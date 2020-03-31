Tulsa Ballet in Ma Cong's Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music. Kate Luber Photography, Courtesy Tulsa Ballet.

Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

Amy Brandt
Mar 31, 2020

As COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.


Bolshoi Ballet

The Bolshoi Theatre has been screening several pre-recorded ballet and opera productions on its YouTube page. On April 4, they're streaming a 2014 performance of Pierre Lacotte's reimagined Marco Spada, starring David Hallberg, Evgenia Obraztsova, Olga Smirnova, Semyon Chudin and Igor Tsvirko. Then, celebrate Christmas in springtime with The Nutcracker on April 10. Both performances start at 12 pm EST and will be available for 24 hours.

Royal Danish Ballet

The Royal Danish Ballet is streaming a performance of August Bournonville's Napoli on its website right now. The performance, staged by artistic director Nikolaj Hübbe and recorded during the company's 2013-14 season, stars Alexandra Lo Sardo as Teresina and Alban Lendorf as Gennaro.

Paris Opéra Ballet

Paris Opéra Ballet has been streaming performances from its archives on its website. From March 30-April 5, audiences can watch a 2019 production of Swan Lake, starring Léonore Baulac, Germain Louvet and François Alu. Make sure to mark your calendars for April 13–19, as well, when POB streams a Tribute to Jerome Robbins, including Fancy Free, Glass Pieces, A Suite of Dances and Afternoon of a Faun. Finally, Rudolf Nureyev's Cinderella will be available for streaming from April 18–June 19.

Tulsa Ballet

Tulsa Ballet will be streaming Ma Cong's full-length Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music this weekend. The ballet, which premiered in 2019, follows the life and central relationships of the great Russian composer, including his struggles to conceal his homosexuality. (Read our interview with Cong about this work here.) Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music will be available on Tulsa Ballet's YouTube channel on Friday, April 3 at 7:00 pm CST and Saturday, April 4th at 12:00 pm CST.

Smuin Ballet

Smuin Ballet is offering 48-hour streaming access to a pre-recorded performance every Wednesday. Called Hump Day Ballets, the week's repertoire is chosen by a different company member. This week, starting April 1, you can catch Amy Seiwert's Broken Open, selected by company artist Ben Needham-Wood. Links to the broadcast will be available on the company's Facebook and Instagram page, as well as through the company's email list (a sign up is available at smuinballet.org).

Carolina Ballet

Carolina Ballet has been uploading a pre-recorded ballet from its vast repertoire to its website every Tuesday. This week's pick? Lynne Taylor Corbett's hilariously beach-themed Boléro, which the company performed earlier this month before the run was cut short. Watch it here.

Ballet Arkansas

In this outdoor photograph, a headless horseman in a black suit rides on horseback grasping a knife behind an unknowing couple. A young man in a brown sport coat, embraces the waist of the woman, who wears a long yellow dress with puffed sleeves.

Ballet Arkansas in Michale Fothergill's Sleepy Hollow

Melissa Dooley Photography, Courtesy Ballet Arkansas

Ballet Arkansas announced yesterday that it will post a free performance to its website every Saturday and Sunday, as part of its Encore series. From April 4–5 the company will stream its 2019-20 season opener, artistic director Michael Fothergill's Sleepy Hollow, featuring multi-media video projections by Cranford Co. Click here to watch.

Northern Ballet

UK–based Northern Ballet is offering a Pay As You Feel Digital Season, with a series of videos available on the company's website for a limited time, along with a link to donate. EGO, a Northern Ballet original dance film, is available on the website now. Jonathan Watkin's 1984 will be available starting April 3, and highlights from the company's 50th Anniversary gala performance from April 17. In the coming weeks, you can also see David Nixon's Dracula will on BBC Four and iPlayer as part of the BBC's Culture in Quarantine Season.

Dutch National Ballet

Dutch National Ballet is streaming a 2018 performance of Alexei Ratmansky's Don Quixote on its new online platform and on its YouTube channel on Saturday, April 4. To help tide you over until then, you can attempt this fun online puzzle of Kitri. You have 300 seconds to put it together, so you better get going!

Grand Rapids Ballet

Grand Rapids is releasing an excerpt from artistic director James Sofranko's The Sweet By and By, which had its world premiere last April. The solo, danced by company artist Alexandra Meister-Upleger, is danced to the song "Precious Lord" by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and is available here from March 30—April 5.

Island Moving Company

Rhode Island–based Island Moving Company will be offering select performances from its repertory archives on its website every Thursday through Sunday. Called Great Dance in Great Places, the series will run its first performance on April 2.

