Chava Lansky
Nov. 12, 2019 04:14PM EST

Onstage This Week: Robert Binet Tackles Orpheus for National Ballet of Canada, Russian Ballet Theatre Tours the Northeast, and More!

The National Ballet of Canada's Harrison James and Emma Hawes in Orpheus Alive. Karolina Kuras, Courtesy NBoC.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

The National Ballet of Canada Presents Robert Binet's New Take on Orpheus and Eurydice

The National Ballet of Canada presents a world premiere November 15-21: Robert Binet's Orpheus Alive. Binet, the company's choreographic associate, brings a fresh take to the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with mixed-gender casting; Orpheus will be danced by a woman, and Eurydice by a man. This new ballet features a commissioned score by Missy Mazzoli. Orpheus Alive joins the company premiere of George Balanchine's Chaconne on this mixed bill program. It's an apt pairing: Chaconne is set to Gluck's music for the opera Orfeo ed Euridice, and is Balanchine's abstract meditation on the same myth.

Russian Ballet Theatre's "Swan Lake" Tours the Northeast

Russian Ballet Theatre's tour of Swan Lake makes its way across the Northeast this week. November 12-17, the company makes stops in Albany and Syracuse, NY, Burlington, VT, Pittsfield, MA, New London, CT and New York City. This new production adds new choreography by Nadezhda Kalinina, designs by Sergey Novikov and special effects makeup by Irina Strukova to the classic ballet.

Tom Gold Dance Fall Season Features World Premiere

Tom Gold Dance's fall season runs November 15-16 at New York's Florence Gould Hall with the world premiere of Tom Gold's Spectral Preludes to Lera Auerbach's 24 Preludes for Piano. The cast of dancers includes former Miami City Ballet dancer and Conversations on Dance co-host Michael Sean Breeden, former Pennsylvania Ballet soloist and current dancewear designer Abigail Mentzer and more.

Bodiography Collaborates With UK-Based Company Matrifisc

Pittsburgh-based contemporary ballet company Bodiography presents its annual concert November 15-16 at La Roche University's Byham Theater. The mixed-bill program features works by company artists Kirstie Corso, Nicole Jamison and Bethany Schimonsky, and Canadian choreographer Giverny Welsch. The program also includes Bodiography's partnership with Manchester, UK-based company Matrafisc. Matrifisc co-founder Antonella Apicella and Bodiography artistic director Maria Caruso have created new works for each other's dancers.

Sponsored by The Rock School

What Keeps These Rock School Alums Coming Back to Teach

From left: Sarah Lapointe, Derek Dunn and Jeanette Kakareka. Courtesy The Rock School

For more than five decades, The Rock School for Dance Education has been launching young dancers into professional ballet careers around the globe. Boasting distinguished alumni such as Beckanne Sisk, Michaela DePrince and Taylor Stanley, the Philadelphia-based institution has garnered a well-deserved reputation for pairing rigorous training with a tight-knit, welcoming community. Their summer intensives are no different, with a wealth of prestigious faculty members, many of whom are Rock School alums currently dancing at companies around the world.

What inspires busy pros to keep returning to their alma mater? We talked to three of The Rock School's buzziest alums about why they make it a priority to come back and teach:

Ballet Stars

Inside New York City Ballet Principal Lauren Lovette’s Dance Bag

Lauren Lovette. Quinn Wharton.

New York City Ballet principal Lauren Lovette tries hard to focus on wellness despite her busy schedule. Her Hydro Flask water bottle—a gift from colleague Indiana Woodward—is emblazoned with the words "Be Here Now," a daily reminder to stay present. Lovette also keeps two doTERRA essential oils in her bag, and starts each day with Citrus Bliss. "I put it on my wrist at barre, and smell it," she says. "It just keeps me in a positive mood." Another scent, Balance, is reserved for days when she's feeling particularly frazzled.

Sponsored by Apolla Performance Wear

Why Apolla's Compression Footwear Is A Game-Changer for Ballet Dancers

Courtesy Apolla

Ballet dancers today are asked to do more with their bodies than ever before. The physical demands of a ballet career can take an immense toll on a dancer's joints and muscles—subjecting them to pain, inflammation and an increased risk of injury. Considering all that is required of today's dancers, having a top-notch recovery regime is paramount.

Enter Apolla Performance Wear, which is meeting ballet's physical demands with a line of compression footwear that is speeding up the recovery process for professional dancers by reducing inflammation and stabilizing the joints.

Ballet Careers

How BalletX's Roderick Phifer Leapt from a BFA to Company Life

Roderick Phifer in Trey McIntyre's The Boogeyman . Bill Hebert, Courtesy BalletX.

This is one of a series of stories on recent graduates' on-campus experiences—and the connections they made that jump-started their dance careers. Roderick Phifer graduated from University of the Arts with a BFA in dance in 2017.

While walking out of a technique class during the first semester of his senior year at Philadelphia's University of the Arts, Roderick Phifer was approached with an unexpected offer. BalletX needed a guest artist for an upcoming performance, and after seeing Phifer perform in one of his senior shows, a UArts alumnus dancing with the company had offered up his name. Phifer ran straight from his technique class to a company class with BalletX, and the troupe's artistic leadership quickly gave him the green light to perform. "It was so last-minute, that, I kid you not, I had three rehearsals," he says. He performed with BalletX as a guest artist that fall, auditioned for an open company position in the spring and had a contract by the end of his senior year.

