Onstage This Week: ABT's "Harlequinade" Hits the West Coast, Matthew Bourne's "Cinderella," and More!

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.
ABT's West Cost Premiere of "Harlequinade"
American Ballet Theatre heads to California this week for the West Coast premiere of Alexei Ratmansky's Harlequinade. Inspired by Petipa's original choreography, this delightful comic ballet features familiar commedia dell'arte characters and over 250 vivid and detailed costumes. Catch ABT at Costa Mesa's Segerstrom Center January 17-20.
Matthew Bourne's "Cinderella" Comes to The Kennedy Center
Matthew Bourne and his London-based company New Adventures return to Washington, DC's The Kennedy Center January 15-20 with Cinderella. Bourne's version of the classic fairy tale is set in London during the Second World War and uses Prokofiev's beloved score.
Guggenheim Works & Process Explores the Choreography of Light
Boston Ballet lighting director Brandon Stirling Baker discusses the close relationship between choreography and lighting in a program titled The Choreography of Light for Works & Process at the Guggenheim Museum January 18 and 20. Baker will present excerpts from two new works in which his designs play a large role: one by Justin Peck for Houston Ballet, and Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater's Jamar Roberts's choreography for Taylor Stanley, Sarah Daley and Patricia Delgado.
Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Presents The Trocks
The ballerinas of Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo.
Zoran Jelenic, Courtesy Aspen Santa Fe Ballet
On January 19, for one night only, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet presents the comedic drag troupe Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo for Aspen audiences. The Trocks will dance a few of their classic works including ChopEniana, La Trovatiara Pas de Cinq and Raymonda's Wedding.