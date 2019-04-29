Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
Apr. 29, 2019 04:29PM EST

Onstage This Week: Justin Peck and Pam Tanowitz World Premieres at NYCB, Canadian Premiere of Septime Webre's "Wizard of Oz," And More!

Royal Winnipeg Ballet dancers Josh Reynolds, Katie Bonnell, Stephan Azulay and Yosuke Mino in Septime Webre's Wizard of Oz. David Cooper, Courtesy RWB.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

NYCB's Spring Gala Features World Premieres by Justin Peck and Pam Tanowitz

New York City Ballet's spring season continues this week with two world premieres, presented as part of the company's annual spring gala on May 2. The first, by Justin Peck, is titled Bright and is set to music by Mark Dancigers. The second is by postmodern choreographer Pam Tanowitz, who will be making her NYCB debut. Set to music by Béla Bartók, Tanowitz's work is aptly titled Bartók Ballet. The premieres, which will both return for four additional dates later this season, share a program with George Balanchine's Tschaikovsky Suite No. 3.

Royal Winnipeg Ballet Presents the Canadian Premiere of Septime Webre's "The Wizard of Oz"

Royal Winnipeg Ballet presents Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz May 1-5. This long-awaited ballet is a joint production with Colorado Ballet and Kansas City Ballet. RWB is the last of the three companies to present Webre's full-length story ballet; this debut will also mark its Canadian premiere. The Wizard of Oz features an original score by Matthew Pierce, costumes by Liz Vandal and puppetry (including a Toto puppet) by Nicholas Mahon.

Company Premiere of Balanchine's "Emeralds" at Ballet Arizona

This week, Ballet Arizona showcases a sampling of George Balanchine's broad oeuvre. The program, titled All Balanchine, runs May 2-5 and includes the company premiere of Balanchine's elegant "Emeralds" as well as his Theme and Variations and Square Dance. Above, hear a handful of BA dancers discuss what makes dancing Balanchine's ballets so exciting.

"Alice in Wonderland" Returns to Grand Rapids Ballet

Grand Rapids Ballet brings familiar characters including the Mad Hatter and the Cheshire Cat back to life May 3-5 and 10-11 with the return of Brian Enos' Alice in Wonderland. First presented in 2017, this full-length ballet features surrealist imagery and projections by visual artist Luis Grané. Catch a glimpse in the above video.

"Cinderella" Takes the Stage at Ballet Idaho

May 3-4, Ballet Idaho presents Edwaard Liang's Cinderella. This beloved fairy tale, set to Sergei Prokofiev's score, is billed as a treat for audience members of all ages. Ballet Idaho's trailer, above, shows some of the romance and opulence of this classic ballet.

Diablo Ballet Presents Diverse Mixed Rep Program

California-based company Diablo Ballet presents Celebrated Masters May 3-4. The program features three diverse works: Val Caniparoli's Tryst to Mozart, KT Nelson's Walk before Talk to music by Michael Neiman, and excerpts from Marius Petipa's Swan Lake titled Swan Lake Suite.

Ballet Training

What to Watch: Walnut Hill Students Ask Star Alumni for Advice on Starting a Dance Career

Students from Walnut Hill School for the Arts perform Gerald Arpino's Birthday Variations during the school's anniversary gala at The Joyce Theater. Christopher Duggan, Courtesy Walnut Hill.

If you could ask a professional dancer's advice for starting a ballet career, what would you want to know?

Earlier this month, Walnut Hill School for the Arts celebrated its 125th anniversary with a gala performance of students and alumni at New York City's Joyce Theater. And with graduation on the horizon, we thought it would be fun to arrange a Q&A session between upper level ballet students and the visiting professionals, among them San Francisco Ballet principal Joseph Walsh, Houston Ballet soloist Harper Watters, Ballet Arizona dancer Alison Remmers and former Sacramento Ballet/Twyla Tharp dancer Charlie Hodges.

Keep reading... Show less
Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Keep reading... Show less
Health & Body

5 Lower-Extremity Injury Risk Factors for Female Dancers to Look Out For

Getty Images

Female ballet dancers are often plagued by lower-extremity injuries. But why? Researchers in the U.S. and Australia recently analyzed studies published in the last 11 years to determine common risk factors for hip, knee, ankle and foot injuries in elite-level dancers. Here's what they found:

Keep reading... Show less
Viral Videos

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From the Joffrey Ballet's Gayeon Jung

Still via YouTube

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop chats (in Korean!) with Joffrey Ballet artist Gayeon Jung before a performance of Anna Karenina earlier this year to hear all of her pointe shoe hacks and customizations. Jung shares her thoughts on Gaynor Minden verse Freed, why she rotates between different shank strengths, and the joy she felt when she saw her name stamped on the bottom of her shoes for the first time.