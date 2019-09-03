Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
Sep. 03, 2019

Onstage This Week: Catherine Hurlin Stars in Joshua Beamish's Innovative @giselle, Traverse City Dance Project Takes NYC, and More!

Co-Lab Dance in Gemma Bond's THE BALLROOM. Courtesy Co-Lab Dance.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Joshua Beamish's New Reimagining of "Giselle" Stars Catherine Hurlin

September 5-7 marks the world premiere of Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY's @giselle, a reimagining of the classic work set in the technological age. This new ballet, which looks at the famous story through the lens of social media and dating apps, stars American Ballet Theatre's Catherine Hurlin as Giselle, The National Ballet of Canada's Harrison James as Albrecht and Pennsylvania Ballet's Sterling Baca as Hilarion. The principal cast includes additional dancers from ABT, Ballet BC, Ballet Edmonton and Alberta Ballet II. Beamish's work makes its debut at the Vancouver Playhouse in British Columbia.

Houston Ballet Opens Fall Season with "Giselle"

After a quiet summer, the fall ballet season is finally starting up again. September 6-15, Houston Ballet presents artistic director Stanton Welch's Giselle. Choreographed after the Petipa original, Welch's version features sets and costumes by Italian designer Roberta Guidi di Bagno. In this new video, former principal Barbara Bears analyzes the titular character with current principal Yuriko Kajiya.

Texas Ballet Theater Presents "The Sleeping Beauty"

Texas Ballet Theater starts off its fall season with artistic director Ben Stevenson's The Sleeping Beauty. TBT transports audiences into this ballet's magical world September 6-8 at Dallas' Winspear Opera House, and then at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall October 18-20.

Co-Lab Dance Presents Its Second NYC Season

Co-Lab Dance presents its second annual New York City season this weekend, September 6-7, at Manhattan Movement and Arts Center. Founded last year by American Ballet Theatre's Lauren Post during the company's summer layoff, Co-Lab dance will present three world premieres by Gemma Bond, Danielle Rowe and Martha Graham Dance Company dancer Xin Ying. The performances will also feature a screening of At The Time, a short dance film created by ABT's Cassandra Trenary.

Traverse City Dance Project Makes Its NY Debut

The Michigan-based Traverse City Dance Project makes its New York City debut on September 5 at Brooklyn's Triskelion Arts. Led by Jennifer McQuiston Lott and Brent Whitney, the seasonal company brings together dancers from across the country. This weekend's program includes new works by Whitney, Lott and guest choreographer Austin Reynolds. Also on deck is a work by Jakevis Thomason to music by Ian Chang; The duo are the first recipients of TCDP's choreographic fellowship #Pairings, which aims to connect emerging choreographers and composers.

"I Was in Disbelief": Jeffrey Epstein Targeted Dancers at NYC Studios, With Others Acting as Recruiters

Getty Images

The New York Times reported this morning that Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier accused of sex trafficking dozens of teenage girls and young women, and who died by suicide in prison on August 10 while awaiting trial, preyed on dancers in New York City. The article tells the accounts of four women, two referenced in court papers and two who were interviewed by the newspaper. All were approached by a recruiter—and in half the cases, that person was another dancer.

Congrats to the 2019 Genée IBC Medalists!​

Michael Slobodian, Courtesy RAD

This week, 62 of the world's top young dancers trained in the Royal Academy of Dance syllabus gathered in Toronto for the annual Genée International Ballet Competition. Each year, the Genée is hosted by a different country; this was its first turn in Canada since 2008. After a week of intensive coaching and competition, the contestants, ages 15 to 19, performed before a panel of judges including Karen Kain, Mikko Nissinen, Magdalena Popa and Dame Monica Mason DBE last night. Also at the ceremony, Kain was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award, making her the first Canadian to receive this honor.

Fox News Mocks Lara Spencer's Apology, Says Men Wearing Tights Will Be Harassed

Chava Lansky

After days spent rallying against "Good Morning America" host Lara Spencer's flippant comments about boys doing ballet, the dance world triumphed on Monday. Not only did Spencer issue a lengthy on-air apology, complete with an interview with Robbie Fairchild, Travis Wall and Fabrice Calmels, but over 300 dancers gathered outside of the "GMA" studios for an impromptu ballet class.

The dance field seemed geared to press forward with positivity; a change.org petition urging "GMA" to cover the benefits of ballet for young men has gathered over 40,000 signatures, and many are examining the ways in which the #boysdancetoo movement can be made more inclusive. This made it all the more disheartening to open Instagram this morning and see that Fox News commentators Raymond Arroyo and Laura Ingraham took the bullying a step further last night, mocking Spencer's apology on a program called "The Ingraham Angle."

