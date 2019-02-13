Onstage This Week: New "Anna Karenina" at the Joffrey, "Firebird" World Premiere at Ballet Arizona, and Much More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.
Joffrey Ballet Presents a Brand New "Anna Karenina"
The Joffrey Ballet debuts Yuri Possokhov's Anna Karenina February 13–24. Based on Leo Tolstoy's seminal tale of passion and desire, this co-production with The Australian Ballet features original music by Possokhov's frequent collaborator, Ilya Demutsky.
Ballet Arizona's "The Firebird" Has Its World Premiere
Ballet Arizona artistic director Ib Andersen's new Firebird, based on the Russian fairy tale and set to Igor Stravinsky's celebrated score, hits stages February 14–17. Billed as a cinematic experience, Andersen is also designing the costumes and sets. The program also includes August Bournonville's La Sylphide, staged by Andersen.
San Francisco Ballet's Season Continues With Two Mixed Rep Programs
San Francisco Ballet moves away from story ballets this week with two mixed repertoire programs. The first, Kaleidoscope, runs select dates February 13-23 and features George Balanchine's Divertimento No. 15, the SFB premiere of Benjamin Millepied's Appassionata and Justin Peck's Hurry Up, We're Dreaming. In Space & Time, on from February 14-24, brings to the stage SFB artistic director Helgi Tomasson's The Fifth Season, Cathy Marston's Snowblind and Harald Landar's classic Etudes.
The Kennedy Center Celebrates the Lunar New Year With National Ballet of China
This week, National Ballet of China is back at The Kennedy Center February 13-16 with the full length ballet Raise the Red Lantern, which made its DC debut in 2005. Choreographed by Wang Xingpeng and Wang Yuanyuan, the ballet brings together Chinese opera, shadow puppet theater and more to tell a tragic story set in 1920s rural China.
Milwaukee Ballet's Choreographic Competition is Back
Genesis, Milwaukee Ballet's annual choreographic competition, returns February 14-17. The three choreographers chosen were given three weeks to work with the company on new works. This year's choreographers all hail from abroad: Cass Mortimer Eipper is from Australia, Aleix Mañé comes from Spain and Kenneth Tindall, of Scotland, rounds off the group.
Ballet Memphis Gives Audiences a Glimpse of Spring
Ballet Memphis' Spring Mix program running February 15-24 offers viewers "earth, water and sky through different eyes." This celebration of earthly elements includes three works: Steven McMahon's Flyaway, Julia Adam's Dew Point and a world premiere by Rafael Ferreras titled Heartwoods.
Annabelle Lopez Ochoa Takes Center Stage at Ballet Austin
Celebrate Valentine's weekend in style with Ballet Austin's Pieces of Passion: Four Dances by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, featuring some of this choreographic powerhouse's favorite works. Austin audiences can see Requim for a rose, A deux, Symbiotic Twin and Sombrerísimo February 15-17.
Festival Ballet Providence Presents Three Striking Ballets
Festival Ballet Providence's program Mirrors: Three Striking Ballets is onstage this weekend, February 15-17. The program includes Viktor Plotnikov's Coma, George Balanchine's Serenade and Yury Yanowsky's Smoke & Mirrors.
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Presents Mixed Rep in Aspen
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet takes the stage in its Aspen home on February 16 for a one-night-only program of fan favorites. The modern program features Alexander Ekman's Tuplet, Fernando Melo's Dream Play and Jorma Elo's 1st Flash.
8 Companies Celebrate Valentine's Day With Romantic Story Ballets
This weekend, 8 companies are celebrating Valentine's Day by bringing back some of ballet's most romantic story ballets.
- New York City Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty, February 13-24
- Royal Winnipeg Ballet: Romeo and Juliet, February 13-17
- Cincinnati Ballet: The Sleeping Beauty, February 14-17
- Richmond Ballet: Cinderella, February 14-17
- Sacramento Ballet: Hamlet, February 15-17
- Atlanta Ballet: La Sylphide, February 15-23
- Kansas City Ballet: Lady of the Camellias, February 15-24
- Oregon Ballet Theatre: Cinderella, February 16-23