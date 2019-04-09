Powered by RebelMouse
News
Chava Lansky
Apr. 09, 2019 02:58PM EST

Onstage This Week: Boston Ballet Debuts in Paris, DTH's New York 50th Anniversary Season, and More!

DTH's Da'Von Doane and Ingrid Silva. Rachel Neville, Courtesy New York City Center.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Boston Ballet Tours to Paris for the First Time

April 9-11, Boston Ballet makes its Parisian debut at the historic Théâtre des Champs-Elysées. The company is bringing three contemporary works: The European premiere of William Forsythe's latest work, Playlist (EP), along with his Pas/Parts 2018 and Jiří Kylián's Wings of Wax. "Our debut in Paris is a major milestone for Boston Ballet," says artistic director Mikko Nissinen in a statement. "We are thrilled to showcase our company's artistry and versatility."

Happy Birthday, DTH!

Dance Theatre of Harlem celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. The company's annual New York City Center season, running April 10-13, is dedicated to co-founder Arthur Mitchell, who passed away last year. It features a number of his ballets, including a reimagining of Tones II, and works by many choreographers, like George Balanchine, Robert Garland, Geoffrey Holder, John Taras and Annabelle Lopez Ochoa.

Grand Rapids Ballet's Mixed Bill Features Alejandro Cerrudo Favorite

Grand Rapids Ballet's Extremely Close program, running April 12-14, features three contemporary works: Hubbard Street Dance Chicago resident choreographer Alejandro Cerrudo's Extremely Close, Val Caniparoli's Ibsen's House and a world premiere by artistic director James Sofranko titled The Sweet By and By. Above, hear Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's Meredith Dincolo discuss the process of setting Cerrudo's work on the company.

Oregon Ballet Theatre Principal Chauncey Parsons Retires From the Stage During Director's Choice Program

Oregon Ballet Theatre's upcoming program, running April 11-14, showcases artistic director Kevin Irving's approach to 21st century American ballet. The list of works include Nicolo Fonte's Presto and Giants Before Us, Gioconda Barbuto's BringingOutsideIn, Nacho Duato's Jardí Tancat and the OBT premiere of Darrell Grand Moultrie's Love, an excerpt from his work Vital Sensations. Director's Choice also marks OBT principal Chauncey Parsons' final bow with the company. Parsons joined OBT as a soloist in 2008, though he's been dancing professionally since 2002; hear him discuss his career above.

Carolina Ballet Pays Homage to Claude Monet's Paintings

April 11-14, Carolina Ballet brings back Monet Impressions, a two part production celebrating French painter Claude Monet's life and work. It opens with Lynne Taylor-Corbett's Picnic on the Grass, a story ballet based on Monet's life, and closes with artistic director Robert Weiss' The Gardens of Giverny, an impressionistic take on Monet's garden paintings. The ballets are set to music by Monet's compatriots: Chausson, Debussy and Poulenc.

Atlanta Ballet Takes the Stage at the New Sandy Spring Performing Arts Center

This weekend, Atlanta Ballet takes part in the inaugural season of performances at the Sandy Spring Performing Arts Center in Sandy Springs, GA. The company is bringing a diverse mix of work, including Jiří Kylián's Return to a Strange Land and Ricardo Amarante's The Premiere, as well as a selection of divertissements by George Balanchine, Marius Petipa and Craig Davidson. Catch Atlanta Ballet April 12-13.

Dances Patrelle Revives "Madame X" Featuring NYCB Guests

Francis Patrelle's troupe presents its spring season at New York Live Arts April 12-14. The program includes three works by Patrelle himself: His 1999 John Singer Sargent-inspired Madame X featuring New York City Ballet principals Abi Stafford and Ask la Cour, American Overture set to Leonard Bernstein and performed by Twyla Tharp Dance's Reed Tankersley, and the world premiere of The American Dream: It's Only Business.

3 Springtime Story Ballets

This week, three companies bring back classic story ballets.

  • Edwaard Liang's Cinderella returns to BalletMet April 12-14 (catch a glimpse above)
  • April 12-14, Ballet Memphis presents Marius Petipa's Giselle
  • Pacific Northwest Ballet brings George Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream to the stage April 12-21

The Conversation
Marcelino Sambé: The Royal Ballet's Princely Powerhouse

Quinn Wharton

This is Pointe's April/May 2019 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

The third movement of Balanchine's Symphony in C is designed to wow, but it's not often a dancer manages to bring unadulterated joy to its brutally difficult steps. Yet when The Royal Ballet's Marcelino Sambé ran onto the stage last fall, the bright, cheerful buoyancy of his first grand jeté drew a gasp from the British gentleman sitting behind me in the Royal Opera House's chic Grand Tier.

The stage isn't the only place where Sambé's infectious energy stands out. Time and again, company employees crack a smile at the mention of his name; a stage door attendant perks up when calling him over and chats animatedly about his performances. "He basically cheers up the whole Royal Ballet," says principal Francesca Hayward, a frequent partner of Sambé's. "He's one of those: Sunshine comes with him," Kevin O'Hare, the director of The Royal Ballet, concurs. "He's just a great, positive influence in the room and in the building."

Keep reading... Show less
Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Pushed to the Limit: How Cardio Training and Healthy Eating Can Help Dancers Improve Their Stamina

Oregon Ballet Theatre's Kelsie Nobriga and Matthew Pawlicki-Sinclair rehearse Bournonville's Napoli. Yu Yin, Courtesy OBT.

Kelsie Nobriga's first run-through of Nacho Duato's Rassemblement was a wake-up call. Until then, the Oregon Ballet Theatre soloist had only rehearsed individual sections of the ballet, unaware that she'd have little time to recover in between each one. Discovering just how tiring the 27-minute ballet would be was terrifying. "The first time we ran it I felt like I was going to pass out or throw up," she recalls. "My quads would just give out. I was really nervous about how I was going to perform it onstage."

When you're gasping for breath, not only do the simplest steps feel impossible, but your risk of injury also increases. Stamina is a crucial part of a dancer's performance tool kit, though typical ballet classes don't do much to develop it. With some advance planning outside the studio, you can build up your cardiovascular and muscular endurance to make a marathon ballet less daunting.

Keep reading... Show less
News

What to Watch: Misty Copeland and Ingrid Silva Push Pointe Shoe Brands Toward Inclusivity on "The Today Show"

Ingrid Silva pancakes her pointe shoes. Still via YouTube.

Yesterday, pointe shoes made national news when "The Today Show" covered the shift that some brands have made towards creating shoes in shades of brown. The five-minute Sunday Spotlight segment, hosted by NBC's Willie Geist and Morgan Radford, includes interviews with Misty Copeland, Ingrid Silva, Virginia Johnson and Eliza Gaynor Minden.

Keep reading... Show less