatre corps member Rachel Richardson. NYC Dance Project, Courtesy Rachel Richardson

ABT’s Rachel Richardson on Performing With Her Hometown Company, Eugene Ballet

When I signed my first professional contract with Eugene Ballet, one of the last things I anticipated was the opportunity to dance beside a member of American Ballet Theatre. Flash forward to the start of our spring season this year, and suddenly I'm chatting in the hallway and rehearsing the Cinderella fairy variations next to luminous ABT corps member Rachel Richardson. When ABT announced it was canceling live performances for the 2020–21 season, Richardson traveled back home to Eugene, Oregon, to be with her family—and this spring joined the company as a guest artist.

Growing up, Richardson trained locally in Eugene before moving to The Rock School for Dance Education's year-round program in Philadelphia. After securing a spot in the ABT Studio Company in 2013, she was promoted to corps de ballet in 2015. This unconventional year marks her sixth season with the main company.

After having the privilege of dancing with her this spring, I sat down with Richardson to discuss her recent guesting experience, how the pandemic has helped her grow and her advice for young dancers.

Abra Geiger, from the 2019 YAGP Season Finals. VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP

YAGP Finals Kick Off in Tampa This Week—and You Can Watch Them Live!

In a hopeful sign that things may be slowly getting back to normal, Youth America Grand Prix is hosting its 2021 Season Finals live and in person this week in Tampa, Florida. Approximately 800 young dancers will perform at the annual scholarship audition, held May 10–16 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Over $400,000 in scholarships will be awarded, with school directors from all over the world adjudicating both in person and online. The entire event will be livestreamed on YAGP's website, YouTube channel and Facebook page.

