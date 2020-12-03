Nevada Ballet Theatre in Nicolo Fonte's Crane/ing

Virginia Trudeau, Courtesy NBT

Viva Las Vegas: Life at Nevada Ballet Theatre, Plus Audition Tips From Director Roy Kaiser

Joseph Carman
Dec 03, 2020

Most people associate Las Vegas with "the Strip," where tourists enter a fantasy universe of blackjack, Cher shows and cocktails. But beyond the razzle-dazzle is a metropolitan area of more than 2 million with its own ballet company, Nevada Ballet Theatre. An ensemble of 25 dancers, NBT is now led by Roy Kaiser, former artistic director of Pennsylvania Ballet.

Company History

The company displayed a maverick streak from the beginning. NBT's forerunner, Nevada Dance Theatre, was founded in 1972 by Vassili Sulich, a Folies Bergère performer who assembled ballet dancers from the Strip into a small professional troupe. In 1997, co-founder and co-chair Nancy Houssels helped transition it into Nevada Ballet Theatre with a more classical focus.

A group of six men and women in color-block leotards and short bodysuits gesture toward a woman at far stage left.

Nevada Ballet Theatre in Matthew Neenan's Until December

Virginia Trudeau, Courtesy NBT

Kaiser took the reins in 2017 as its fourth director, although he never intended to head another company after spending his career dancing with PAB and then guiding it for 19 seasons. NBT won him over with its committed board, diligent dancers and a community hungry for dance. With its similar-sized ensemble and eclectic repertoire, he says that, in many ways, NBT reminds him of PAB when he joined it in 1979. Kaiser wants to expand the nonranked company to 30 and to increase performances.

The NBT Academy has 450 students, and NBT's education and outreach programs serve 20,000 children annually, mostly from the Las Vegas Valley's underserved areas.

Repertoire

Kaiser is shaping a repertoire that builds on the artists' individual strengths to "make every dancer see they are really a valued member," he says. NBT performs full-lengths such as Swan Lake, Ben Stevenson's Dracula and Septime Webre's Alice (in Wonderland). "I love the work of George Balanchine," says Kaiser, who welcomed Judith Fugate to stage The Four Temperaments prior to the pandemic. "That will always be a part of what we do here."

Kaiser wants to grow the audience through works that resonate with newcomers, such as Nicolo Fonte's Bolero. He also believes in the importance of new work fortifying NBT's identity, through choreographers such as Fonte and Matthew Neenan, and by giving company dancers, like Krista Baker, a chance to hone their choreographic craft on the main stage.

A male dancer (shirtless in black pants and sneakers) pli\u00e9s while balancing on his toes. He is holding a female dancer's wrist. She is in a gauzy white top and pants and is doing a piqu\u00e9 attitude on pointe.

Nevada Ballet Theatre dancers in a promotional image for its popular Choreographers' Showcase

Jerry Metellus, Courtesy NBT

Cirque du Ballet

For 12 years, NBT has collaborated with Cirque du Soleil for A Choreographers' Showcase, which joins performers from NBT and local Cirque shows to choreograph with and on each other. "It's like nothing else I've ever experienced," says Kaiser. The process results in a 90-minute show of 10 to 12 new works at Treasure Island's Mystère Theatre. It features a 10,000-square-foot stage with a rubber surface for buoyant tumbling, a revolving floor and four lifts.

"You actually get to work with acrobats, synchronized swimmers, contortionists, hip-hop dancers and breakers," says Baker. "It's really cool to be able to trade skills." Kaiser hopes to expand some of the works and adapt them to the ballet stage.

Studio Life

Kaiser teaches company class twice a week, including Zoom classes during the pandemic. "In a smaller company, it's all-hands-on-deck," he says, noting that dancers regularly have three roles in a performance. "I value professionalism and push the young dancers that will push themselves."

Casting decisions are based on what he needs rather than simply on seniority. Case in point: Following a year's apprenticeship, Michael Caye joined the company in 2019 and has danced soloist and principal roles on every program since. "If you're just out of school and you don't necessarily want to do corps work all the time and want to get more opportunities, come here," says Caye.

Baker, a 15-year veteran of NBT, agrees, saying that Kaiser's "door has always been open. He is absolutely the most open director I have worked for."

Four women, in deep red leotards and pointe shoes, encircle a male dancer also dressed in red. They gesture toward him with their right leg in tendu devant and right arm reaching forward with palm flexed upward.

Nevada Ballet Theatre in Nicolo Fonte's Bolero

Virginia Trudeau, Courtesy NBT

Audition Advice

NBT has held auditions in New York City and Las Vegas and has recruited from the schools of Pacific Northwest Ballet and Ballet West. Artistic director Roy Kaiser also auditions dancers in company class after an approved video submission.

