We've been dying to hear more about "On Pointe," a docuseries following students at the School of American Ballet, since we first got wind of the project this spring. Now—finally!—we know where this can't-miss show is going to live: It was just announced that Disney+, the new streaming service set to launch November 12, has ordered the series.
Otherwise, "On Pointe" remains fairly mysterious. We've heard that there will be six episodes, following a year in the life of a group of SAB students, including their prep for New York City Ballet's production of George Balanchine's The Nutcracker. We know that its crew got unprecedented access to SAB, and that its producers include bold-faced names like Ron Howard. We know that this most recent news puts "On Pointe" in excellent dance company, since Disney+ is also home to the much-anticipated "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."
All of which to say we're still very much hoping "On Pointe" will fill the "Strictly Ballet"–sized hole in our hearts. (Pretty, pretty please!)