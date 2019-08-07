Pop quiz, dance friends! Select all that apply:
a) You love ballet.
b) You love ballet on TV.
c) You absolutely devoured Tiny Pretty Things, the 2016 YA novel described as "Black Swan meets 'Pretty Little Liars.'"
d) OK you haven't read the book yet but wooowwww does that description sound enticing.
We've got good news for those of you who ticked off literally any of those options: Netflix just ordered a new series based on Tiny Pretty Things, and it's slated to arrive next year. Get your popcorn ready!
In case you haven't yet read the book: Tiny Pretty Things, by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton, is a drama-filled portrait of a group of young dancers studying at a prestigious ballet school. While the novel sets the story in Manhattan, it looks like the Netflix show will move the action to Chicago. And the cast features a bevy of gifted dancers, including Daniela Norman (aka Demeter in the upcoming Cats film) and our friend Barton Cowperthwaite.
More info to come as we hear it, obviously!