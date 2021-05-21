A ballet technique class at Baltimore School of the Arts. Photo by Joe Rubino, Courtesy Baltimore School of the Arts

What's Life Like at a Performing Arts High School? 3 Pro Dancers Share Their Experience

As Told To Helen Hope
May 21, 2021

Imagine taking all your academic classes with fellow dancers—plus actors, painters and musicians. Imagine spending all day, every day, on a campus designed and outfitted to support your total dedication to dance. If you're a ballet dancer who attends a public or private performing-arts high school, this apparent dream is your everyday life. (Nope, we're not jealous, not at all.) For an insider's look at this educational experience, Pointe spoke to three recent grads of arts high schools who are now professional dancers.

Ricardo Urbina Reyes

Ricardo Urbina Reyes, wearing a relaxed gray T-shirt, black knee-length biker pants and black socks and ballet slippers, stands on his right leg in pli\u00e9 and kicks his left leg and right arm high in first arabesque.

Ricardo Urbina Reyes

Pascal Schmidt, Courtesy Idyllwild Arts Academy

Corps de ballet, Hamburg Ballet

Graduate of Idyllwild Arts Academy

When I was 14, I won a scholarship at a ballet competition to go to Idyllwild, a boarding high school in California. I had zero expectations of what it would be like—and I didn't speak a word of English. But there were a lot of other Mexican students in the dance department, so with them helping me out and the ESL program, I felt welcome.

Before going to Idyllwild, I had no idea about other cultures, other languages, even other people's beliefs and dreams. I had academic classes with people from Russia and Italy. You'd sit in the cafeteria with people from China and Germany. Even all the academic teachers had a background in the arts—they had all been singers or actors or dancers themselves.

A group of four teenage female ballet students balance in first arabesque on their right leg with their left hand holding a portable barre. They wear black leotards, pink tights and ballet slippers, and a male teacher holds the hand of one dancer to help her balance.

Idyllwild Arts Academy dance students during barre

Cory Jones, Courtesy Idyllwild Arts academy

From our first day, my classmates and I were treated like members of a dance company, with professional-level opportunities, like choreographing and producing our own performances as seniors. Another part of that professional experience was how busy they kept us! After breakfast, we had academic classes from 8 am to 1 pm, and then arts classes from 2 to 6:30. Then dinner, then, from 7:30 pm to 10 pm, we'd have rehearsals, and then "room study" from 10 to 11, for homework. This was Monday through Friday, and on Saturdays we'd sometimes have master classes from guest instructors.

On Sundays, we were free. The school is up on a mountain, surrounded by nature. There's a little town with a movie theater and supermarket, but mostly my friends and I stayed in our little bubble, taking nature walks, watching movies and just growing up together. So we concentrated and really gave all our energy to the reason why we were at Idyllwild in the first place: for our art.

Deanna Stanton

Deanna Stanton wears her brown hair long and a dramatic, satiny yellow gown. She performs a sissone en pointe with her right leg out in second and holds her skirt high towards her left with both hands.

Deanna Stanton

Melissa Dooley Photography, Courtesy Ballet Arkansas

Dancer, Ballet Arkansas

Graduate of Baltimore School of the Arts

Though I grew up 45 minutes from Baltimore, it was a last-minute decision to audition for Baltimore School for the Arts. My mom heard about the audition through a friend who knew I was a competition dancer. During the audition class, I realized I really wanted to go. I just kept thinking, Oh my gosh, this is amazing.

Because BSA is free for students who live in Baltimore City but also open to commuting students like me, I was hoping there would be teachers and dancers of all different sizes and shapes there. When I was younger, teachers told me I'd never make it professionally as a taller dancer, but when I got to BSA, I quickly learned that wasn't the case. The counselors and teachers were there to guide you towards whatever you wanted to achieve, in the arts or in another career field.

Looking back, I'm amazed by the opportunities my classmates and I had at BSA. Every year, we'd collaborate with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra. Outside choreographers (like Barry Hughson) came in all the time to set pieces on us. In physics class, we were assigned a project based on our art form, so I analyzed the changes of speed in piqué turns!

