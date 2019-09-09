Onstage This Week: Cincinnati Ballet's Annual Kaplan New Works Series, New Chamber Ballet Opens 15th Anniversary Season, and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.
Cincinnati Ballet Presents Six World Premieres as Part of Kaplan New Works Series
Cincinnati Ballet's annual Kaplan New Works Series starts the season off on an exciting foot. This year's program, running September 12–22, features six world premieres, including Heather Britt's When I Still Needed You, Andrea Schermoly's Swivet and San Francisco Ballet principal Sarah Van Patten's Skylight. The other three choreographers—Melissa Gelfin, Taylor Carrasco and David Morse—are all Cincinnati Ballet dancers, selected through the company's Choreographer's Workshop.
New Works by Ma Cong and Garrett Smith at Tulsa Ballet
September 12–22 Tulsa Ballet presents Creations in Studio K, a celebration of contemporary choreography. The program includes two world premieres: resident choreographer Ma Cong's Escaping the Weight of Darkness and Garrett Smith's Fading Figures. These works join the return of Val Caniparoli's Prawn-watching.
A New Collaboration by Zalman Raffael and Robert Weiss Takes the Stage at Carolina Ballet
Carolina Ballet opens its fall season with a program blending classic and new work. Running September 12–29, the company presents George Balanchine's "Rubies," founding artistic director Robert Weiss' Meditation from Thaïs and a world premiere by Weiss and artistic director Zalman Raffael set to music by San Francisco–based composer Shinji Eshima.
Louisville Ballet Brings Back "The Merry Widow"
Louisville Ballet brings back Ronald Hynd's The Merry Widow September 13–14. Hynd first created this version of the opulent ballet, to a score by Franz Léhar, for The Australian Ballet. Set in the glamour of early-20th-century Paris, The Merry Widow tells the story of the widow Hanna's relationship with the dashing Count Danilo.
New Chamber Ballet Opens Its 15th Anniversary Season with a World Premiere
New Chamber Ballet opens its 15th anniversary season at New York City Center's studios September 13–14 with a new full-length work by artistic director Miro Magloire. The ballet is set to four chamber pieces by contemporary German composer Wolfgang Rihm; Magloire's premiere coincides with a New York–based festival of Rihm's music, organized in collaboration with the German Consulate New York.
Kathryn Posin Explores the Life of Charles Darwin in New Work
September 13–14, the Kathryn Posin Dance Company presents three new works by Kathryn Posin at New York's 92nd Street Y as part of the Dig Dance Series. The first, Evolution: The Letters of Charles Darwin, is a spoken word ballet based on the life and letters of the famous scientist. Also on the program are Triple Sextet, set to Steve Reich's Double Sextet, and Memoir, a solo to Bach.