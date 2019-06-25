Powered by RebelMouse
Viral Videos
Josephine Lee
Jun. 25, 2019 04:44PM EST

Pro Pointe Shoe Hacks From The Russian State Ballet Theater's Matisse Love

Via YouTube

Master pointe shoe fitter Josephine Lee of the California-based ThePointeShop catches up with Moscow-based Russian State Ballet Theater dancer Matisse Love to hear all of her pointe shoe hacks, particularly her tips for pancaking. Before joining Russian State Ballet Theater, Love, a Los Angeles native, graduated from the Bolshoi Ballet Academy and had a recurring role on the TV show Bunheads.

