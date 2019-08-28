Maurice Sendak's Surprising Connection to Ballet

Beloved children's book author and illustrator Maurice Sendak might be best known for Where the Wild Things Are, but an ongoing exhibition at New York City's Morgan Library & Museum sheds light on one of his lesser-known artistic pursuits: set and costume design.
"Drawing the Curtain: Maurice Sendak's Designs for Opera and Ballet" puts his fantastical drawings, dioramas and storyboards on display alongside props and costumes—including some he designed for Pacific Northwest Ballet's Nutcracker in the early 1980s. The exhibition continues through October 6.
Drawing the Curtain: Maurice Sendak's Designs for Opera and Ballet youtu.be