I totally credit BSA for why I'm a professional dancer today. The full days of dancing prepared me to do the amount of work that's expected when you join a company, all without burning out. I learned so many essential things, like how to actually learn a ballet you're understudying when you're standing at the back of the studio. I don't know if I would have figured out that choreography is my passion if I hadn't gotten opportunities from such a young age to choreograph on myself and my peers. And I can't say enough how absolutely inspiring it was to be surrounded by other people who are passionate about their art form, whether it's dance or not.

Joseph Massarelli

Joseph Masserelli does a cabriole derriere onstage facing stage right and in front of a set of a stone village wall. He wears a peach, medieval-style jacket, white tights and white ballet slippers.

Joseph Massarelli in the pas de trois from Swan Lake at Dutch National Ballet

Altin Kaftira, Courtesy Dutch National Ballet

Soloist, Dutch National Ballet

Graduate of Chicago Academy of the Arts

I grew up in a Chicago suburb and started dancing in middle school. One day, my teacher told me about this performing-arts high school in the city that he thought would be a good fit. I looked it up, but saw the yearly tuition was too high. (I have two siblings, who were about to go to college at that time.) The teacher encouraged me to audition anyway, in case there was a scholarship—and there was.

At the Academy, academic classes were usually about 10 kids, because the school itself has only about 100 students (30 to 40 in the dance program at any given time). We had a lot of freedom in what we studied. Junior and senior years, you could pick from English courses like Latin-American literature, women's literature or African-American literature. I also got to take philosophy, which was so cool.

The majority of my friends were dancers, but I also made connections with other students and their art forms. In my senior year, I reached out to a fellow student whose work I loved to design costumes for a piece I choreographed. A lot of the musical-theater kids were in our dance classes, and we dancers performed in the all-school musical. I remember being intimidated by the media-arts kids, because they were so well-spoken in class! And I wish now that I'd taken advantage of the free lunchtime singing lessons that one of the musical-theater teachers offered.

The Academy nurtured and enriched me to be who I am today. Being introduced to different styles and repertoire has had such an impact on my versatility. The faculty trusted us to learn and set pieces quickly, which is a huge help now, learning from videos. But most of all, the Academy introduced me to students from different areas of Chicago and the Midwest. I learned what it means to have privilege, which now informs my activism for a more equitable dance world.

Chisako Oga photographed for Pointe by Jayme Thornton

Chisako Oga Is Soaring to New Heights at Boston Ballet

Chisako Oga is a dancer on the move—in more ways than one. From childhood training in Texas, California and Japan to a San Francisco Ballet apprenticeship to her first professional post with Cincinnati Ballet, where she quickly rose to principal dancer, she has rarely stood still for long.

But now the 24-year-old ballerina is right where she wants to be, as one of the most promising soloists at Boston Ballet. In 2019, Oga left her principal contract to join the company as a second soloist, rising to soloist the following year. "I knew I would have to take a step down to join a company of a different caliber, and Boston Ballet is one of the best companies in the country," she says. "The repertoire—Kylián, Forysthe, all the full-length ballets—is so appealing to me."

And the company has offered her major opportunities from the start. She danced the title role in Giselle in her very first performances with Boston Ballet, transforming a playful innocent into a woman haunted by betrayal with dramatic conviction and technical aplomb. But she also is making her mark in contemporary work. The last ballet she performed onstage before the pandemic hit was William Forsythe's demanding In the middle, somewhat elevated, which she says was a dream to perform. "The style really clicked, felt really comfortable. Bill drew something new out of me every rehearsal. As hard as it was, it was so much fun."

