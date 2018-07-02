Powered by RebelMouse
Anna Maples
Jul. 02, 2018 04:39PM EST

Onstage This Week: ABT's "Whipped Cream" Returns, The Joyce Ballet Festival Continues, and More!

Barak Ballet will perform E/SPACE at Joyce Ballet Festival this weekend. Photo David Friedman, Courtesy of Joyce Theater.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.


ABT Wraps Up Its Met Season with Whipped Cream

American Ballet Theatre's eight-week summer season at the Metropolitan Opera House, will wrap up this Saturday. From July 2-7, the company will perform Alexei Ratmansky's Whipped Cream. This candy-coated surrealist ballet features wacky, intricate sets and costumes from Mark Ryden and tells the story of a boy in a Viennese pastry shop who overindulges and falls into a state of wild intoxication that takes him on a journey reminiscent of Act II of The Nutcracker. For a behind-the-scenes look, check out these backstage photos from the 2017 premiere. During the run, Arron Scott will make his debut as The Boy, and Gabe Stone Shayer will make his New York debut in the same role. Thomas Forster and Calvin Royal III will perform as Prince Coffee for the first time in New York.


Joyce Ballet Festival Enters Its Second Week

The Joyce Theater is entering the second week of its ballet festival with performances from Ashley Bouder Project and Barak Ballet. Read more about this week's performances below.


Ashley Bouder Project Features Women Composers

Founded as a project for summer off-time by a New York City Ballet principal dancer, Ashley Bouder Project will return to the Joyce Ballet Festival July 2-5 with a program that spotlights the work of female composers and includes two world premieres. The first is a solo for Bouder choreographed by fellow NYCB principal Lauren Lovette. Broadway Dance Lab artist-in-residence Abdul Latif will also debut a ballet. To complete the night, ABP is reviving In Pursuit of..., an ensemble piece from 2017 choreographed by Bouder. Performed by a cast composed primarily of Bouder's fellow NYCB dancers, the ballet uses music by Miho Hazama and will be performed live by the New York Jazzharmonic.


Barak Ballet Makes Its Joyce Theater Debut

Santa Monica, CA-based Barak Ballet will perform at the Joyce Ballet Festival July 6-7, marking its first-ever time performing in New York. Barak Ballet includes dancers from all over the country, such as Jorge Villarini, formerly from Dance Theatre of Harlem, Lauren Fadeley, a principal soloist at Miami City Ballet, and Sadie Black, who has danced at Los Angeles Ballet. The program will feature E/SPACE, a collaboration among company artistic director and choreographer Melissa Barak, visual artist Refik Anadol and composer David Lawrence that the Los Angeles Times described as "like a living kaleidoscope." This ballet is accompanied by Barak's Cypher, and Desert Transport by Nicolas Blanc, a ballet master at Joffrey Ballet. Barak spent nearly a decade dancing for New York City Ballet and choreographed for the School of American Ballet and then the company for the following season at age 22. Check out an excerpt from E/SPACE in the video below.


National Ballet of Canada Performs an All-Canadian Program at Hamburg Ballet Days Festival

In its first appearance in Hamburg, Germany since 1994, the National Ballet of Canada will perform a three-ballet program July 3-4 at the 44th Hamburg Ballet Days Festival. The program, which is entirely composed of works by Canadian choreographers, features The Man in Black by James Kudelka, set to the music of Johnny Cash; Robert Binet's The Dreamers Ever Leave You, a ballet inspired by the paintings of Lawren Harris; and Emergence by Crystal Pite, which explores the dynamics of human interaction. Watch a trailer for The Man in Black below.


Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Begins Its Summer Season

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is kicking off its Aspen summer season on July 7 with one night of contemporary ballet works, including a world premiere from choreographer Bryan Arias (his first collaboration with ASFB). The night will also feature Tuplet by Alexander Ekman, which explores the rhythms of jazz and the human body, and Sleepless by Jiří Kylián, which plays with ideas about the conscious and subconscious. Next week on July 14, ASFB will perform the same program in Santa Fe.

SPRING CLEAN YOUR DANCE FLOOR

Cleaning is a daily procedure. Proper maintenance will help extend the life of your floor and protect its special slip-resistant surface.

What Does Feminism in Ballet Look Like?

Georgina Pazcoguin as Hippolyta in Balanchine's A Midsummer Night's Dream. Photo by Paul Kolnik, Courtesy NYCB.

In January, when news broke that Peter Martins had retired from New York City Ballet amid allegations of sexual harassment and physical and verbal abuse, I was sitting with my mother, a former dancer and teacher. We stared at the headline in shock, wondering what this meant for the future of ballet as a whole: In the wake of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, cultural shifts were stirring, and conversations about feminism and workplace equality plunged into ballet. Some of my favorite dancers started sharing their statements and stances on Instagram, and their comments sections were bursting with dancers and ballet fans all struggling to define what feminism and equality in our art form would look like—or if it is even possible. Especially since female dancers have historically been considered muses to be seen and not heard, to perform but not lead.

