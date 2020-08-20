Revisiting Pointe's Past Cover Stars: Patricia Barker (December 2003/January 2004)

Steve Sucato
Aug 20, 2020

We revisited some of Pointe's past cover stars for their take on how life—and ballet—has changed.

Patricia Barker, December 2003/January 2004

Then: Principal dancer, Pacific Northwest Ballet

Now: Artistic director, Royal New Zealand Ballet

Barker in a black sparkly gown against a cityscape on the cover of Pointe

On being a Pointe cover star: "Thinking about how few covers there are each year—and how many successful dancers have never been on one—you feel fortunate and privileged that the dance world knows who you are. It certainly made a difference to me and my career. I think it also made a difference to choreographers who wanted to create ballets on PNB and dancers wanting to join the company, because we were in the news and important enough for a company dancer to be singled out."

Barker, in a white blouse and jeans, directs a rehearsal in a studio with three dancers standing behind her

Patricia Barker in rehearsal at the Royal New Zealand Ballet

Jeremy Brick, Courtesy RNZB

What's changed since then: "I think I have been part of a changing dance world since then by being a woman director, actively programming the works of women choreographers and by highlighting that there should be no difference in hiring talent. The dance world now has no borders, especially during this pandemic and what it has done to our industry."

Advice for dancers: "Show up and be present. Prepare yourself for success and not failure. Don't worry about what others are doing or thinking about you—keep your eye on the prize."

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
cover star pointe turns 20 cover star revisited patricia barker

Latest Posts

Yuseki Ota, Courtesy YAGP

Virtual Auditions Are a New Reality. Here's How to Create a Strong Online Audition Package.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have paused life as we know it, but the ballet world is still turning. Schools and companies are finding ways to move forward, and this spring many accepted full-time students, awarded scholarships and hired artists via online auditions. That's likely to be the case over the coming months, as well, so Pointe reached out to several professionals for expert advice on preparing successful online audition materials—even if you're dancing at home.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dance auditions virtual ballet auditions online ballet auditions covid-19 coronavirus ballet resumé audition photos ballet audition video ballet auditions audition advice
ballet auditions
Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Miami City Ballet

Miami City Ballet's Pop-Up Studio Gives Dancers and the Community a Chance to Enjoy Ballet Again

Go shopping on Miami Beach's popular Lincoln Road on a given weekday afternoon and you'll be in for a special surprise: a handful of Miami City Ballet dancers spinning and leaping in the windows of what was once a retail store. The company's new pop-up studio, which started mid-July, offers an exciting way for both MCB dancers and the local community to enjoy ballet while observing social-distancing regulations.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
miami city ballet pop-up studio covid-19 coronavirus social distancing miami city ballet
miami city ballet
Getty Images

What's Ahead for Ballet Companies in the Age of COVID-19?

Let's be frank: No one knows what's ahead for the performing arts in the U.S. With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of nearly a year of performances so far, including many Nutcrackers, ballet companies face a daunting path ahead with no roadmap for how to survive. While schools can offer classes online or in small groups, what does the future hold for companies when it's not safe to gather large audiences or corps de ballet?

"We are in for a very hard set of months," says Michael M. Kaiser, chairman of the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland. "Nothing will change until there's a vaccine."

Pointe set out to find out what the new normal looks like while the virus is with us.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
covid-19 coronavirus pandemic louisville ballet marquee tv hong kong ballet norwegian national ballet michael kaiser devos institute city ballet of san diego geoffrey gonzalez

Editors' Picks