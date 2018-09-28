Our 7 Favorite Fashion Moments From the New York City Ballet & Paris Opéra Ballet Galas

This year, New York City Ballet and Paris Opéra Ballet's galas fell on the same evening, giving us even more dancer-designer moments to appreciate.
The entrance at POB's gala in the historical Palais Garnier theater in Paris, France. Photo via Instagram.
After the red carpet, NYCB's annual fashion-themed gala started with a serious note. Before the curtain went up the dancers gathered onstage to deliver a heartfelt message regarding the recent lawsuit against the company. Principal dancer Teresa Reichlen addressed the audience, joined onstage by her peers. Thanking the attendees for their support, Reichlen stated that she and the dancers "strongly believe that a culture of equal respect for all can exist in our industry."
Onstage, NYCB's trio of world premieres featured costumes by fashion designers Alberta Ferretti, Giles Deacon and Gareth Pugh. And at POB, the company's premiere of Ohad Naharin's Decadance included costumes designed by Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld.
Below, see some of the evening's major moments from NYCB and POB spotted on Instagram.