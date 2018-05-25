Powered by RebelMouse
Editors' List: The Goods
Marissa DeSantis
May. 25, 2018 01:30PM EST

7 Memorial Day Weekend Dance Sales You Don't Want to Miss

Courtesy Soffe, Dicsount Dance Supply, Danskin. LeaMarie leotard photographed by Jayme Thornton

Considering we practically live in our dance clothes, there's really no such thing as having too many leotards, tights or leggings (no matter what our mom or friends say!). That's why we treat every sale as an opportunity to stock up. And thanks to the holiday weekend, you can shop all of your dancewear go-tos or try something totally new for as much as 50% less than the usual price.

Here are the eight sales we're most excited about—from online options to in-store retailers that will help you find the perfect fit. Happy Memorial Day (and shopping)!


25% Off Danskin

Now through Monday, Danskin's site will automatically take 25% off your entire purchase at checkout. Even new items like their Pintuck Detail Floral Print Sports Bra and Pintuck Detail Legging (pictured here) are fair game.


15% Off The Dance Shop

The Dance Shop is offering 15% off everything in their inventory on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, including everything from tights to leotards (like Tiler Peck's Body Wrappers designs) and even warm-ups. If you live in the area, you can also visit their store in Altoona, PA on Saturday to check everything out in person.

You can also shop your fave Body Wrappers picks in person at the following stores:
Boulder Body Wear — 2850 Arapahoe Rd. Unit 104 Lafayette, CO 80026

Assemble Dancewear — 4425 Date St, Colorado Springs, CO 80917

Footsteps Dancewear — 24048 Lorain Rd North Olmsted, OH 44070

You Go Girl Dancewear — 315 Morgantown Street Uniontown, PA 15401


Up to 50% Off Bloch Inc.

Beginning Saturday and running through May 31, Bloch Inc. has reduced over 200 items on their site. The sale features a range of options that include children's and women's leotards, shoes and warm-ups (like this Ara sweater), and you can expect to see prices drop by as much as 50%.

30% Off Soffe


Stock up on your favorite Soffe shorts or try something new (we suggest the Luster Slay Leotard), and take 30% off when you use code MEMORIAL30 now through Tuesday. You can also take an additional 40% off their sale items and receive free shipping in the US when you spend $60 or more.


10% Off LeaMarie

Try a fun, floral print for summer (like the Catia leotard pictured), or design your own leotard with one of LeaMarie's Mode options at a temporary discount. Saturday through Monday, enter code HONOR10 at checkout, and you'll get 10% off your purchase—plus, you'll receive free shipping in the US when you spend over $200.


Free Gift With Purchase at Capezio

In addition to free standard shipping when you spend $75 or more, Capezio is throwing in a reusable logo water bottle when you enter the code BOTTLE75 at checkout now through Monday. They're also holding a flash sale on May 25, reducing their Foundations collection by 15%, for anyone who still hasn't sorted their recital camisole and brief situation.


15% Off Discount Dance Supply

May 25 only, enter code MEMORIAL18 at checkout, and start celebrating the holiday weekend with 15% off your entire purchase. Including everything in the sale from everyday dancewear to costumes and shoes (yes, even pointe shoes like the Grishko 2007s pictured!), Discount Dance Supply is also offering free shipping with code 65MAYSHIPA on orders of $65 or more.

Related Articles Around the Web
Show Comments ()
Trending

New York City Ballet's Rachel Hutsell Is Turning Heads in the Corps

Rachel Hutsell Photographed for Pointe by Jayme Thornton.

This is Pointe's June/July 2018 Cover Story. You can subscribe to the magazine here, or click here to purchase this issue.

"I'm very cautious by nature," Rachel Hutsell says over herbal tea at Lincoln Center between rehearsals. You wouldn't think so from the way she moves onstage or in the studio. In fact, one of the most noticeable characteristics of Hutsell's dancing is boldness, a result of the intelligence and intention with which she executes each step. (What she calls caution is closer to what most people see as preparedness.) She doesn't approximate—she moves simply and fully, with total confidence. That quality hasn't gone unnoticed.