He looks for technical dancers who move big, with musicality and imagination. "There is nothing worse than a boring dancer," he says. "The audience will be engaged by your persona, what you put out there onstage. What's coming out of your heart? What is your face saying?" And an excellent work ethic? Nonnegotiable.

At a Glance

Nevada Ballet Theatre

Number of dancers: 25, plus 8 apprentices and 6 trainees

Length of contract: NBT recently joined AGMA and will soon be working toward a collective bargaining agreement.

Performances: Around 30, including Nutcracker and fall, winter and spring programs

Website: nevadaballet.org

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
roy kaiser nevada ballet theatre michael caye krista baker cirque du soleil

Latest Posts

Dean Barucija, Courtesy Lopes Gomes

Chloé Lopes Gomes Speaks Out About Racial Harassment at Staatsballett Berlin

In November, the French dancer Chloé Lopes Gomes went public with accusations of institutional racism against Staatsballett Berlin, first reported by the German magazine Der Spiegel. In the article, several anonymous dancers confirm her account. Lopes Gomes, 29, who trained in Marseille and at the Bolshoi Ballet Academy, danced for the Ballet de l'Opéra de Nice and Béjart Ballet Lausanne before joining Staatsballett Berlin as a corps de ballet member in 2018, under then co-directors Johannes Öhman and Sasha Waltz. After the company told her in October that her contract, which ends in July, would not be renewed, she shared her story with Pointe.


I didn't know I was the first Black female dancer at Staatsballett Berlin when I joined the company in 2018. I learned that from German journalists who came to interview me almost immediately. I grew up in a mixed-race family—my mother was French, my father from Cape Verde—and I was educated to believe that we all have the same opportunities.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
chloé lopes gomes diversity in ballet racism in ballet staatsballett berlin
chloé lopes gomes
Kylie Jefferson (center, back) in "Tiny Pretty Things" (Sophie Giraud, courtesy Netflix)

Netflix’s “Tiny Pretty Things” Faces Ballet Stereotypes Head-On

The pilot of Netflix's dance-centric series "Tiny Pretty Things"—based on the YA novel by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton—will leave you breathless. It touches on, well, everything: love, murder, racism, competition, jealousy, girl cliques, sexual experimentation, eating disorders. And the intricate plot is propelled by equally breathtaking ballet sequences.

Here are the basics of that plot: The Archer School of Ballet is the premiere conservatory in Chicago. During the first three minutes of the episode (no spoilers!), star student Cassie Shore is pirouetting along the edge of the roof of the school when she's pushed off by a hooded man (Her boyfriend? A jealous lover? A ballet master or choreographer?) and dies. Neveah Stroyer, who'd previously been rejected from the school, is flown in from L.A. to replace her.

While the series can verge on melodrama—the pilot does open with a dancer being pushed off a roof, after all—its depiction of the finer details of the ballet world feels spot-on. That was paramount to the production team. "We wanted the dancers to feel represented in their athleticism, and in the sometimes ugly business of making something beautiful," says executive producer Jordanna Fraiberg. "The show encompasses the grit and sweat, before it's wrapped up in costumes and makeup."

Catch "Tiny Pretty Things" streaming on Netflix Monday, December 14.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
tiny pretty things netflix netflix shows ballet ballet shows dance shows sona charaipotra dhonielle clayton dance novel dance book kylie jefferson barton cowperthwaite jennifer nichols dance on tv
dance on tv
VAM Productions, Courtesy YAGP

Are You Competing for the Right Reasons?

As a 17-year-old student at The School of American Ballet, I had little awareness of ballet competitions—and to be fair, at that time (the early 1990s), there weren't very many. Youth America Grand Prix and its many spawns did not yet exist, and the famous international events like the Prix de Lausanne seemed highly elite and out of reach. But I did participate in one competition (similar to today's YoungArts), open to high school seniors, in which a fairly nonjudgmental system gave competitors level rankings instead of numerical scores. In other words, there was no single winner; the emphasis was on having an educational experience and interacting with peers from around the country.

Even so, it was still a competition, and although I rehearsed my variations diligently, when it came time to perform at the event, I felt drastically underprepared. Unsure of how to properly warm up, fuel and pace myself, I was blinded by insecurity among the other dancers, who seemed so confident and mature. I hadn't even considered my goal—why was I doing this? Needless to say, I did not dance my best and came home demoralized, mad at myself, regretful and slightly embarrassed.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
ballet competitions yagp adc | ibc ubc derek drilon
ballet competitions

Editors' Picks