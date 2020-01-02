Win a Pair of Tickets to Matthew Bourne's New Adventures in "Swan Lake" at The Kennedy Center

This is Pointe's Winter 2020 cover story. You can subscribe to the magazinehere, or click hereto purchase this issue.
"They're breaking all my theories about not pushing dancers too soon," Kevin McKenzie, the usually cautious artistic director of American Ballet Theatre, said recently in his office near Union Square. He was referring to recently promoted soloists Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell, 24 and 21, respectively. And he's not kidding. Hurlin and Bell are on the fast track, with role after role coming their way.
If you've got your heart set on dancing for, say, San Francisco Ballet, you should attend a school that specializes in Balanchine, right? Not necessarily: It's actually a misconception that you have to train in a particular style or technique in order to pursue a career in that style. Ellison Ballet in New York City—which specializes in Vaganova technique—is living proof: Graduates of Ellison's year-round program and summer intensives go on to ballet companies that perform in a wide range of styles, and use what they've learned from Vaganova to land jobs.
Here are five reasons why studying Vaganova technique can actually make you a sought-after dancer for any number of ballet companies:
New York Theatre Ballet's Giulia Faria and Joshua Andino-Nieto in Merce Cunningham's Scramble. Julie Lemberger, Courtesy NYTB.
Over the past 12 days, we've been releasing our Standout Performances of 2019. Now, just hours before 2019 comes to an end, we're sharing what our readers loved this year.We were flooded with responses, so we're highlighting10 of your submissions (plus an extra 15 honorable mentions). Read on for Pointe readers' favorite companies, casts and dancers. And lastly, a huge thank you to all who shared their favorites with us.
The US Prix de Ballet is taking an unconventional approach to the ballet competition—by putting the competitors' health first. After a successful first year in 2018, the Prix is returning to San Diego, CA this February with an even more comprehensive lineup of wellness workshops and master classes, in addition, of course, to the high-level competition.
Though the talent is top-notch, the environment is friendly, says HARID Conservatory faculty member Victoria Schneider, who serves on US Prix de Ballet's elite panel of judges. "The wellbeing of the dancer is the main focus," says Schneider, who awarded three scholarships to HARID at last year's competition.
US Prix de Ballet was born after its founders traveled to the Japan Grand Prix International Ballet Competition in 2016. "The company ran every aspect of the competition with professionalism, dignity, honor and precision," says founder Neisha Hernandez. "We knew we wanted this level of experience for America."