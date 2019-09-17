Onstage This Week: NYCB's 2019-20 Season Opens, Claudia Schreier World Premiere at Atlanta Ballet, and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
New York City Ballet's Fall Season Opens With "Jewels"
New York City Ballet's four-week fall season opens September 17. The first week alternates between two different programs. The first is George Balanchine's glamorous full-length Jewels, and the second is a mixed bill featuring Balanchine's Raymonda Variations and his avant-garde Variations Pour une Porte et un Soupir, as well as Christopher Wheeldon's DGV: Danse à Grande Vitesse.
Claudia Schreier World Premiere Highlights Atlanta Ballet Mixed Bill
Atlanta Ballet's 2019-20 season opens with a collection of emotionally-charged works September 20-22. The program includes Ricardo Amarante's Love Fear Loss, Liam Scarlett's Vespertine, the world premiere of Claudia Schreier's First Impulse and Dwight Rhoden's Woke (Excerpts). Rhoden's work will be danced by guest artists from Complexions Contemporary Ballet, giving audiences a taste of Rhoden's style before he returns to Atlanta in February to create a new work for the company.
Two World Premieres Take Center Stage in Houston
Houston Ballet presents a mixed repertoire program September 19-29 with the tagline: "Locally grown. World renowned." The bill features four works, including two world premieres. First up are James Kudelka's Passion and Edwaard Liang's Murmuration. These are followed by Houston Ballet soloist Oliver Halkowich's first solo choreographic work for the company, and a world premiere by modern choreographer Zhang Disha.
Boston Ballet Brings Back "Giselle"
Boston Ballet brings back a classic September 19-29: Giselle, adapted by former principal dancer and current ballet master Larissa Ponomarenko. The company has released a series of videos leading up to the run, including spotlights on the characters of Myrtha and Albrecht, but our favorite is obviously the above introduction to Griffin, who will playing the role of the Irish Wolfhound (for which he's always in character).
"Romeo and Juliet" Returns to Nashville Ballet
Nashville Ballet starts off its season with artistic director Paul Vasterling's Romeo and Juliet. William Shakespeare's famously star-crossed lovers get their turn on the stage September 20-22; check out the dramatic trailer above.
"Carmina Burana" Opens Ballet Austin's 2019-20 Season
Ballet Austin artistic director Stephen Mill's full-length Carmina Burana opens the company's season September 20-22. Mills' production features Carl Off's famous score performed live by Conspirare Symphonic Choir, Conspirare Youth Choirs and Austin Symphony Orchestra.
Company Dancer Rex Wheeler Presents World Premiere at Smuin Ballet
September 20-21, Smuin Ballet brings its Dance Series 01 to the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, CA. The triple bill includes James Kudelka's The Man in Black, Michael Smuin's Carmina Burana and the world premiere of company member Rex Wheeler's Take Five.
American Repertory Ballet's Mixed Rep Program Includes World Premiere by Riccardo de Nigris
American Repertory Ballet kicks of its season September 20-22 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, the company's brand new full-time home, with four versatile works. The New Heights program includes Paul Taylor's Airs, Ethan Stiefel's Overture, the world premiere of Riccardo De Nigris' Beyond the Normal and Septime Webre's Fluctuating Hemlines.