English National Ballet (and much more ) on Marquee TV

While you need a subscription to performing arts streaming service Marquee TV, it is currently offering a 30-day free trial period in light of COVID-19. In addition to a robust selection of ballet and contemporary dance performances, Marquee is releasing a new film every Saturday. Catch English National Ballet in Akram Khan's acclaimed Giselle on April 4.

All Arts

All Arts, the streaming arm of New York PBS station WNET, is offering a slew of performances for free right now. Catch the Czech National Ballet in Romeo and Juliet, the Mariinsky Ballet in Balanchine's Jewels, Tokyo Ballet and Ballet Béjart Lausanne in Maurice Béjart's Ninth Symphony, Young Stars of Ballet, and State Street Ballet in the company's production of Cinderella. You can also catch behind-the-scenes documentaries of Kansas City Ballet's Wizard of Oz and Christopher Wheeldon's Nutcracker at Joffrey Ballet.

Jayme Thornton

Roman Mejia Is Carving His Own Path at New York City Ballet

In a brightly lit studio high above the busy Manhattan streets, Roman Mejia rehearses George Balanchine's Allegro Brillante. Though just 20, the New York City Ballet corps dancer exudes an easy confidence. Practicing a tricky sequence of triple pirouettes into double tours his breathing becomes labored, but his focus doesn't waver. He works until he finds the music's inherent rhythm, timing his turns evenly and finally landing them with a satisfied smile.

Since joining NYCB in 2017, Mejia has had the chance to take on ballets ranging from Romeo + Juliet to Fancy Free to Kyle Abraham's hip-hop–infused The Runaway. Though he often finds himself the youngest person in the room, Mejia is rarely intimidated. He's been immersed in ballet since birth. His father, Paul Mejia, danced with NYCB in the 1960s, and his mother, Maria Terezia Balogh, danced for Chicago City Ballet and Fort Worth-Dallas Ballet. Both of Mejia's parents and his grandmother attended the School of American Ballet. Now, Mejia is quickly building on his family's legacy, creating buzz with his shot-from-a-cannon energy, rapid-fire footwork and charismatic charm.

Getty Images

A Letter from the Editor in Chief

Hi Everyone,

These are challenging times. The social distancing measures brought about by COVID-19 has likely meant that your regular ballet training has been interrupted, while your performances, competitions—even auditions—have been cancelled. You may be feeling anxious about what the future holds, not only for you but for the dance industry. And that's perfectly understandable.

As you adjust to taking virtual ballet class from your living rooms, we here at Pointe are adjusting to working remotely from our living rooms. We've had to get a little creative, especially as we put our Summer Issue together, but like you we're taking full advantage of modern technology. Sure, it's a little inconvenient sometimes, but we're finding our groove.

And we know that you will, too. We've been utterly inspired by how the dance community has rallied together, from ballet stars giving online classes to companies streaming their performances to the flood of artist resources popping up. We've loved watching you dance from your kitchens. And we want to help keep this spirit alive. That's why Pointe and all of our Dance Media sister publications are working nonstop to produce and cross-post stories to help you navigate this crisis. We're all in this together.

We also want to hear from you! Send us a message on social media, or email me directly at abrandt@dancemedia.com. Tell us how you're doing, send us your ideas and show us your dance moves. Let the collective love we share for our beloved art form spark the light at the end of the tunnel—we will come out the other side soon enough.

Best wishes,

Amy

Talia Bailes leads a Ballet & Books class. Lindsay France, Courtesy Ballet & Books.

How This College Student Is Using Her Ballet Training to Help Children Learn to Read

Talia Bailes never imagined that her ballet training and her interest in early learning would collide. But Bailes, a senior studying global and public health sciences at Cornell University, now runs a successful non-profit called Ballet & Books, which combines dancing with the important but sometimes laborious activity of learning to read. And she has a trip to South America to thank.

In 2015, before starting at Cornell, Bailes took a gap year and headed to Ecuador with the organization Global Citizen Year to teach English to more than 750 students. But Bailes, who grew up training at a dance school outside Cincinnati, Ohio, also spent time teaching them ballet and learning their indigenous dances. "The culture in Ecuador was much more rooted in dance and music rather than literacy," she recalls. Bailes was struck by the difference in education and the way that children were able to develop and grow socially through dance. "It left me thinking, what if dance could be truly integrated into the way that we approach education?"

Keep reading SHOW LESS
