This week, master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based The Pointe Shop answers another of your pointe shoe questions: "I personally don't have very flexible feet. I started pointe a year ago, so I was wondering if you could talk about fitting for inflexible/beginner feet?" Lee explains the importance of ankle verse foot flexibility, and tips on what to do if you're not getting all the way over the platform of your shoes.
Ballet Training Feb. 26, 2019 04:52PM EST
Pointe Shoe Fitting Tips If You're New to Pointe or Have Inflexible Feet
Getty Images