"Chisako is a very natural mover, pliable and strong," says artistic director Mikko Nissinen. "Dancing seems to come very easy for her. Not many have that quality. She's like a diamond—I'm curious to see how much we can polish that talent."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, does a pench\u00e9 on pointe towards the camera with her arms held out to the side and her long hair flying. Smiling confidently, she wears a blue leotard and a black and white ombr\u00e9 tutu.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

A Life-Changing Opportunity

Oga began dancing at the age of 3. Born in Dallas, she and her family moved around to follow her father's job in IT. Before settling in Carlsbad, California, they landed in Japan for several years, where Oga began to take ballet very seriously. "I like the simplicity of ballet, the structure and the clear vocabulary," she says. "Dances that portray a story or have a message really drew me in. One of my favorite parts of a story ballet is diving into the role and becoming the character, putting it in my perspective."

In California, Oga studied with Victor and Tatiana Kasatsky and Maxim Tchernychev. Her teachers encouraged her to enter competitions, which she says broadened her outlook and fed her love of performing in front of an audience. Though highly motivated, she says she came to realize that winning medals wasn't everything. "Honestly, I feel like the times I got close and didn't place gave me perspective, made me realize being a dancer doesn't define you and helped me become the person and the dancer I am today."

At 15, Oga was a semifinalist at the Prix de Lausanne, resulting in a "life-changing" scholarship to the San Francisco Ballet School. There she trained with two of her most influential teachers, Tina LeBlanc and Patrick Armand. "She came in straightaway with strong basics," Armand recalls, "and working with her for two years, I realized how clever she is. She's super-smart, thoughtful, driven, always working."

She became a company apprentice in 2016. Then came the disappointing news—she was let go a few months later. Pushing 5' 2", she was simply too short for the company's needs, she was told. "It was really, really hard," says Oga. "I felt like I was on a good track, so to be let go was very shocking, especially since my height was not something I could improve or change."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere on her right leg with her arms in a loose high fifth position and her face looking over her left shoulder towards the camera. She wears a light blue tutu, pink tights and pointe shoes, and a rhinestone tiara and smiles regally with closed lips.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

Moving On and Up

Ironically, Oga's height proved an advantage in auditioning for Cincinnati Ballet, which was looking for a talented partner for some of their shorter men. She joined the company in 2016, was quickly promoted to soloist, and became a principal dancer for the 2017–18 season, garnering major roles like Swanilda and Juliet during her three years with the company. "There were times I felt insignificant and insecure, like I don't deserve this," Oga says about these early opportunities. "But I was mostly thrilled to be put in those shoes."

She was also thriving in contemporary work, like choreographer-in-residence Jennifer Archibald's MYOHO. Archibald cites her warmth, playfulness and sensitivity, adding, "There's also a powerful presence about her, and I was amazed at how fast she was at picking up choreography, able to find the transitions quickly. She's definitely a special talent. Boston Ballet will give her more exposure on a national level."

Chisako Oga, an Asian-American ballerina, poses in attitude derriere crois\u00e9 on her right leg, with her right arm out to the side and her left hand grazing her left shoulder. She smiles happily towards the camera, her black hair blowing in the breeze, and wears a blue leotard, black-and-white ombre tutu, and skin-colored pointe shoes.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

That was Oga's plan. She knew going in that Cincinnati was more stepping-stone than final destination. She had her sights on a bigger company with a broader repertoire, and Boston Ballet seemed ideal.

As she continues to spread her wings at the company, Oga has developed a seemingly effortless artistic partnership with one of Boston Ballet's most dynamic male principals, Derek Dunn, who Oga calls "a kind-hearted, open person, so supportive when I've been hard on myself. He's taught me to believe in myself and trust that I'm capable of doing whatever the choreography needs." The two have developed an easy bond in the studio she likens to "a good conversation, back and forth."

Dunn agrees. "I knew the first time we danced together we had a special connection," he says. "She really takes on the artistic side of a role, which makes the connection really strong when we're dancing onstage. It's like being in a different world."

He adds, "She came into the company and a lot was thrown at her, which could have been daunting. She handled it with such grace and confidence."

Derek Dunn, shirtless and in blue tights, lunges slightly on his right leg and holds Chisako Oga's hand as she balances on her left leg on pointe with her right leg flicking behind her. She wears a yellow halter-top leotard and they dance onstage in front of a bright orange backdrop.

