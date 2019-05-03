What to Watch: Miko Fogarty's New TEDx Talk is a Brave Account of Her Ballet Journey

Miko Fogarty is no stranger to the spotlight. But when the former comp star and Birmingham Royal Ballet dancer took the stage at University of California, Berkeley last month, it wasn't in a tutu and pointe shoes. Instead Fogarty, dressed smartly in a black blazer and turtleneck, was there to give a TEDx talk titled "A Ballerina's Second Act: My Journey of Rediscovery."
In this 10-minute long lecture, Fogarty outlines her path from rising ballet star to UC Berkeley pre-med student—and all of the lessons that she learned along the way. Fogarty bravely describes what she calls her "journey of rediscovery and reinvention," and how she found her new passion: biology. Fogarty's honesty and openness is a true inspiration for anyone figuring out the long-term role that they want ballet to play in their life. But don't take our word for it; Fogarty's talk is now available in full on YouTube. Check it out below.