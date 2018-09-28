Powered by RebelMouse
Just for fun
Marissa DeSantis
Sep. 28, 2018 05:37PM EST

Our 7 Favorite Fashion Moments From the New York City Ballet & Paris Opéra Ballet Galas

New York City Ballet's Tiler Peck in Valentino at the 2018 fall fashion gala. Photo via Instagram.

This year, New York City Ballet and Paris Opéra Ballet's galas fell on the same evening, giving us even more dancer-designer moments to appreciate.

The entrance at POB's gala in the historical Palais Garnier theater in Paris, France. Photo via Instagram.

After the red carpet, NYCB's annual fashion-themed gala started with a serious note. Before the curtain went up the dancers gathered onstage to deliver a heartfelt message regarding the recent lawsuit against the company. Principal dancer Teresa Reichlen addressed the audience, joined onstage by her peers. Thanking the attendees for their support, Reichlen stated that she and the dancers "strongly believe that a culture of equal respect for all can exist in our industry."

Onstage, NYCB's trio of world premieres featured costumes by fashion designers Alberta Ferretti, Giles Deacon and Gareth Pugh. And at POB, the company's premiere of Ohad Naharin's Decadance included costumes designed by Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld.

Below, see some of the evening's major moments from NYCB and POB spotted on Instagram.


NYCB principal Tiler Peck (in Valentino) matched gala chair Sarah Jessica Parker (wearing Giles Deacon) in red.


POB quadrille dancer Naïs Duboscq was the epitome of glamour in a shimmery pink dress by Rochas.


NYCB principal Ashley Bouder and her daughter, Violet Storm, had the most adorable red carpet moment with their matching headbands.


POB étoile Dorothée Gilbert shared an up-close look at her classic red lip beauty look.


NYCB corps dancer Laine Habony looked like a modern-day princess in a tulle gown by Carolina Herrera (who previously designed costumes for the company's fall gala).


POB étoile Amandine Albisson shared a slideshow of the gala's seriously stunning decor (and her equally stunning Chanel dress).


NYCB soloist Indiana Woodward wore Alberta Ferretti onstage in Gianna Reisen's piece, Judah, and switched to another number by the designer offstage.

Ballet Careers

How My Approach to Class Changed Once I Went from Student to Professional Dancer

The author with Sarasota Ballet corpyhée Weslley Carvalho. Photo Courtesy Madeleine Purcell

When you graduate from student to professional dancer, you still need to take daily class. But while the structure of class is the same, I've found the mindset to be drastically different. My first job post-graduation was with the Sarasota Ballet, and the last thing I wanted to do was look like a student. I knew wearing a black leotard and pink tights without warm-ups could be a dead giveaway, but all another new company member had to say was "Why are you wearing your tights under your leotard? You look like a kid," and I hurried to the dressing room to change! Beyond the way I dress as a professional, my class philosophy also changed. Here are four things I've noticed:

Ballet Stars

2018 Stars of the Corps: American Ballet Theatre's Breanne Granlund

Breanne Granlund stole the show in Michelle Dorrance's Praedicere. Photo by Marty Sohl, Courtesy ABT.

Anyone who watched American Ballet Theatre corps member Breanne Granlund during her years in the ABT Studio Company could have guessed that one day she'd be a standout in the main company. What they may not have predicted? That her breakout role would be in Praedicere, a pièce d'occasion by tap artist Michelle Dorrance, who had dancers sliding and stomping across the stage and well outside their comfort zones. In a work populated with many principals and soloists, Granlund was both the most striking and the most natural performer, tackling Dorrance's genre-bending movement with abandon and style.

Ballet Stars

2018 Stars of the Corps: Cincinnati Ballet's Samantha Griffin

Samantha Griffin in Balanchine's Serenade. Photo by Peter Mueller, Courtesy Cincinnati Ballet.

Intensity is Samantha Griffin's modus operandi, whether she's self-reflecting on an unhappy, gilded existence in Garrett Smith's Facades or violently whipping a metal chair into the wings in artistic director Victoria Morgan's Black Coffee. The 23-year-old Griffin puts all of her flexible 5' 8" frame to use in contemporary movement, which she prefers. "It fits my body well," she says. Yet she's also given dazzling performances in more neoclassical roles, including the Tall Girl soloist in Balanchine's "Rubies" and the Dark Angel in his Serenade.

Health & Body

Ask Amy: How Can I Increase My Flexibility?

You can improve your flexibility through proper stretching and strengthening, but there's no quick fix. A slow and steady method is safest and most effective. Photo by Hudson Hintze/Unsplash

I can barely get my leg up to 90 degrees in grand battement, and I still don't have my splits. How do I become more flexible? —Kassidy

Ballet Stars

2018 Stars of the Corps: National Ballet of Canada's Siphesihle November

NBoC's November is a natural onstage. Photo by Karolina Kuras, Courtesy NBoC.

Siphesihle November scarcely touched the ground as he launched into The Sleeping Beauty's grueling Bluebird variation last March, dancing the avian steps with meticulous clarity and keen alertness to Tchaikovsky's music. Nothing was forced or showy; it looked disarmingly natural.

National Ballet of Canada artistic director Karen Kain hired November into the corps a year ago, right after he graduated from Canada's National Ballet School. The transition—no apprentice year—was daunting. "It's all fantasy until you get there," says November. "Then it hits you. This is really it!"

Ballet Stars

Get Fall Fashion Inspiration From These 6 Dancers

The Washington Ballet's Brittany Stone. Photo by Jim Lafferty for Pointe.

While we love fall's crisp air, pumpkin spice treats, and, of course, the official start of the ballet season, there are some downsides. Cooler weather means that unfortunately it's no longer practical to throw on shorts over your leotard and pretend it's a shirt. Does the thought of putting together outfits for autumn stress you out? Don't worry—we've got you covered. We've pulled some of our favorite dancers' street styles from past issues of Pointe to give you the fall fashion inspiration that you're looking for.

