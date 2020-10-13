Alejandro González in Michael Pink's Dracula at Oklahoma City Ballet.

Kate Luber, Courtesy Oklahoma City Ballet

2020 Stars of the Corps: Oklahoma City Ballet's Alejandro González

April Deocariza
Oct 13, 2020
Watching Alejandro González perform, it's hard to believe two things. First, that he didn't start ballet training until the "late" age of 16; and second, that this past season was his inaugural year in the corps. His first leading role as the Nutcracker Prince in Robert Mills' The Nutcracker maintained the same physicality and characterization one would expect from a seasoned dancer. González's precise and controlled technique made full use of the stage, complemented with elegant épaulement and just the right touch of eye contact with his Clara. His role as the bell boy in Michael Pink's Dracula earlier in the season showed off his comedic chops and flair for pizzazz.

In front of a backdrop of life-sized candy, Alejandro Gonzalez, who wears a prince costume, holds Mayu Odaka, who wears a white nightgown, in a fish lift.

González with soloist Mayu Odaka in Robert Mills' The Nutcracker

Jana Carson, Courtesy Oklahoma City Ballet

A native of Venezuela, González, 22, began training at the Gustavo Franklin Ballet School before moving to the Houston Ballet Academy for two years. He completed a summer intensive with Oklahoma City Ballet in 2017 and joined the Studio Company later that year.

"I would love to dance great classics like Don Quixote and La Bayadère," says González. "My ultimate goal is to use ballet to explore other countries and return to Venezuela to perform."

The younger brother of Houston Ballet principal Karina González, Alejandro is well on his way to carving out his own unique path.


