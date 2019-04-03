Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Careers
Hannah Foster
Apr. 03, 2019 04:01PM EST

Olé Paellas! How Two SFB Dancers Turned Their Weekly Paella Parties Into a Thriving Catering Company

Rubén Martín Cintas and Diego Cruz. Courtesy Cruz.

It started with a weekly tradition among friends. "We have Mondays off, so we would do P+P—paella and poker," says San Francisco Ballet corps member Diego Cruz. After nearly ten years honing home-country recipes, Cruz and his co-founder, former SFB principal dancer Rubén Martín Cintas, decided to take their cooking skills commercial in July 2017. Today, Paellas & Cos can barely keep up with their client demand on two coasts: San Francisco's Bay Area and Washington DC, where Cintas recently relocated to serve as Ballet Master for The Washington Ballet.

Long before Monday night poker, Cruz and Cintas both trained at Estudio de Danza de Maria de Avila while growing up in Spain. "We've known each other for 19 years," says Cruz, "when I was a kid he was my idol." Cruz spent summers at SFB School intensives before joining the year-round training program and later the company as a corps member in 2006. As a company veteran, his repertoire includes nearly every ballet in the classical canon and plenty of original roles choreographed on him by the likes of William Forsythe, Arthur Pita and Myles Thatcher.

It's appropriate that Paella & Cos' first big event was on home turf. In 90cm specialty pans purchased from a store in San Francisco called Spanish Table, Cruz and Cintas made paella for everyone backstage at the opera house in December 2017. It was a retirement party for the costume department's head dresser. (You can see delightful shots of Nutcracker's mice, Sugar Plum Fairy and Spanish characters hovering over steaming, bubbling pans on the catering company's Instagram, @paellasandcos.)

Cruz in Helgi Tomasson's Concerto Grosso. Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.

Typical paella variations include meat and vegetable, pure vegetable and seafood. But it's not all business above the cutting board and fry pan. "We make the show. We sing, we do everything possible for everybody to have fun at the party," says Cruz. Although they do their best to work within a client's budget, a seafood paella party with tapas might set you back $70 per person. "Imagine that you like a restaurant a lot so you hire the chef to come to your house," says Cruz, "How much money would you pay?"

Evidently, people agree. Starting among the ballet community for birthdays and cook outs, Paellas & Cos has gotten the word out through social media and popup events. "We're getting a lot of emails now," Cruz explains, "we've had to turn some events down."

Cintas in Helgi Tomasson's Nutcracker. Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.

Indeed, running an in-demand, bicoastal catering company necessitates creative multi-tasking. On the day we spoke, Cruz squeezed in a paella gig between a dress rehearsal and performance. Sometimes, the balancing act is literal. "The other day Helgi [Tomasson, SFB's artistic director], was teaching class. I was in a balance and he came over to ask, 'How's your business?' No corrections, nothing ballet," he recounts with a laugh. Now that they live and work nearly 3,000 miles apart, Cruz and Cintas each run their own local P&C branch, hiring help when needed.

In the end, it's about more than the extra income. "We come from a culture that really finds happiness through these type of food environments. So we just want to share that with people," says Cintas. For Cruz, Paellas & Cos may be a retirement plan someday, but for now he's happy to be dancing, cooking and spreading the love—with an effervescent addition: "Beer. I love making beer, too."

Related Articles Around the Web
diego cruz ruben martin cintas side business food cooking paellas & cos
The Conversation
Trending

Marcelino Sambé: The Royal Ballet's Princely Powerhouse

Quinn Wharton

This is Pointe's April/May 2019 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

The third movement of Balanchine's Symphony in C is designed to wow, but it's not often a dancer manages to bring unadulterated joy to its brutally difficult steps. Yet when The Royal Ballet's Marcelino Sambé ran onto the stage last fall, the bright, cheerful buoyancy of his first grand jeté drew a gasp from the British gentleman sitting behind me in the Royal Opera House's chic Grand Tier.

The stage isn't the only place where Sambé's infectious energy stands out. Time and again, company employees crack a smile at the mention of his name; a stage door attendant perks up when calling him over and chats animatedly about his performances. "He basically cheers up the whole Royal Ballet," says principal Francesca Hayward, a frequent partner of Sambé's. "He's one of those: Sunshine comes with him," Kevin O'Hare, the director of The Royal Ballet, concurs. "He's just a great, positive influence in the room and in the building."

Keep reading... Show less
Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Keep reading... Show less