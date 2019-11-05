Powered by RebelMouse
Chava Lansky
Nov. 05, 2019 03:48PM EST

Onstage This Week: All-Premiere Programs at PNB and Pennsylvania Ballet, Richmond Ballet Honors Stoner Winslett and More!

Lindsay Thomas, Courtesy PNB

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Pacific Northwest Ballet's Locally Sourced Program Features Three World Premieres

Pacific Northwest Ballet brings three world premieres to Seattle audiences this week. Choreographer Eva Stone makes her PNB main stage premiere with F O I L, featuring music by five women composers; Donald Bird presents Love and Loss, his sixth work for PNB; and company dancer Miles Pertl is joined by his sister, visual artist Sydney M. Pertl, and composer Jherek Bischoff, to create Wash of Gray, a new multi-media work. Locally Sourced runs November 8-17.

A Triple Bill of Premieres at Pennsylvania Ballet

New works seem to be in the air this week. November 7-10, Pennsylvania Ballet presents three world premieres. The program includes Yin Yue's A Trace of Inevitability, Juliano Nunes' Connection and Garrett Smith's Reverberance. Catch a glimpse of Yue's creative process in the above video.

Richmond Ballet Celebrates Artistic Director Stoner Winslett's 40th Anniversary 

Richmond Ballet's November 5-10 Studio One program features two works. It opens with artistic director Stoner Winslett's Ancient Airs and Dances, the first work that she choreographed for the professional company, presented this week in honor of her 40th anniversary with Richmond Ballet. Second is Ma Cong's Chiaroscuro, his fourth work for the company.

National Ballet of Canada Opens Season with "Giselle" 

National Ballet of Canada opens the 2019/20 season with Giselle, staged by Sir Peter Wright after Marius Petipa. Toronto audiences can see this classic November 6-10. The November 9 performance is particularly special: NBoC principal Greta Hodgkinson will dance the titular role. This is her final season with the company after a 30-year career.

Boston Ballet Tours to Ottawa

Boston Ballet heads north this week. The company brings a triple bill to Ottawa's National Arts Centre November 7-9. The program includes William Forsythe's Blake Works I, principal dancer Paulo Arrais' ELA, Rhapsody in Blue and Jerome Robbins' jazzy Fancy Free.

Diablo Ballet Rings in the Holidays

Though we're only just past Halloween, Bay Area-based Diablo Ballet welcomes the holiday season November 8-10 with a two-part show featuring Sean Kelly's A Swingin' Holiday, to the music of the '30s and '40s, and the world premiere of Julia Adam's The Nutcracker Suite. Set to Tchaikovsky's famous score, Adams has created a San Francisco–based take on The Nutcracker, with the Diablo family and their daughter, Clara, staying in the Nob Hill neighborhood's Fairmont Hotel.

Ballet West II Presents a Family Friendly "Snow White" 

Ballet West II presents the newest edition to the company's Family Classics series this week with Snow White. This hour-long, family friendly production brings the classic fairy tale to life. Snow White is onstage in Salt Lake City for three performances only, November 8-9.

The Rock School

What Keeps These Rock School Alums Coming Back to Teach

From left: Sarah Lapointe, Derek Dunn and Jeanette Kakareka. Courtesy The Rock School

For more than five decades, The Rock School for Dance Education has been launching young dancers into professional ballet careers around the globe. Boasting distinguished alumni such as Beckanne Sisk, Michaela DePrince and Taylor Stanley, the Philadelphia-based institution has garnered a well-deserved reputation for pairing rigorous training with a tight-knit, welcoming community. Their summer intensives are no different, with a wealth of prestigious faculty members, many of whom are Rock School alums currently dancing at companies around the world.

What inspires busy pros to keep returning to their alma mater? We talked to three of The Rock School's buzziest alums about why they make it a priority to come back and teach:

News

The New Ballet Emoji is FINALLY Available on All Popular Platforms

Getty Images

Last winter, we found out that a ballet emoji was coming our way as part of Emoji 12.0. The update includes nearly 400 new emojis featuring several disability-related symbols, gender neutral figures, and, thankfully, our favorite new tiny pair of pointe shoes. Since then, Google, Microsoft, Samsung, Twitter and other platforms (see a full list here) have all released their versions, but there was one hold out: Apple. Every iPhone update has left us breathlessly scrolling through the emojis, searching for the pointe shoes... until now! On October 28, Apple released iOS 13.2, and for the fellow iPhone users out there, all of our emoji dreams have finally come true.

Check out the full list of Apple's new emojis below in a post from Emojipedia's Instagram. (The pointe shoe is in the center of the 11th row down from the top, sandwiched between the swim shorts and the banjo.)

Apolla Performance Wear

Why Apolla's Compression Footwear Is A Game-Changer for Ballet Dancers

Courtesy Apolla

Ballet dancers today are asked to do more with their bodies than ever before. The physical demands of a ballet career can take an immense toll on a dancer's joints and muscles—subjecting them to pain, inflammation and an increased risk of injury. Considering all that is required of today's dancers, having a top-notch recovery regime is paramount.

Enter Apolla Performance Wear, which is meeting ballet's physical demands with a line of compression footwear that is speeding up the recovery process for professional dancers by reducing inflammation and stabilizing the joints.

Viral Videos

Pointe Shoe Fitting Tips for Small Heels

Have small heels? Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop gives her top tips on finding the best fitting pointe shoes for when your heel tends to slide around.

