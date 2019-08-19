Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Aug. 19, 2019 04:24PM EST

Onstage This Week: Jacob's Pillow Wraps Up With Boston Ballet, Grand Rapids Ballet's Garden Performance and More!

Boston Ballet's Kathleen Breen Combes, María Álvarez and Dawn Atkins. Christopher Duggan, Courtesy Jacob's Pillow.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Jacob's Pillow's 2019 Fest Closes With Boston Ballet

We know that summer's coming to an end when the annual Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival wraps up. August 21-25, The Pillow closes its 2019 season with Boston Ballet. The company returns for the first time in over 10 years with a contemporary program including William Forsythe's Playlist (EP), Leonid Yakobson's Pas de Quatre and Rodin, and Jorma Elo's Bach Cello Suites.

Grand Rapids Ballet Brings Dance Outdoors

On August 20, Grand Rapids Ballet makes its debut performance at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park's Tuesday Evening Music Club, dancing under the summer sky. GRB will bring a mix of its best-loved contemporary and classical ballets; the program includes Trey McIntyre's Wild Sweet Love, Danielle Rowe's For Pixie, artistic director James Sofranko's Sweet By & By and more.

Kansas City Ballet Shares Dance With All 

Kansas City Ballet opens its doors to the greater Kansas City community on August 24. The company's jam-packed 9th annual KC Dance Day features free dance classes, performances by local schools and dance companies, and an open KCB rehearsal. The rehearsal, running from 5:00-6:00 pm, offers a unique behind-the-scenes chance to see the company in action.

Ballet Stars

More Than A Medal: Why These Pro Dancers Didn't Have to Win to Benefit from Ballet Competitions

Alexandra MacDonald (front row, third from left) didn't win a medal at the Genée International Ballet Competition, but says she came home inspired and newly motivated by the people she met there. Photo Courtesy Genée IBC.

Ballet competitions are an exciting part of any dancer's career. Yet while scholarships, prize money, job offers and the prestige that comes with winning a medal are compelling incentives to participate in one, they're not the only benefits. In fact, many dancers who go home empty-handed still look fondly on the experience and go on to become successful professionals.

This week, the 2019 Genée International Ballet Competition kicks off in Toronto. From August 20-29, over 50 dancers, ages 15–19 and trained in the Royal Academy of Dance syllabus, will perform three solos in the hopes of winning a medal and a $10,000 cash prize. Many past medalists have gone on to illustrious careers—but so have those who didn't win anything. We spoke with three Genée alumni now dancing professionally who know what it's like not to place. Read on to find out why they deem their comp experiences a success, and how you can make the most of yours—whether you win or not.

Ballet Stars

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From ABT Soloist Skylar Brandt

Skylar Brandt and Josephine Lee. Screenshot Courtesy Lee.

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop chats with American Ballet Theatre soloist Skylar Brandt to hear about how she prepares her pointe shoes. We think Brandt might win an award for how long she makes her shoes last; watch the below video for the staggering number of days (or weeks!), and to hear about all of her unique customizations and pro tips.

Ballet Careers

This Dancer Almost Lost Her Leg to Cancer. Now She's Heading Back to The Washington Ballet

Courtesy Chiara Valle

Chiara Valle is just one of many dancers heading back to the studio this fall as companies ramp up for the season. But her journey back has been far more difficult than most.

Valle has been a trainee at The Washington Ballet since 2016, starting at the same time as artistic director Julie Kent. But only a few months into her first season there, she started experiencing excruciating pain high up in her femur. "It felt like someone was stabbing me 24/7," she says. Sometimes at night, the pain got so bad that her roommates would bring her dinner to the bathtub.

Summer Intensive Survival

8 Ballet Books to Add to Your End-of-Summer Reading List

Getty Images

There's a sweet spot toward the end of August—after summer intensives have wrapped up and before it's time to head back to school or work—where the days are long, lazy and begging to be spent neck-deep in a pile of good books. Whether you're looking for inspiration for the upcoming season or trying to brush up on your dance history, you can never go wrong with an excellent book on ballet. We've gathered eight titles (all available at common booksellers like Amazon and Barnes and Noble) guaranteed to give you a deeper understanding of the art form, to add to your end-of-summer reading list.

