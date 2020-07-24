Olga Smirnova as Hermione in Christopher Wheeldon's The Winter's Tale

Damir Yusupov, Courtesy Bolshoi Ballet

Bolshoi Ballet Star Olga Smirnova on Training in Isolation, and the Mysterious Alchemy of Success

Laura Cappelle
Jul 24, 2020

Like most theaters, the Bolshoi was shut down due to the coronavirus. What are your strategies for coping mentally in self-isolation?

It didn't occur to me that it would take this long. In a way, it has been a unique chance to try new things. Each day, I can take a ballet class online from a different company. I have tried English National Ballet, The Royal Ballet, Hamburg Ballet and French technique classes with Yannick Boquin.

What have you missed out on as a result of the pandemic?

I was to appear in May in an anniversary performance of Natalia Makarova's La Bayadère at American Ballet Theatre. This was very important to me: Working with her on this ballet back in 2014 was one of the most profound experiences of my life. I dream to work with her on her version of Giselle someday.

Smirnova sits on a wooden bench onstage in a blue dress holding a daisy with Belyakov leaning over her.

Smirnova with Artemy Belyakov in Giselle by Damir Yusupov

Damir Yusupov, Courtesy Bolshoi Ballet


How different is it to perform on your home stage versus elsewhere?

Because the Bolshoi stage is bigger than elsewhere, I dance differently when I am at home. You need to manage your stamina better because you cover more distance, and to step up the intensity of your emotions so people can see them from further away.

When you perform in St. Petersburg these days, are you perceived as a St. Petersburg–style ballerina, a Moscow-style one, or a mix of both?

I feel it is important to show my St. Petersburg roots when I am dancing there, so I focus on dancing in a pure Vaganova style and always work with my Vaganova teacher, Lyudmila Kovaleva. I let the audience judge how completely I'm able to accomplish that.

What do you enjoy more: performing or being in the studio?

As a famous Russian general said: "If the training is hard—the battle is easy."

Smirnova, in a white tutu and crown, stands on pointe reaching away while also holding hands with her partner, who kneels on the floor.

Olga Smirnova in "Diamonds"

E. Fetisova, Courtesy Bolshoi Ballet


In reaching the top, how much is talent and how much is sweat?

You forgot to mention luck. It is one of the biggest mysteries, isn't it? I have seen a lot more talented people who didn't live up to their potential than hard-working dancers whose work didn't pay off.

If you could have coffee with one famous dancer, alive or dead, who would it be?

I would like to meet with Anna Pavlova and ask her to show me the original version of The Dying Swan, because today some fragments have been forgotten.

How nervous are you before a performance?

Almost as nervous as I am before an interview.

What inspires you at the moment?

Dreams of coming back to the stage.

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
reverence olga smirnova

Latest Posts

Watch Julie Kent Review 60 Years of Famous Ballet Movie Scenes

Earlier this week, Vanity Fair dropped a gift into our laps. The magazine released a 25-minute long YouTube video of Julie Kent reviewing ballet scenes from 60 years of feature films, spanning from 1948's The Red Shoes to 2018's The White Crow. While she certainly isn't the first pro to give her take on dance in film (we're still not over Isabella Boylston's hilarious recap from last year), as the longest-serving ballerina in American Ballet Theatre's history Kent is able to offer an unprecedented amount of insight into each scene... never mind that she herself stars in one (ahem, Center Stage).

Keep reading SHOW LESS
dance in film film ballet in film center stage the red shoes black swan julie kent
julie kent
Getty Images

Choreography 101: 10 Pro Tips for Beginners

As dancers well know, developing a new skillset takes guts. For so many of us, training begins young and, to our friends' bafflement, only gets more intensive. ("Wait, what? You're going to dance class six days a week?") Yes.

Developing your choreography skills is not unlike the serious dancer's training in terms of the sheer pluck, determination and passion required. Even for seasoned dancers, it can feel like gutsy business to get started as a choreographer—yet it doesn't have to. But how does someone who knows how to move their body in someone else's choreography begin to develop choreography of their own? Three seasoned choreographers offer their insights on how to get going if you're new to dancemaking.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
ballet choreography choreography tara lee terminus modern ballet theatre matthew neenan balletx gabrielle lamb pigeonwing dance
Courtesy FreshFly

​PABII and Students from Overbrook School for the Blind Tap Into Their Shared Love of Dance In This New Doc

Starting this Sunday, July 26, watch as Pennsylvania Ballet II partners with students from the Philadelphia-based Overbrook School for the Blind in the new 50-minute documentary Live Out Loud. Directed by Glenn Holsten of FreshFly productions, the project features six dancers and six students from each school and focuses on the unifying power of dance, bringing all 12 together to learn to tap. Local viewers can tune in to watch the documentary's online premiere on PBS WHYY-TV at 4 pm EDT on Sunday; the film will be released for all audiences to stream online on the Pennsylvania Ballet website for free later this fall. The premiere commemorates the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The film tracks the students' and dancers' ten-week process from January to March 2018 rehearsing a new piece titled Live Out Loud, choreographed by tap and jazz choreographer Melissa Chasse (who also works as a school administrator at PAB.) The documentary, which shares the name of this new work, provides both an in-depth look at the rehearsal process and the final performance at Philadelphia's 2018 Art-Reach Cultural Access Awards ceremony.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
pennsylvania ballet ii overbrook school for the blind art-reach sarah cooper glenn holsten whyy-tv melissa chasse disabilities accessibility documentary special needs live out loud
live out loud

Editors' Picks