Keep reading... Show less
popular

Só Dança is Taking Musical Theater to the Next Level

img.youtube.com

Looking for your next audition shoe? Shot at and in collaboration with Broadway Dance Center, Só Dança has launched a new collection of shoes working with some pretty famous faces of the musical theater world! Offered in two different styles and either 2.5" or 3" heels, top industry professionals are loving how versatile and supportive these shoes are! Pro tip: The heel is centered under the body so you can feel confident and stable!

Ballet Stars

What to Watch: Jacques d'Amboise on Dancing for Jerome Robbins

Jacques d'Amboise and Adrian Danchig-Waring in conversation at the National Dance Institute. Photo Courtesy NDI.

"Jerry, throughout his life, wanted a world where races, cultures and people came together without conflict and hate and anger, but lovingly, to make a community." These words were spoken earlier this week by Jacques d'Amboise at an event titled Upper West Side Story: A Celebration of Jerome Robbins, hosted by National Dance Institute, which d'Amboise founded in 1976 to provide free arts education to children in New York City and beyond. D'Amboise then reiterated his point by quietly singing the famous refrain from West Side Story, which Robbins choreographed and directed for both screen and stage: "There's a place for us."

Keep reading... Show less
News

Companies Descend on St. Louis for Its Annual Spring to Dance Festival

Joffrey Ballet dancers Christine Rocas and Dylan Gutierrez in "Giselle." Photo Courtesy Spring to Dance Festival.

For the first time since its inception 11 years ago, Dance St. Louis' annual Emerson Spring to Dance Festival — May 25 and 26 at the University of Missouri–St. Louis' Touhill Performing Arts Center — will be curated by someone other than festival founder Michael Utoff. That job fell to newly hired programming consultant Terence Marling.

Hailed as "arguably the best dance buffet in the Midwest" by the Chicago Tribune, the popular festival is known for championing lesser-known regional dance artists and companies. It will retain that focus under Marling, along with representation by more familiar names such as Houston Ballet, Joffrey Ballet and Marling's former company, Hubbard Street Dance Chicago.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

#TBT–Valentina Kozlova and Chris Jensen in “La Fille Mal Gardée” (1986)

img.youtube.com

La Fille Mal Gardée, or in English "The Wayward Daughter," is one of the oldest story ballets still in modern repertoire. The tale's enduring magic lies in themes of youth, following your heart and true love, along with playful bits of entertainment, like the clog dance and ribbon pas de deux. As Lise, Russian-born ballerina Valentina Kozlova captures the character's spirited innocence. Dancing alongside her as her beloved Colas is Chris Jensen, star of Switzerland's Basel Ballet. This clip of their ribbon pas de deux from Basel Ballet's 1986 film is as lighthearted and charming as it is technically brilliant.

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Training

Ask Amy: Am I Training Enough Hours a Week?

Thinkstock

I'm 15 and want to be a professional ballet dancer. I have ballet five times a week, contemporary once a week and rehearsals year-round. It is 15 to 20 hours a week. When I hear about dancers doing 30-plus hours a week, I worry that I dance too little. Is my schedule enough? —Caroline

Keep reading... Show less
Ballet Stars

Côté Cour Put Together a Ballet Dream Team to Debut Its New Collection (& It's Amazing)

NYCB's Miriam Miller and Unity Phelan in Côté Cour. Photo by Erin Baiano.

How do you make a leotard line stand out when there are so many options? Erica Sabatini, a former soloist with Carolina Ballet, makes it look easy with her pairing of architectural designs and bright colors. Before officially launching Côté Cour in 2015, Sabatini's interest in fashion was sparked during her Balanchine-based training at the Miami City Ballet School.

Phelan in MIA Multi Turquoise. Photo by Erin Baiano.

Keep reading... Show less

Sponsored

Videos

Sponsored

mailbox

Get Pointe Magazine in your inbox

Sponsored

Win It!