Getty Images

Meet Our New Favorite Instagram Account: @modelsdoingballet

Chava Lansky
Mar 12, 2020

Let's start with an undisputed fact: Ballet dancers work hard. Very hard. And yet they're often underpaid, overworked and misunderstood by a society that idolizes tutus, toe shoes and a dancer's physique, without understanding what's behind it. So it's no surprise that bunheads are left feeling frustrated when clothing companies and fashion magazines choose to hire models, rather than dancers, to show off their ballet-inspired wares. Enter our new favorite Instagram account: @modelsdoingballet.

In just over a week, this account, which calls out the most atrocious ballet imitations in advertising, has garnered nearly 14,000 followers. The viral success reminds us of when @biscuitballerina entered onto the scene in the fall of 2017. And like @biscuitballerina, @modelsdoingballet is snarky (and very funny) without crossing the line; the account seems focused on calling out the companies behind these unfortunate choices rather than the models themselves. After all, this isn't the first time dancers have taken a stand on this topic: A Free People video ad released in 2014 led to a massive backlash from dancers.

"It started with us just as friends sending ridiculous, cringeworthy 'ballet' images in our private DMs to make ourselves laugh," wrote the two dancers behind the account (who choose to remain anonymous) via email. "Our mission is simple: If a brand is going to do a ballet or dance-inspired shoot, then hire real dancers. It takes a lifetime of grueling training to be able to pose correctly (and dare we say safely) in pointe shoes. There is an entire community of trained dancers who would love to work professionally and do us proud."

The founders can't believe the massive amount of support their account has received in just a few short days. "The overwhelming response is proof that change needs to happen," they wrote. "We're not here to shame. We're here to change the game. While also having a laugh."

Related Articles From Your Site
Related Articles Around the Web
advertising instagram @modelsdoingballet

Latest Posts

Getty Images

How the Dance World Can Prepare for Coronavirus

The spread of the coronavirus is scary, no matter who you are. But for dancers, who work in close physical proximity to one another, there's an added element of risk.

Dancers can't exactly "work remotely," after all, should there be a need for such a precaution, and the dance world functions through large gatherings—classes, performances, rehearsals, events—that we'll be told to avoid if the situation escalates.

We've heard to wash our hands, avoid touching our faces and wear a mask if we're feeling sick. (No, really, please don't wear a mask if you're healthy.)

But what else should the dance world be doing? We rounded up some of the most helpful resources on preparing for the virus:

Keep reading SHOW LESS
coronavirus
coronavirus

There’s a New Dance Podcast in Town

Hi there, dance friends. I'm the editor in chief of Dance Spirit and content director of The Dance Edit newsletter. And I'm here with a bit of news sure to excite dancers, dance enthusiasts, and other assorted dance obsessives: The Dance Edit is launching a podcast!

Join me and other editors from Dance Magazine, Dance Spirit, and Pointe for The Dance Edit Podcast, a weekly roundtable discussion of the top stories moving and shaking (not sorry) the dance world. Beginning March 5th, we'll get you up to tempo (also not sorry) in about 15 minutes every Thursday morning.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
podcasts
podcasts
Quinn Wharton, Courtesy CLI Studios

No Class Because of Coronavirus? Here's Where You Can Train Online

Just because "social distancing" means your classes got canceled, your training doesn't need to stop. Some studios are livestreaming their classes to students. Some dancers are giving themselves kitchen-counter barre. But there are also several online classes that can keep your technique sharp from home. Check out these seven options:

Keep reading SHOW LESS
coronavirus dance training cli studios dancio veyette virtual ballet steezy operation: tap learntodance.com online dance classes
online dance classes

Editors' Picks