Mark Your Calendars for These Online Ballet Performances

As COVID-19 has forced ballet companies around the world to cancel performances—and even the remainder of their seasons—many are keeping their audiences engaged by streaming or posting pre-recorded performances onto their websites or social media channels. To help keep you inspired during these challenging times, we've put together a list of upcoming streaming events and digital performances.
Bolshoi Ballet
The Bolshoi Theatre has been screening several pre-recorded ballet and opera productions on its YouTube page. On April 4, they're streaming a 2014 performance of Pierre Lacotte's reimagined Marco Spada, starring David Hallberg, Evgenia Obraztsova, Olga Smirnova, Semyon Chudin and Igor Tsvirko. Then, celebrate Christmas in springtime with The Nutcracker on April 10. Both performances start at 12 pm EST and will be available for 24 hours.
Royal Danish Ballet
The Royal Danish Ballet is streaming a performance of August Bournonville's Napoli on its website right now. The performance, staged by artistic director Nikolaj Hübbe and recorded during the company's 2013-14 season, stars Alexandra Lo Sardo as Teresina and Alban Lendorf as Gennaro.
Paris Opéra Ballet
Paris Opéra Ballet has been streaming performances from its archives on its website. From March 30-April 5, audiences can watch a 2019 production of Swan Lake, starring Léonore Baulac, Germain Louvet and François Alu. Make sure to mark your calendars for April 13–19, as well, when POB streams a Tribute to Jerome Robbins, including Fancy Free, Glass Pieces, A Suite of Dances and Afternoon of a Faun. Finally, Rudolf Nureyev's Cinderella will be available for streaming from April 18–June 19.
Tulsa Ballet
Tulsa Ballet will be streaming Ma Cong's full-length Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music this weekend. The ballet, which premiered in 2019, follows the life and central relationships of the great Russian composer, including his struggles to conceal his homosexuality. (Read our interview with Cong about this work here.) Tchaikovsky: The Man Behind the Music will be available on Tulsa Ballet's YouTube channel on Friday, April 3 at 7:00 pm CST and Saturday, April 4th at 12:00 pm CST.
Smuin Ballet
Smuin Ballet is offering 48-hour streaming access to a pre-recorded performance every Wednesday. Called Hump Day Ballets, the week's repertoire is chosen by a different company member. This week, starting April 1, you can catch Amy Seiwert's Broken Open, selected by company artist Ben Needham-Wood. Links to the broadcast will be available on the company's Facebook and Instagram page, as well as through the company's email list (a sign up is available at smuinballet.org).
Carolina Ballet
Carolina Ballet has been uploading a pre-recorded ballet from its vast repertoire to its website every Tuesday. This week's pick? Lynne Taylor Corbett's hilariously beach-themed Boléro, which the company performed earlier this month before the run was cut short. Watch it here.
Ballet Arkansas
Ballet Arkansas in Michale Fothergill's Sleepy Hollow
Melissa Dooley Photography, Courtesy Ballet Arkansas
Ballet Arkansas announced yesterday that it will post a free performance to its website every Saturday and Sunday, as part of its Encore series. From April 4–5 the company will stream its 2019-20 season opener, artistic director Michael Fothergill's Sleepy Hollow, featuring multi-media video projections by Cranford Co. Click here to watch.
Northern Ballet
UK–based Northern Ballet is offering a Pay As You Feel Digital Season, with a series of videos available on the company's website for a limited time, along with a link to donate. EGO, a Northern Ballet original dance film, is available on the website now. Jonathan Watkin's 1984 will be available starting April 3, and highlights from the company's 50th Anniversary gala performance from April 17. In the coming weeks, you can also see David Nixon's Dracula will on BBC Four and iPlayer as part of the BBC's Culture in Quarantine Season.
Dutch National Ballet
Dutch National Ballet is streaming a 2018 performance of Alexei Ratmansky's Don Quixote on its new online platform and on its YouTube channel on Saturday, April 4. To help tide you over until then, you can attempt this fun online puzzle of Kitri. You have 300 seconds to put it together, so you better get going!
Grand Rapids Ballet
Grand Rapids is releasing an excerpt from artistic director James Sofranko's The Sweet By and By, which had its world premiere last April. The solo, danced by company artist Alexandra Meister-Upleger, is danced to the song "Precious Lord" by Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and is available here from March 30—April 5.
Island Moving Company
Rhode Island–based Island Moving Company will be offering select performances from its repertory archives on its website every Thursday through Sunday. Called Great Dance in Great Places, the series will run its first performance on April 2.
English National Ballet (and much more ) on Marquee TV
While you need a subscription to performing arts streaming service Marquee TV, it is currently offering a 30-day free trial period in light of COVID-19. In addition to a robust selection of ballet and contemporary dance performances, Marquee is releasing a new film every Saturday. Catch English National Ballet in Akram Khan's acclaimed Giselle on April 4.
All Arts
All Arts, the streaming arm of New York PBS station WNET, is offering a slew of performances for free right now. Catch the Czech National Ballet in Romeo and Juliet, the Mariinsky Ballet in Balanchine's Jewels, Tokyo Ballet and Ballet Béjart Lausanne in Maurice Béjart's Ninth Symphony, Young Stars of Ballet, and State Street Ballet in the company's production of Cinderella. You can also catch behind-the-scenes documentaries of Kansas City Ballet's Wizard of Oz and Christopher Wheeldon's Nutcracker at Joffrey Ballet.