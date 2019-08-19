Onstage This Week: Jacob's Pillow Wraps Up With Boston Ballet, Grand Rapids Ballet's Garden Performance and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
Jacob's Pillow's 2019 Fest Closes With Boston Ballet
We know that summer's coming to an end when the annual Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival wraps up. August 21-25, The Pillow closes its 2019 season with Boston Ballet. The company returns for the first time in over 10 years with a contemporary program including William Forsythe's Playlist (EP), Leonid Yakobson's Pas de Quatre and Rodin, and Jorma Elo's Bach Cello Suites.
Grand Rapids Ballet Brings Dance Outdoors
On August 20, Grand Rapids Ballet makes its debut performance at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park's Tuesday Evening Music Club, dancing under the summer sky. GRB will bring a mix of its best-loved contemporary and classical ballets; the program includes Trey McIntyre's Wild Sweet Love, Danielle Rowe's For Pixie, artistic director James Sofranko's Sweet By & By and more.
Kansas City Ballet Shares Dance With All
Kansas City Ballet opens its doors to the greater Kansas City community on August 24. The company's jam-packed 9th annual KC Dance Day features free dance classes, performances by local schools and dance companies, and an open KCB rehearsal. The rehearsal, running from 5:00-6:00 pm, offers a unique behind-the-scenes chance to see the company in action.