Our 7 Favorite Fashion Moments From the New York City Ballet & Paris Opéra Ballet Galas

This year, New York City Ballet and Paris Opéra Ballet's galas fell on the same evening, giving us even more dancer-designer moments to appreciate.

The entrance at POB's gala in the historical Palais Garnier theater in Paris, France. Photo via Instagram.

After the red carpet, NYCB's annual fashion-themed gala started with a serious note. Before the curtain went up the dancers gathered onstage to deliver a heartfelt message regarding the recent lawsuit against the company. Principal dancer Teresa Reichlen addressed the audience, joined onstage by her peers. Thanking the attendees for their support, Reichlen stated that she and the dancers "strongly believe that a culture of equal respect for all can exist in our industry."

Onstage, NYCB's trio of world premieres featured costumes by fashion designers Alberta Ferretti, Giles Deacon and Gareth Pugh. And at POB, the company's premiere of Ohad Naharin's Decadance included costumes designed by Chanel's Karl Lagerfeld.



Below, see some of the evening's major moments from NYCB and POB spotted on Instagram.







NYCB principal Tiler Peck (in Valentino) matched gala chair Sarah Jessica Parker (wearing Giles Deacon) in red.





POB quadrille dancer Naïs Duboscq was the epitome of glamour in a shimmery pink dress by Rochas.





NYCB principal Ashley Bouder and her daughter, Violet Storm, had the most adorable red carpet moment with their matching headbands.





POB étoile Dorothée Gilbert shared an up-close look at her classic red lip beauty look.





NYCB corps dancer Laine Habony looked like a modern-day princess in a tulle gown by Carolina Herrera (who previously designed costumes for the company's fall gala).





POB étoile Amandine Albisson shared a slideshow of the gala's seriously stunning decor (and her equally stunning Chanel dress).





NYCB soloist Indiana Woodward wore Alberta Ferretti onstage in Gianna Reisen's piece, Judah, and switched to another number by the designer offstage.