It is perhaps the understatement of the century to say that Misty Copeland—American Ballet Theatre principal, trailblazing role model, and straight-up ballet icon—knows how to work a pair of pointe shoes. But a new campaign for Stuart Weitzman, in which Copeland trades her ballet "boots" for some boots of the more traditional kind, proves (yet again) that she's a dance goddess in any kind of footwear.
Titled "Step Inside," the shoe brand's holiday campaign includes short videos of Copeland set to a snappy remix of "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." Because there's nothing this artist can't do, she actually choreographed each of the dance-driven spots herself.
There's also an interview in which Copeland talks about how central The Nutcracker is to her holiday experience:
Copeland is always in high demand, but she's been especially busy these past couple of months. In addition to this campaign, she performed alongside Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards, and she's the latest in a line of A-list celebrities to host an online MasterClass. That's all on top of her Nutcracker duties at ABT, where she's scheduled to dance the role of Clara, the Princess beginning next weekend.