Miami City Ballet Principal Simone Messmer

Kyle Froman for Pointe

Simone Messmer's ensemble points out the biggest difference between summer and fall: Jackets! And not heavy, practical winter parkas, but fun, light jackets with the power to instantly transform any outfit. Messmer's selection comes with quite a bit of history; it's her best friend's father's army trench. We also love Messmer's slip-on shoes; they're a reminder to wear all of your favorite no-socks-necessary shoes this season before the snow starts to fall.

News

The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts Celebrates Jerome Robbins With 6-Month-Long Exhibition

Jerome Robbins dancing in his living room in 1959. Photo by Philippe Haslman © Halsman Archive, Courtesy Jerome Robbins Dance Division, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts.

For the past year, companies worldwide have been celebrating Jerome Robbins' centennial; he was born on October 11, 1918. Starting September 26, The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center opens an exhibition celebrating Robbins which will run through March 30, 2019. The Library's Dance Division is named after Robbins; his collection is housed there, and during his life he was a tremendous supporter and frequent user of the performing arts holdings. Needless to say, they're pulling out all of the stops for this retrospective: a jam-packed gallery exhibit and a series of free, public programs.

The exhibition, curated by historian Julia Foulkes, is titled "Voice of My City: Jerome Robbins and New York," and focuses on Robbins' relationship with his city (or as the NYPL is wording it, his "metropolitan muse"). From Fancy Free to West Side Story, NYC acted as the inspiration for many of Robbins' most-loved ballets and shows. The exhibition traces Robbins' life and work alongside the history of the city. "New York served as a laboratory for Robbins, where he observed people, buildings, traffic—how movement in space could carry meaning and beauty," said Foulkes in a statement.

Trending

Hannah Bettes: The Former Competition Star Is Flying High At Boston Ballet

Hannah Bettes. Photo by Jayme Thornton for Pointe.

This is Pointe's October/November 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

Hannah Bettes has had a very big year. The Boston Ballet second soloist was nominated for a Princess Grace Award, and she made her debut in three major classical roles—Sugar Plum Fairy in The Nutcracker, Effie in La Sylphide and Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty, her most challenging classical role to date. "You're carrying a full-length ballet, and you have to have the stamina and stay composed and in character, even if you're dying!" Bettes says.

When Bettes, 22, made her professional debut with Boston Ballet four years ago, she was already a highly recognized teen in the competition world, bringing with her a raft of prizes. But she also brought stylistic versatility and a palpable hunger to learn. While she possesses the quintessentially elegant classical line—high extensions, dazzling turns and slender feet that curve into perfect crescent moons—Bettes can easily skew off-center to sidle into the slinky undulations or sharp slices of Boston Ballet's contemporary repertoire.

The wide-ranging rep is one of the aspects of the company she likes best. "Having to keep switching your approach keeps things interesting. Technically, I've been able to progress faster."

Giveaways

Win a Pair of Tickets to See Kansas City Ballet's "Wizard of Oz"

Kansas City Ballet dancers L-R_Liang Fu, James Kirby Rogers, Amanda DeVenuta and Lamin Periera dos Santos. Photo by Kenny Johnson, Courtesy KCB.

We're giving away a pair of tickets to see Kansas City Ballet's Wizard of Oz on October 12 at 7:30 pm in Kansas City, MO. Enter now to win!

Ballet Careers

The Show Must Go On: 4 Pros on How They Managed Their Most Embarrassing Onstage Moments

Nathalia Arja in George Balanchine's "Emeralds." Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Miami City Ballet.

Whether it's a wardrobe malfunction or a spectacular, opera-house–sized fail, onstage mistakes happen to everybody. See how these four professionals survived their worst mishaps—and what they took away from them.

Sterling Baca

Baca in Ben Stevenson's Cinderella. Photo by Alexander Iziliaev, Courtesy Pennsylvania Ballet.

"There I was on my very first day at the Metropolitan Opera House: on my hands and knees, center stage," recounts Pennsylvania Ballet principal Sterling Baca. He had joined American Ballet Theatre from the ABT Studio Company two weeks prior and didn't see a crucial casting sheet for the Don Quixote dress-tech rehearsal until minutes before it started.

In a domino-like sequence of unfortunate events, Baca had managed to get only half-dressed, and he missed his entrance and his character's dance with Kitri. Then he remembered too late that he was also supposed to catch Basilio's guitar. He turned around from setting down a tambourine to see the guitar already soaring through the air. He dove for it, but it grazed his fingertips, hit the floor and broke.

Baca had some literal and metaphorical pieces to pick up and apologies to make to the wardrobe and props departments, artistic staff and his fellow dancers. Luckily, everyone understood that he was new and "showed mercy," he says.

The Lesson: Although Baca can laugh about the incident now, he warns that "it only turns into a joke when you don't do it again." His advice? Double- and triple-check every single piece of paper on the call board.

News

Onstage This Week: The Washington Ballet Welcomes Guest Stars, World Premieres in Sacramento and Phoenix, and More!

Dancers of The Washington Ballet. Photo by Dean Alexander, Courtesy TWB.

Wonder what's going on in ballet this week? We've pulled together some highlights.

Giveaways

Win a Pair of Tickets to See San Francisco Ballet at the Kennedy Center

Members of San Francisco Ballet in Justin Peck's Hurry Up We're Dreaming. Photo by Erick Tommason, Courtesy SFB.

We're giving away a pair of tickets to see San Francisco Ballet's Unbound: A Festival of New Works program at the Kennedy Center on October 26 at 7:30 pm in Washington, DC. Enter now to win!

Viral Videos

