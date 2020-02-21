Powered by RebelMouse
News
Amy Brandt
Feb. 21, 2020 01:39PM EST

Manuel Legris Named Artistic Director of La Scala Ballet

Manuel Legris at the Vienna State Opera. Michael Phon, Courtesy La Scala Ballet.

Former Paris Opéra Ballet etoile Manuel Legris has just been appointed artistic director of La Scala Ballet in Milan. Legris, who has directed the Vienna State Opera Ballet since 2010, posted on his Instagram page that he will assume his new position in December 2020. He replaces outgoing director Frédéric Olivieri. According to French news sites, Olivieri, who has led La Scala Ballet School since 2006, will continue to serve as the academy's director.

A longtime star of the Paris Opéra Ballet, Legris was named an étoile by Rudolf Nureyev at the age of 21. He took the reins of the Vienna State Opera within a year of his retirement, and has helped to raise the company's profile since then. He is also the artistic director of the Vienna State Ballet Academy, which was rocked by abuse allegations last year. The scandal led to the dismissal of faculty members and the school's managing director.

Back in 2017, Legris announced that he would step down from the Vienna State Ballet once his contract ran out this year. According to the Italian performing arts website Gramilano, rumors of his La Scala appointment have been swirling in Milan for some time. He has frequently worked with the company, most recently mounting his Sylvia (a co-production between La Scala and Vienna State Ballet) in December. He joins his longtime colleague Dominique Meyer, the former head of the Vienna State Opera, who will become general manager of the Italian opera house in 2021. With Legris' POB pedigree and star power, we'll be eager to see how he shapes this historic ballet company in the coming years.

manuel legris la scala ballet vienna state opera ballet
Instagram

Intern at Pointe!

Are you a total bunhead who loves to write? You might be the perfect fit for Pointe. We're seeking an editorial intern who's equally passionate about ballet and journalism.

Keep reading...
News

From Alexei Ratmansky, a New Full-Length Ballet Set in Ancient Greece for American Ballet Theatre

Aran Bell and Catherine Hurlin in Of Love and Rage. Erin Baiano, Courtesy American Ballet Theatre.

This spring, American Ballet Theatre unveils Of Love and Rage, a new evening-length work based on an unlikely source: a tale of love and adventure written in the first century AD. We're all aware of Greek mythology, of the tragedies and of the Greek philosophers. But it is much less widely known that a writer by the name of Chariton penned what is likely the first romantic novel in Western literature, or at least the oldest that has survived: Callirhoe.

Keep reading...
Viral Videos

#TBT: Evgenia Obraztsova in “The Awakening of Flora” (2008)

www.youtube.com

Earlier this month, 15-year-old American dancer Ava Arbuckle was one of eight scholarship winners at the Prix de Lausanne. For her classical selection, Arbukle, clad in an ultra-feminine, rosette-covered tutu, performed Flora's variation from The Awakening of Flora, Marius Petipa's 1894 one-act ballet about the Greek goddess of Spring. Back in 2007, historian and choreographer Sergei Vikharev reconstructed the work for the Mariinsky Ballet, with Evgenia Obraztsova, then a soloist at the Mariinsky and now principal at the Bolshoi Ballet, originating the titular Flora.

Keep reading...
Profiles

Behind the Seams: Ballet Costumes Carry an Embodied History

National Ballet of Canada's Chelsy Meiss wearing the personal "Dying Swan" tutu of Canadian ballet star Evelyn Hart. "Our costumes have the ability to transcend ballet lineage across countries and through the past, present and future," says Meiss.

Traditionally, ballet costumes are made to have a life of 20 to 30 years. But they sometimes remain in use for much longer, being worn and altered to fit dozens of dancers. Multiple rows of hooks and bars show this progression, but it's more apparent inside the costume, where numerous labels can be found bearing the names of all past wearers.

Keep reading...