Feminism isn't just possible in ballet—it's necessary, and the biggest part of that is an artistic advantage, too: empowering dancers to have and use their own voices.

Surviving Dorm Life: Learning to Live Together at Your Summer Intensive

Thinkstock

At my first summer intensive away from home, my roommate and I deliberated good-naturedly over bunkbeds and decorations. But the next summer, I walked into a triple dorm room and was met with the least desirable bed choice and nearly every inch of wall space plastered with posters of teen pop artists I didn't care for. (Well, hated.) While my two roommates became fast friends, they were aloof towards me and disregarded my personal space.

It was not an ideal situation, but it was one that I had to learn to live with for five weeks. Venturing away from home for summer programs means intimate spaces, unfamiliar faces and new rules—a recipe for lifelong friends if you're lucky, tribulations if you're not. Either way, learning to deal with residence hall life is good training for what may come later in your ballet career or in college.

Congrats to ABT's Three New Soloists!

Katherine Williams has been promoted to soloist. Photo by Rosalie O'Connor, Courtesy ABT.

It's that time of year: American Ballet Theatre has just announced promotions, and they're as exciting as ever.

This season, it's all about the ladies: corps de ballet members Zhong-Jing Fang, Catherine Hurlin and Katherine Williams have been promoted to soloist, effective September 1.

Though none of these choices are surprises per se, it's nice to see artistic director Kevin McKenzie acknowledge the hard work of two longtime dancers. Fang has been a striking member of the corps since 2004, known for tackling steps with daredevil abandon and for her humorous side. Williams' bright, reliable presence has lit up the ABT stage since 2008, and her recent debut as Myrtha proved she has the emotional range for roles far beyond the ingénue.

From left: Zang (photo by Jade Young), Williams (photo by Alex DiMattia), Hurlin (photo by Jade Young)

#TBT: Gillian Murphy and Angel Corella in “Swan Lake” (2005)

Last week American Ballet Theatre principal Gillian Murphy danced the iconic dual role of Odette/Odile as part of the company's spring season. In preparation for the performance she posted an adorable photo from her childhood on Instagram of her posing in costume as the Black Swan. Murphy also admits that as a young dancer she was determined to master the 32 fouettés, which Odile performs at the climax of the Black Swan pas de deux. Her performance in this clip from a 2005 performance, alongside former ABT principal Angel Corella as Siegfried, makes it obvious as to why this childhood dream role is now one of her signatures.

Sarasota Ballet Just Announced Marcelo Gomes As a Guest Artist For Next Season

Marcelo Gomes and Victoria Hulland in Sir Frederick Ashton's The Two Pigeons. Photo Frank Atura, Courtesy Sarasota Ballet.

Last December, in the midst of the #MeToo movement and the scandal surrounding Peter Martins, the ballet world was shocked when longtime American Ballet Theatre principal Marcelo Gomes resigned suddenly. A statement from the company revealed that ABT had learned of an allegation of sexual misconduct against Gomes related to an incident eight years prior. Gomes kept a very low profile in the aftermath before reemerging this spring. He presented a world premiere at The Washington Ballet in March and has been guesting internationally (this summer alone has him dancing in Japan, Mexico and Russia.) Now he will have a new company to call home: The Sarasota Ballet has just announced that Gomes will be joining their company as a guest artist for the 2018-2019 season.

Ask Amy: How Do I Make a Good Impression at Summer Intensives?

Thinkstock

I'm a young dancer, and I've been accepted to a prestigious summer program. I know intensives are a good way to get my name known in the dance world. How do I give a good impression without seeming nervous? —Lydia

Relax! It sounds like you still have several years before you need to worry about networking for a job. Instead of placing all of your focus on what the school director thinks of you, shift your priority to soaking up as much as you can from your classes. That said, you can make a good impression by working hard, being open to corrections (and quickly applying them) and asking smart questions.

Get Summer Style Inspiration From These 8 Ballerinas

Paris Opéra Ballet étoile Dorothée Gilbert. Photo by Kyle Froman for Pointe.

You might be used to throwing on a leotard, tights and warm-ups each day, but now it's summer, and your schedule is different. Whether you're trying to dress to impress for a day off at your intensive or you're packing for a much-needed vacation during your company's summer break, the idea of wearing "real clothes" can leave you feeling paralyzed. Never fear! We've pulled some of our favorite dancers' street styles from past issues of Pointe to give you the summer style inspiration that you're looking for.

