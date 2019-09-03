Onstage This Week: Catherine Hurlin Stars in Joshua Beamish's Innovative @giselle, Traverse City Dance Project Takes NYC, and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
Joshua Beamish's New Reimagining of "Giselle" Stars Catherine Hurlin
September 5-7 marks the world premiere of Joshua Beamish/MOVETHECOMPANY's @giselle, a reimagining of the classic work set in the technological age. This new ballet, which looks at the famous story through the lens of social media and dating apps, stars American Ballet Theatre's Catherine Hurlin as Giselle, The National Ballet of Canada's Harrison James as Albrecht and Pennsylvania Ballet's Sterling Baca as Hilarion. The principal cast includes additional dancers from ABT, Ballet BC, Ballet Edmonton and Alberta Ballet II. Beamish's work makes its debut at the Vancouver Playhouse in British Columbia.
Houston Ballet Opens Fall Season with "Giselle"
After a quiet summer, the fall ballet season is finally starting up again. September 6-15, Houston Ballet presents artistic director Stanton Welch's Giselle. Choreographed after the Petipa original, Welch's version features sets and costumes by Italian designer Roberta Guidi di Bagno. In this new video, former principal Barbara Bears analyzes the titular character with current principal Yuriko Kajiya.
Texas Ballet Theater Presents "The Sleeping Beauty"
Texas Ballet Theater starts off its fall season with artistic director Ben Stevenson's The Sleeping Beauty. TBT transports audiences into this ballet's magical world September 6-8 at Dallas' Winspear Opera House, and then at Fort Worth's Bass Performance Hall October 18-20.
Co-Lab Dance Presents Its Second NYC Season
Co-Lab Dance presents its second annual New York City season this weekend, September 6-7, at Manhattan Movement and Arts Center. Founded last year by American Ballet Theatre's Lauren Post during the company's summer layoff, Co-Lab dance will present three world premieres by Gemma Bond, Danielle Rowe and Martha Graham Dance Company dancer Xin Ying. The performances will also feature a screening of At The Time, a short dance film created by ABT's Cassandra Trenary.
Traverse City Dance Project Makes Its NY Debut
The Michigan-based Traverse City Dance Project makes its New York City debut on September 5 at Brooklyn's Triskelion Arts. Led by Jennifer McQuiston Lott and Brent Whitney, the seasonal company brings together dancers from across the country. This weekend's program includes new works by Whitney, Lott and guest choreographer Austin Reynolds. Also on deck is a work by Jakevis Thomason to music by Ian Chang; The duo are the first recipients of TCDP's choreographic fellowship #Pairings, which aims to connect emerging choreographers and composers.