Onstage This Week: Justin Peck and Pam Tanowitz World Premieres at NYCB, Canadian Premiere of Septime Webre's "Wizard of Oz," And More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
NYCB's Spring Gala Features World Premieres by Justin Peck and Pam Tanowitz
New York City Ballet's spring season continues this week with two world premieres, presented as part of the company's annual spring gala on May 2. The first, by Justin Peck, is titled Bright and is set to music by Mark Dancigers. The second is by postmodern choreographer Pam Tanowitz, who will be making her NYCB debut. Set to music by Béla Bartók, Tanowitz's work is aptly titled Bartók Ballet. The premieres, which will both return for four additional dates later this season, share a program with George Balanchine's Tschaikovsky Suite No. 3.
Royal Winnipeg Ballet Presents the Canadian Premiere of Septime Webre's "The Wizard of Oz"
Royal Winnipeg Ballet presents Septime Webre's The Wizard of Oz May 1-5. This long-awaited ballet is a joint production with Colorado Ballet and Kansas City Ballet. RWB is the last of the three companies to present Webre's full-length story ballet; this debut will also mark its Canadian premiere. The Wizard of Oz features an original score by Matthew Pierce, costumes by Liz Vandal and puppetry (including a Toto puppet) by Nicholas Mahon.
Company Premiere of Balanchine's "Emeralds" at Ballet Arizona
This week, Ballet Arizona showcases a sampling of George Balanchine's broad oeuvre. The program, titled All Balanchine, runs May 2-5 and includes the company premiere of Balanchine's elegant "Emeralds" as well as his Theme and Variations and Square Dance. Above, hear a handful of BA dancers discuss what makes dancing Balanchine's ballets so exciting.
"Alice in Wonderland" Returns to Grand Rapids Ballet
Grand Rapids Ballet brings familiar characters including the Mad Hatter and the Cheshire Cat back to life May 3-5 and 10-11 with the return of Brian Enos' Alice in Wonderland. First presented in 2017, this full-length ballet features surrealist imagery and projections by visual artist Luis Grané. Catch a glimpse in the above video.
"Cinderella" Takes the Stage at Ballet Idaho
May 3-4, Ballet Idaho presents Edwaard Liang's Cinderella. This beloved fairy tale, set to Sergei Prokofiev's score, is billed as a treat for audience members of all ages. Ballet Idaho's trailer, above, shows some of the romance and opulence of this classic ballet.
Diablo Ballet Presents Diverse Mixed Rep Program
California-based company Diablo Ballet presents Celebrated Masters May 3-4. The program features three diverse works: Val Caniparoli's Tryst to Mozart, KT Nelson's Walk before Talk to music by Michael Neiman, and excerpts from Marius Petipa's Swan Lake titled Swan Lake Suite.