India Bradley practices backstage before a performance of Balanchine's Tschaikovsky Piano Concerto No. 2.

Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

2020 Stars of the Corps: New York City Ballet's India Bradley

Chava Pearl Lansky
Oct 08, 2020

Long and lithe, India Bradley possesses a combination of sophisticated elegance and free-flying extension that brings to mind Balanchine dancers of yore. Since becoming an apprentice in 2017 and a member of the corps the following year, Bradley has been a fixture on the New York City Ballet stage. "I did so many ballets right away, so I was lucky to get comfortable really quickly," says the now-21-year-old dancer. Raised in Michigan, Bradley trained at Dance Theatre of Harlem's Professional Training Program before attending the School of American Ballet.

India Bradley, dressed in a pink tutu, tights and pointe shoes and wearing a flowered wreath around her bun, poses in sous-sus with her left hand flexed in front of her chest.

Bradley in Balanchine's La Source

Erin Baiano, Courtesy NYCB

This past year pushed Bradley in new directions. In January she debuted the soloist role in Balanchine's La Source, an experience she credits with discovering a newfound sense of self-motivation. Though Bradley dreams of taking the lead in leotard ballets such as Symphony in Three Movements and The Four Temperaments, and classic roles like Dewdrop, she loves the daily challenge of NYCB's demanding corps repertoire. "The best part is dancing with my friends, and sharing so many fun moments in rehearsal and onstage," she says. "We have such a sense of unity, which is so special to me."