Oga with Derek Dunn in Helen Pickett's Petal

Liza Voll, Courtesy Boston Ballet

Perspective in a Pandemic

The pair were heading into Boston Ballet's busy spring season when the pandemic hit. "It was really a bummer," Oga says. "I was really looking forward to Swan Lake, Bella Figura, some new world premieres. When we found out the whole season was canceled, it was hard news to take in."

But she quickly determined to make the most of her time out of the studio and physically rest her body. "All the performances take a toll. Of course, I did stretches and exercised, but we never give ourselves enough time to rest as dancers."

She also resumed college courses toward a second career. Oga is one of many Boston Ballet dancers taking advantage of a special partnership with Northeastern University to help them earn bachelor's degrees. Focusing on finance and accounting, Oga upped her classes in economics, algebra, business and marketing. She also joined Boston Ballet's Color Our Future Mentoring Program to raise awareness and support diversity, equity and inclusion. "I am trying to have my voice inspire the next generation," she says.

Wearing stretch jeans, a flowy white shirt, black leather jacket and black suede high-heeled boots, Chisako Oga sits in a white chair and stretches her left leg up with pointed toes. Her right leg hangs over the side of the chair and she tilts her head right with a huge, happy smile.

Jayme Thornton for Pointe

One pandemic silver lining has been spending more time with her husband, Grand Rapids Ballet dancer James Cunningham. The two met at Cincinnati Ballet, dancing together in Adam Hougland's Cut to the Chase just after Oga's arrival, and got married shortly before her move to Boston. Cunningham took a position in Grand Rapids, so they've been navigating a long-distance marriage ever since. They spend a lot of time texting and on FaceTime, connecting in person during layoffs. "It's really hard," Oga admits, but adds, "We are both very passionate about the art form, so it's easy to support each other's goals."

Oga's best advice for young dancers? "Don't take any moment for granted," she says without hesitation. "It doesn't matter what rank you are, just do everything to the fullest—people will see the hard work you put in. Don't settle for anything less. Knowing [yourself] is also very important, not holding yourself to another's standards. No two paths are going to be the same."

And for the foreseeable future, Oga's path is to live life to the fullest, inside and outside ballet. "The pandemic put things in perspective. Dancing is my passion. I want to do it as long as I can, but it's only one portion of my life. I truly believe a healthy balance between social and work life is good for your mental health and helps me be a better dancer."

#TBT: Jacques d'Amboise and Melissa Hayden in "Don Quixote" (1962)

The dance community said goodbye to a hero earlier this month with the passing of Jacques d'Amboise. D'Amboise joined New York City Ballet as a teenager in 1949 and danced with the company for 35 years, leaving an undeniable mark on American ballet. He originated roles in many of Balanchine's works, including Jewels, Stars and Stripes and Who Cares?, and was acclaimed for his interpretation of Apollo. He also danced in Hollywood movie musicals like Carousel and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

On several occasions, d'Amboise performed on television in variety shows. In this 1962 clip from a broadcast of "Voice of Firestone," he dances the pas de deux from Don Quixote alongside his frequent partner, Melissa Hayden. Hayden, who passed away in 2006, was also a leading dancer with NYCB, creating iconic roles in the company's repertoire.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
Chloé Lopes Gomes. Photo by Chloé Desnoyers, Courtesy Lopes Gomes

Chloé Lopes Gomes Talks About Her Recent Court Settlement, and Her Hope for a More Inclusive Ballet World

A lot has happened since last November, when French dancer Chloé Lopes Gomes went public with accusations of institutional racism against Staatsballett Berlin. After the company declined to renew her contract for next season, Lopes Gomes, Staatsballett's only Black dancer, said she had endured racial harassment from one of her ballet mistresses and that discrimination had played a role in her dismissal. In April, she reached a court settlement with the German company that included financial compensation and reinstatement of her contract through the end of the 2021–22 season.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
