Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Feb. 25, 2020 12:36PM EST

Onstage This Week: NBoC's Greta Hodgkinson Takes Final Bow, Justin Peck Premiere at NYCB, and More!

Greta Hodgkinson and Guillaume Côté in Margeurite and Armand. Karolina Kuras, Courtesy National Ballet of Canada.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

National Ballet of Canada Presents Crystal Pite Premiere, and Bids Farewell to Principal Greta Hodgkinson 

A world premiere by Crystal Pite highlights National Ballet of Canada's February 29-March 7 program. Pite's Angels' Atlas joins Wayne McGregor's Chroma and Sir Frederick Ashton's Marguerite and Armand. The latter also marks principal dancer Greta Hodgkinson's farewell to the stage in the title role of Marguerite. The longtime star joined the company in 1990, and was promoted to principal in 1996, and will be taking her final bow on March 7.

Justin Peck World Premiere at New York City Ballet

After a run of Swan Lake, New York City Ballet continues its winter season with mixed-bill programming. Classic NYCB II, opening February 26, features Jerome Robbins' In G Major, Christopher Wheeldon's DGV: Danse à Grande Vitesse and a world premiere by resident choreographer Justin Peck titled Rotunda. The ballet is set to an original score by contemporary composer Nico Muhly, marking the first time the two artists have collaborated together at NYCB.

Boston Ballet Explores the Evolution of the Art Form

Boston Ballet shows the progression of ballet with a program titled rEVOLUTION, running February 27-March 8. The mixed-bill brings three famed choreographers' works together: George Balanchine's Agon joins Jerome Robbins' Glass Pieces and William Forsythe's In the middle, somewhat elevated.

Houston Ballet Celebrates 50th Anniversary Season with "The Sleeping Beauty"

February 27-March 8, Houston Ballet brings back an opulent classic: The Sleeping Beauty. This 1990 production, choreographed by Ben Stevenson after Marius Petipa, features sets and costumes by Desmond Heeley and is being presented as part of the company's 50th anniversary season. Plus, Houston Ballet created one of its hilarious promo videos for the occasion, this time starring Carabosse.

A Triple Bill of World Premieres at Louisville Ballet 

Antipodes, Louisville Ballet's February 28-29 program of new works, explores "A journey through fame, friction and a whole lot of glitter. It features three world premieres: Daniel Riley's Tonal, Tim Harbour's Odyssey and Lucas Jervies' 15 Minutes of Fame.

Los Angeles Ballet Showcases Balanchine Black and White Classics

Los Angeles Ballet's Balanchine Black & White program, running February 26-28, features three of George Balanchine's most classic, pared-down works. Southern California audiences can see Agon, Concerto Barocco and Apollo at The Broad Stage.

Parisian Glamour Comes to Royal Winnipeg Ballet

Jorden Morris' Moulin Rouge—The Ballet returns to Royal Winnipeg Ballet February 26-March 1. This rousing take on history's most famous cabaret follows characters Matthew and Nathalie as they seek love in Paris. Morris' ballet, featuring dramatic costumes by Anne Armit and Shannon Lovelace and live music, is back as part of the company's 80th anniversary season.

Aspen Sante Fe Ballet Brings Nicolo Fonte's "Beautiful Decay" to Aspen

Aspen Sante Fe Ballet brings an encore performance of Nicolo Fonte's Beautiful Decay to its Aspen home February 28-29. Fonte's ballet, exploring the juxtaposition of athleticism and aging, is set to Vivaldi's Four Seasons and contemporary composer Max Richter's reinterpretation of the same. Guest artists Hilary Cartwright and Gregg Bielemeier, both septuagnarians, return to join the company.

Related Articles From Your Site
onstage this week onstage
Instagram

Intern at Pointe!

Are you a total bunhead who loves to write? You might be the perfect fit for Pointe. We're seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about ballet and journalism.

Keep reading...
Training

Calling All Adult Ballet Students! Here's a List of Summer Programs Especially for You

Students at Sun King Dance's Adult Ballet Camp. Jenny McQueen of Capture Photography, Courtesy Sun King Dance.

For adult recreational dancers, summer isn't just a time for swapping out warm-up sweaters for breezy tees—it's also about taking your training to the next level, and perhaps packing your bags for a ballet workshop. Why should teens and pre-professionals have all of the fun? Fortunately, there are scores of adult summer programs all over the United States, and even abroad for those of you looking to sprinkle in a little sightseeing after your final reverénce. (Can't wait for summer? Check out these spring workshops at National Ballet of Canada and Sarasota Ballet.)

What can adults expect from a weekend or a week of dance training? Everything from technique to repertoire to yoga. Most of all, it's a chance to just dig in and dance, without a pesky to-do list waiting for you after class. Here are some summer programs designed for adult recreational dancers to keep on your radar.

Keep reading...
popular

3 Pros Share Their Tips for Achieving the Perfect Slicked-Back Bun, No Matter Your Hair Type

Lydia Wellington in The Goldberg Variations. Paul Kolnik, Courtesy New York City Ballet.

Three dancers share how they create (and sometimes fake) a stage-ready ballet bun for their hair type—whether it's short and straight, coarse and curly, or somewhere in between.

Keep reading...
News

Manuel Legris Named Artistic Director of La Scala Ballet

Manuel Legris at the Vienna State Opera. Michael Phon, Courtesy La Scala Ballet.

Former Paris Opéra Ballet etoile Manuel Legris has just been appointed artistic director of La Scala Ballet in Milan. Legris, who has directed the Vienna State Opera Ballet since 2010, posted on his Instagram page that he will assume his new position in December 2020. He replaces outgoing director Frédéric Olivieri. According to French news sites, Olivieri, who has led La Scala Ballet School since 2006, will continue to serve as the academy's director.

Keep reading...