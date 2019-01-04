Back in 2015, gorgeous ballerina Miko Fogarty was on top of the ballet world (and on the cover of Dance Spirit). After starring in the 2011 dance doc First Position, she'd racked up numerous competition titles, achieved social media stardom, and earned a contract with the Birmingham Royal Ballet.
Then, suddenly, she disappeared.
Well—not exactly. As she revealed last summer, Fogarty decided to switch gears, trading the ballet world for the world of academia. She's currently majoring in integrative biology at UC Berkeley. And now she's been tapped to give a TEDx talk about why, and how, she made the transition.
Fogarty's presentation will be part of TEDXBerkeley 2019, which is set for Saturday, March 9 at the UC Berkeley campus. (The theme of the event is "Infle(X)ion," with speakers discussing important points of change in their lives and the world at large.) We're super eager to hear what wisdom she has to share with the TED audience, especially since she's been so generous and candid with her ballet fans.
Can't make it to Cali this March? No worries: TEDx talks are uploaded to YouTube after each event.