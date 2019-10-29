Onstage This Week: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's U.S. Premiere in Nashville, Halloween-Themed Ballets, and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
Nashville Ballet Presents the U.S. Premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's "A Streetcar Named Desire"
Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's A Streetcar Named Desire makes its U.S. premiere at Nashville Ballet November 1-3. This award-winning, full-length adaptation of Tennessee Williams' classic play follows Southern belle Blanche DuBois' demise set to a score by Peter Salem. Hear Ochoa talk about the ballet in the above video.
San Francisco Ballet Tours to Copenhagen
This week, San Francisco Ballet heads a bit farther afield than usual...to Denmark. The company brings artistic director Helgi Tomasson's Romeo & Juliet, set to Sergei Prokofiev's powerful score, to Copenhagen October 30-November 2. This tour marks SFB's first guest performance at the Royal Danish Opera House, ordinarily home to the Royal Danish Ballet.
Tulsa Ballet Opens Season with "Giselle"
Tulsa Ballet's 2019–20 season opens with Giselle October 31-November 3. This classic story ballet seems the perfect fit for its Halloween opening; after all, it does include ghosts, haunting and a graveyard. Brush up on your Giselle history in the above video.
Orlando Ballet Gets in the Halloween Spirit
Orlando Ballet is going all out for Halloween with the revival of artistic director Robert Hill's Vampire's Ball running October 31-November 3. This spooky selection tells the story of two vampires; check out Orlando Ballet's highly dramatic trailer above.
"Carmen" Takes the Stage at Festival Ballet Providence
Festival Ballet Providence brings Viktor Plotnikov's Carmen to the stage November 1–10 as part of Up Close on Hope: Program 1. Festival Ballet Providence plays out this reinterpretation of the famous opera in their intimate Black Box Theater.