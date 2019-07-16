Powered by RebelMouse
Ballet Stars
Cadence Neenan
Jul. 16, 2019 04:56PM EST

What to Watch: NYCB Dancers Splish, Splash and Sauté in This New Site-Specific Video Series

Behind-the-scenes shot of NYCB dancers on set. David Alberda, Courtesy Emily Kikta and Peter Walker.

Tonight, New York City Ballet opens its 53 annual summer season at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. But if you're away at a summer intensive or busy rehearsing at your home studio and can't make it to a performance, we have the next best thing: seven new site specific videos made by and featuring NYCB dancers.

This is the third year that NYCB corps dancer Emily Kikta and soloist Peter Walker have choreographed, co-directed and filmed a series of videos leading up to the company's SPAC season. According to Kikta and Walker, they took inspiration from the "water" focus of SPAC's season—this year, all the videos are aquatic-themed. The films were released each morning for the past week, and now we've collected them here for you to watch. Scroll through Kikta and Walker's seven new films below, and be sure to follow their new Instagram page @kw_creative for more from this creative duo.

SNOW

Looking to cool off from the summer heat? Watch Kikta's solo video, where she dances in the powdery Saratoga snow. We don't know how she does it without getting frostbite, but it brings a whole new meaning to the name Snow Queen!

What we love: Kikta's creative, contemporary floor work (or should we say, snow work) at 0:25.

HUMIDITY

For beautiful summer scenery, look no further. Principal Lauren Lovette choreographed this frolic through the Saratoga countryside amidst meadows, gardens and even a real-life farm featuring some very cute baby goats.

What we love: The beautiful pas de deux featuring NYCB corps members Olivia MacKinnon and Lars Nelson at 0:30.

RIVER

Talk about a dynamic duo—principal Anthony Huxley and corps member Devin Alberda perform a lively duet on a bridge overlooking a riverbed, and we're mesmerized by their coordination and the cannon choreography.

What we love: When the two dance in unison at 0:43.

WATERFALL

Here NYCB dancers go "chasing waterfalls," and perform in one of the coolest locations we've ever seen. Plus, Alberda had a chance to choreograph, and worked with Kikta on the video.

What we love: The angular, geometric choreography at 0:30.

CREEK

Watch Lovette take on a starring role in this fun, creek-side video. She and her colleagues look like modern-day Midsummer Night's Dream fairies, but with with sundresses and sneakers rather than tunics and tutus.

What we love: One of the coolest variations on a shoulder sit we've ever seen at 0:34.

LAKE

In this video, Walker and Kikta perform a dreamy pas de deux while dancing knee-deep in a lake. Watch their beautiful port de bras silhouetted by the Saratoga sunset.

What we love: How Walker and Kikta incorporate the water with their movement at 0:24.

POOL

Talk about squad goals: Catch the NYCB dancers performing poolside, featuring some synchronized swimming that makes us wonder if the company should start training for the 2020 Olympics.

What we love: The ladies' petit allegro section starting at 0:33, even if it makes our poor feet hurt just watching them jumping on concrete (please don't try this at home).

Related Articles Around the Web
Related Articles From Your Site
nycb new york city ballet spac saratoga performing arts center peter walker lauren lovette olivia mackinnon lars nelson anthony huxley devin alberda emily kikta
The Conversation
Ballet Stars

Three Smaller Summer Dance Festivals to Keep on Your Radar

American Ballet Theatre corps member José Sebastian (center) is launching the Hamptons Dance Project with a cast of fellow ABT dancers this August. Rochelle Brodin, Courtesy Hamptons Dance Project.

From coast to coast, and on the shores of Lake Michigan in-between, professional dancers and choreographers are going one step beyond putting together a summer pickup company. Some are now curating multi-evening festivals in their hometowns and beloved vacation areas, and featuring an impressive range of companies, dancers and dance styles. So get ready to plan your next trip—here are three dance fests in beautiful resort areas to keep on your radar.

Keep reading... Show less
Sponsored by Trafalgar Releasing

Watch The Royal Ballet in Cinemas All Year Long

The Royal Ballet's Vadim Muntagirov and Marianela Nuñez in La Bayadère. Photo by Bill Cooper, Courtesy ROH.

Do you ever wish you could teleport to London and casually stroll into The Royal Opera House to see some of the world's best-loved ballets? Well, we have a solution for you: The Royal Ballet's 2018-19 cinema season.

Whether live or recorded, the seven ballet programs listed below, streaming now through next October, will deliver all of the magic that The Royal Ballet has to offer straight to your local movie theater. Can you smell the popcorn already?

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

San Francisco Ballet Principal Sasha De Sola on Becoming Aurora

Sasha De Sola and Carlo Di Lanno in The Sleeping Beauty. Erik Tomasson, Courtesy SFB.

The first time I saw Sleeping Beauty was on video, the Kirov version with Larissa Lezhnina. The music for the first entrance gave me butter- flies. Aurora comes out, and it captured my heart. Larissa coached me for my first sea- son of Aurora, and just the fact that we were sharing the same studio—I couldn't get over it. One of the things she encouraged me to explore is after Aurora faints: You get back up, you look up at your parents and re- center yourself. For me, what feels natural is that you don't want anyone to worry. Maybe there is a moment where you get a little embarrassed. It's those small moments that make it feel very personal to me.

Keep reading... Show less
News

Onstage This Week: Stars Abound at the Fire Island Dance Festival, Maria Kochetkova Takes the Joyce and More!

Maria Kochetkova presents Catch Her If You Can at the Joyce Theater this week. Manfredi Gioacchini, Courtesy Joyce Theater.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've rounded up some highlights.

Keep reading... Show less