Getty Images

Should Dancers Swap Tampons for a Menstrual Cup?

Madeline Schrock
Jul 20, 2020

Though menstrual cups have been around since the 1930s, they've started gaining greater mainstream popularity in the last decade as an alternative to tampons and sanitary pads. Typically made out of medical grade silicone, the flexible bell-shaped cup is inserted into the vagina to collect menstrual blood. Making the decision to switch is personal and may seem intimidating, but some pros, like American Ballet Theatre corps dancer Scout Forsythe, prefer the convenience and security of a cup, especially during performances.

Be patient. Transitioning to a menstrual cup takes some getting used to as you learn how to comfortably insert and remove it. "The first three to six cycles, you're going to have to do some experimenting," says Forsythe, who recommends wearing it during your period as much as you can outside the studio before you start using it during dance classes. Many brands, like OrganiCup and DivaCup, have how-to videos for first-timers on their websites.

You only need one. Menstrual cups range in size, but generally hold between 20 to 60 milliliters of fluid, compared to the 5 milliliters a regular tampon can absorb. Depending on how heavy your flow is, you'll need to remove, empty and rinse your cup in hot water every 4 to 12 hours before reinserting. Since it's reusable, you'll never need to worry about running out of feminine products in your dance bag.

Woman in black dress sitting on a toilet holding a pink menstrual cup.

Getty Images

Worry less about leaking. Prior to using a cup, Forsythe would change her tampon during each intermission throughout a performance, which can be a hassle with costumes. "With the cup, I put it in right before, and I'm good." (When it's properly inserted, a vacuum seal forms to prevent leaks.) On non-show days, she usually empties and reinserts her cup in the morning and before bedtime.

Sanitize after your cycle ends. Boil your cup in a pot of water for a few minutes, let it dry completely and store it in a breathable container.

They're environmentally friendly. Forsythe initially made the switch to reduce her purchase of single-use plastic applicators. "I was over constantly buying tampons, and I thought the cup was a really good eco-alternative," she says.

It's worth the investment. Available online or in drug stores, one menstrual cup typically costs $20 to $40 and will last several years, depending on the brand. Using a cup has allowed Forsythe to feel more empowered about her body and her period, she says. "You should know how your body works and feel comfortable with it."

Related Articles Around the Web
scout forsythe diva cup menstruation periods organicup menstrual cup

Latest Posts

Getty Images

Choreography 101: 10 Pro-Tips for Beginners

As dancers well know, developing a new skillset takes guts. For so many of us, training begins young and, to our friends' bafflement, only gets more intensive. ("Wait, what? You're going to dance class six days a week?") Yes.

Developing your choreography skills is not unlike the serious dancer's training in terms of the sheer pluck, determination and passion required. Even for seasoned dancers, it can feel like gutsy business to get started as a choreographer—yet it doesn't have to. But how does someone who knows how to move their body in someone else's choreography begin to develop choreography of their own? Three seasoned choreographers offer their insights on how to get going if you're new to dancemaking.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
ballet choreography choreography tara lee terminus modern ballet theatre matthew neenan balletx gabrielle lamb pigeonwing dance
Courtesy New York City Center

Watch Misty Copeland, Sara Mearns and Tiler Peck Being Coached Live in NYCC's New Online Series

Have you ever wished you could pull back the curtain and watch some of our country's most beloved ballerinas being coached?

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping theaters closed for the foreseeable future, NYCC has moved its popular Studio 5 lecture/demonstration series online. Starting July 16, NYCC is launching a special 5-part event titled Great American Ballerinas. The series will feature live footage of primas Misty Copeland, Sara Mearns and Tiler Peck being coached remotely by acclaimed dance artists including Nina Ananiashvili, Merrill Ashley, Alessandra Ferri, Stephanie Saland and Pam Tanowitz. The sessions will also include performance excerpts and live interviews facilitated by critic and historian Alastair Macaulay, who's curating and hosting the series.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
new york city center misty copeland tiler peck sara mearns alistair macauley nina ananiashvili merrill ashley alessandra ferri pam tanowitz stephanie saland coronavirus great american ballerinas
great american ballerinas
Getty Images

Here's What Experts Say to Look For in a Mask for Dancing

From oversized mouse heads in The Nutcracker to Jabbawockeez masks, most dancers have experience performing with restrictive costumes or headpieces. But as we transition from taking class at home during the COVID-19 pandemic to sharing a studio with others, masks aren't just a costume accessory: They're a necessary health tool.

While masks are not a replacement for other COVID-19 prevention measures that we've been following for months, such as social distancing and practicing hand hygiene, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear face masks or cloth face coverings in any public setting or instance where it's difficult to maintain at least six feet of social distance—and that includes the dance studio.

We spoke with medical experts and dancewear manufacturers about what to look for in a protective mask for dance.

Keep reading SHOW LESS
face mask dance in a mask dancer health mask exercise coronavirus
coronavirus

Editors' Picks