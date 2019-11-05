Onstage This Week: All-Premiere Programs at PNB and Pennsylvania Ballet, Richmond Ballet Honors Stoner Winslett and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
Pacific Northwest Ballet's Locally Sourced Program Features Three World Premieres
Pacific Northwest Ballet brings three world premieres to Seattle audiences this week. Choreographer Eva Stone makes her PNB main stage premiere with F O I L, featuring music by five women composers; Donald Bird presents Love and Loss, his sixth work for PNB; and company dancer Miles Pertl is joined by his sister, visual artist Sydney M. Pertl, and composer Jherek Bischoff, to create Wash of Gray, a new multi-media work. Locally Sourced runs November 8-17.
A Triple Bill of Premieres at Pennsylvania Ballet
New works seem to be in the air this week. November 7-10, Pennsylvania Ballet presents three world premieres. The program includes Yin Yue's A Trace of Inevitability, Juliano Nunes' Connection and Garrett Smith's Reverberance. Catch a glimpse of Yue's creative process in the above video.
Richmond Ballet Celebrates Artistic Director Stoner Winslett's 40th Anniversary
Richmond Ballet's November 5-10 Studio One program features two works. It opens with artistic director Stoner Winslett's Ancient Airs and Dances, the first work that she choreographed for the professional company, presented this week in honor of her 40th anniversary with Richmond Ballet. Second is Ma Cong's Chiaroscuro, his fourth work for the company.
National Ballet of Canada Opens Season with "Giselle"
National Ballet of Canada opens the 2019/20 season with Giselle, staged by Sir Peter Wright after Marius Petipa. Toronto audiences can see this classic November 6-10. The November 9 performance is particularly special: NBoC principal Greta Hodgkinson will dance the titular role. This is her final season with the company after a 30-year career.
Boston Ballet Tours to Ottawa
Boston Ballet heads north this week. The company brings a triple bill to Ottawa's National Arts Centre November 7-9. The program includes William Forsythe's Blake Works I, principal dancer Paulo Arrais' ELA, Rhapsody in Blue and Jerome Robbins' jazzy Fancy Free.
Diablo Ballet Rings in the Holidays
Though we're only just past Halloween, Bay Area-based Diablo Ballet welcomes the holiday season November 8-10 with a two-part show featuring Sean Kelly's A Swingin' Holiday, to the music of the '30s and '40s, and the world premiere of Julia Adam's The Nutcracker Suite. Set to Tchaikovsky's famous score, Adams has created a San Francisco–based take on The Nutcracker, with the Diablo family and their daughter, Clara, staying in the Nob Hill neighborhood's Fairmont Hotel.
Ballet West II Presents a Family Friendly "Snow White"
Ballet West II presents the newest edition to the company's Family Classics series this week with Snow White. This hour-long, family friendly production brings the classic fairy tale to life. Snow White is onstage in Salt Lake City for three performances only, November 8-9.