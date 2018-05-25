7 Memorial Day Weekend Dance Sales You Don't Want to Miss

Considering we practically live in our dance clothes, there's really no such thing as having too many leotards, tights or leggings (no matter what our mom or friends say!). That's why we treat every sale as an opportunity to stock up. And thanks to the holiday weekend, you can shop all of your dancewear go-tos or try something totally new for as much as 50% less than the usual price.



Here are the eight sales we're most excited about—from online options to in-store retailers that will help you find the perfect fit. Happy Memorial Day (and shopping)!





Now through Monday, Danskin's site will automatically take 25% off your entire purchase at checkout. Even new items like their Pintuck Detail Floral Print Sports Bra and Pintuck Detail Legging (pictured here) are fair game.





The Dance Shop is offering 15% off everything in their inventory on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including everything from tights to leotards (like Tiler Peck's Body Wrappers designs) and even warm-ups. If you live in the area, you can also visit their store in Altoona, PA on Saturday to check everything out in person.



You can also shop your fave Body Wrappers picks in person at the following stores:

Boulder Body Wear — 2850 Arapahoe Rd. Unit 104 Lafayette, CO 80026

Assemble Dancewear — 4425 Date St, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Footsteps Dancewear — 24048 Lorain Rd North Olmsted, OH 44070

You Go Girl Dancewear — 315 Morgantown Street Uniontown, PA 15401





Beginning Saturday and running through May 31, Bloch Inc. has reduced over 200 items on their site. The sale features a range of options that include children's and women's leotards, shoes and warm-ups (like this Ara sweater ), and you can expect to see prices drop by as much as 50%.





Stock up on your favorite Soffe shorts or try something new (we suggest the Luster Slay Leotard ), and take 30% off when you use code MEMORIAL30 now through Tuesday. You can also take an additional 40% off their sale items and receive free shipping in the US when you spend $60 or more.





Try a fun, floral print for summer (like the Catia leotard pictured), or design your own leotard with one of LeaMarie's Mode options at a temporary discount. Saturday through Monday, enter code HONOR10 at checkout, and you'll get 10% off your purchase—plus, you'll receive free shipping in the US when you spend over $200.





In addition to free standard shipping when you spend $75 or more, Capezio is throwing in a reusable logo water bottle when you enter the code BOTTLE75 at checkout now through Monday. They're also holding a flash sale on May 25, reducing their Foundations collection by 15%, for anyone who still hasn't sorted their recital camisole and brief situation.





May 25 only, enter code MEMORIAL18 at checkout, and start celebrating the holiday weekend with 15% off your entire purchase. Including everything in the sale from everyday dancewear to costumes and shoes (yes, even pointe shoes like the Grishko 2007s pictured!), Discount Dance Supply is also offering free shipping with code 65MAYSHIPA on orders of $65 or more.