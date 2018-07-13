Powered by RebelMouse
Viral Videos
Marissa DeSantis
Jul. 13, 2018 12:26PM EST

New York City Ballet Is Dancing Its Way to Saratoga in This Cool Video Series (Made by NYCB Dancers, of Course)

via YouTube

What do you do when you finally have some time off after a busy season? Well, if you're the dancers of New York City Ballet, you find new ways to dance, obviously. Ahead of the company's 52nd annual residency at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, corps members (and super creatives) Peter Walker and Emily Kikta teamed up with their fellow dancers to choreograph and produce a series of videos leading up to the mainstage performances July 17-21.

Highlighting a different historic or popular location in the Saratoga area with each vid, Walker and Kikta have already shared four videos to the Magic of SPAC YouTube page (and we've been promised a new one every day until the 17th!) As you catch up on the series, you can enjoy your NYCB faves switching out their studio looks for more formal wear as they dance through the Adelphi Hotel, before bringing back some casual clothes (and Puma sneakers) as they dance outdoors in spots like the Albany Empire State Plaza.

And, if you can't possibly wait for tomorrow's vid, Walker and Kikta's creations from last season's residency are on the YouTube page as well—looks like our weekend plans are set.

