News
Chava Lansky
Oct. 29, 2019 05:27PM EST

Onstage This Week: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's U.S. Premiere in Nashville, Halloween-Themed Ballets, and More!

Nashville Ballet's Julia Eisen in Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's A Streetcar Named Desire . MA2LA, Courtesy Nashville Ballet.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Nashville Ballet Presents the U.S. Premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's "A Streetcar Named Desire" 

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's A Streetcar Named Desire makes its U.S. premiere at Nashville Ballet November 1-3. This award-winning, full-length adaptation of Tennessee Williams' classic play follows Southern belle Blanche DuBois' demise set to a score by Peter Salem. Hear Ochoa talk about the ballet in the above video.

San Francisco Ballet Tours to Copenhagen

This week, San Francisco Ballet heads a bit farther afield than usual...to Denmark. The company brings artistic director Helgi Tomasson's Romeo & Juliet, set to Sergei Prokofiev's powerful score, to Copenhagen October 30-November 2. This tour marks SFB's first guest performance at the Royal Danish Opera House, ordinarily home to the Royal Danish Ballet.

Tulsa Ballet Opens Season with "Giselle"

Tulsa Ballet's 2019–20 season opens with Giselle October 31-November 3. This classic story ballet seems the perfect fit for its Halloween opening; after all, it does include ghosts, haunting and a graveyard. Brush up on your Giselle history in the above video.

Orlando Ballet Gets in the Halloween Spirit

Orlando Ballet is going all out for Halloween with the revival of artistic director Robert Hill's Vampire's Ball running October 31-November 3. This spooky selection tells the story of two vampires; check out Orlando Ballet's highly dramatic trailer above.

"Carmen" Takes the Stage at Festival Ballet Providence

Festival Ballet Providence brings Viktor Plotnikov's Carmen to the stage November 1–10 as part of Up Close on Hope: Program 1. Festival Ballet Providence plays out this reinterpretation of the famous opera in their intimate Black Box Theater.

Sponsored by Apolla Performance Wear

Why Apolla's Compression Footwear Is A Game-Changer for Ballet Dancers

Courtesy Apolla

Ballet dancers today are asked to do more with their bodies than ever before. The physical demands of a ballet career can take an immense toll on a dancer's joints and muscles—subjecting them to pain, inflammation and an increased risk of injury. Considering all that is required of today's dancers, having a top-notch recovery regime is paramount.

Enter Apolla Performance Wear, which is meeting ballet's physical demands with a line of compression footwear that is speeding up the recovery process for professional dancers by reducing inflammation and stabilizing the joints.

Giveaways

Win a Pair of Tickets to See Ballet Idaho's "The Nutcracker," Featuring All New Sets and Costumes

Getty Images
Health & Body

A Safer Sauté: Study Shows That Jumping While Tired Can Increase Risk of Injury

Getty Images

Picture this: It's the end of class. You're exhausted and ready for reverence when your teacher decides it's time for a drill of 32 changements. If you feel like you might not be jumping at your best, take extra caution. According to a study led by Danielle Jarvis, an athletic trainer and associate professor of kinesiology at California State University Northridge, when dancers are tired, they may lack the muscle control to land jumps correctly, putting them at risk for injury.

News

Karen Kain to Retire as National Ballet of Canada's Artistic Director in 2021

Karolina Kuras, Courtesy NBoC

On Friday, National Ballet of Canada announced that artistic director Karen Kain will step down in January 2021 to become artistic director emeritus.

Kain, who has served as artistic director since 2005, joined NBoC as a dancer in 1969 and went on to become one of the company's most beloved stars, often dancing alongside Rudolf Nureyev.

